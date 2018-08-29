Teladoc: Customer Lawsuit Alleges Overbilling And Aggressive Behavior - Maybe A Bigger Storm Brewing?

Lawsuit states that "Teladoc expressed to KBA that it was having difficulty structuring a refund of the full Overcharges because of the potential negative impact on Teladoc's financial statements."

Key Benefit Administrators (KBA) filed suit against Teladoc (TDOC) on July 6th alleging overbilling and harmful behavior by TDOC and is seeking an injunction to require TDOC to continue to service approximately 10,000 KBA customers until a suitable replacement can be found. Customer lawsuits are not uncommon in the business world. However, this suit also has some allegations of overcharging (possibly admitted to by TDOC) and TDOC seeking to remedy the overcharging in ways that would not cause them to have to restate financials. This is obviously an issue, if true. KBA claims TDOC approached them in January of this year admitting overcharging $450,000. That would mean TDOC knew about the issue before the 10-K was filed and well before they raised capital in the public markets to finance their latest acquisition (the second convertible debt offering, completed this May totaling $250MM). The company raised additional $330MM of equity after the lawsuit was filed and made no specific mention of the suit in the prospectus supplement or 10-Q. Management clearly believes this suit is not material, and we would agree as long as this is an isolated incident.

Here is the link to the complaint filed by KBA.

We will just hit the highlights and let you decide how much of an issue it is.

KBA signed up with HealthiestYou, a Teladoc acquisition from 2016, in October of 2016. For anyone new to the story, HealthiestYou is a company focused on the small-medium business vs. the traditional TDOC business focused on Insurers and large enterprises. HY also tends to mostly sell higher monthly fee plans that are unlimited use. KBA alleges that, in 2017, TDOC attempted to renegotiate the terms of their contract several times. KBA initially rejected the proposal, but eventually verbally agreed to a revised proposal and operated under that proposal while negotiating a new contract. KBA then alleges that on or about January 26, 2018, TDOC notified them they had overcharged KBA by $450,000. The overcharge, according to the complaint, was due to TDOC billing at a 40% utilization rate when the rate was actually 4%. TDOC then attempts to resolve the issue by offering future credits:

15. After Teladoc notified KBA of the Overcharges of PEPM fees, Teladoc expressed to KBA that it was having difficulty structuring a refund of the full Overcharges because of the potential negative impact on Teladoc’s financial statements. Teladoc initially told KBA that it would reimburse KBA for the Overcharges by providing KBA (a) a credit of $225,000 against KBA’s billings for services, and (b) another $225,000 credit against a bill that Teladoc anticipated it would issue to KBA for so-called “Best Doctors” services that Teladoc expected to begin providing to KBA. Later, however, Teladoc suggested that it would provide KBA a $225,000 credit against its future bills under its existing contract with Teladoc rather than against an anticipated bill for “Best Doctors” services.

Then, things apparently changed, and TDOC asserted the KBA actually owed them money:

16. Thereafter, however, Teladoc changed its position on crediting KBA for the Overcharges. Teladoc admitted to KBA that its accounting system is different from HY’s accounting system. Teladoc advised KBA that, instead of booking revenue based on the actual number of employees for whom the PEPM is payable each month, with a discount to account for possible non-payment by KBA’s clients, Teladoc booked and reported revenue based on the number of employees who are eligible to participate in a plan for which the PEPM is payable rather than on those who actually participated in the Teladoc program. In order to try to preserve this accounting error, Teladoc wanted to assert that KBA owed Teladoc more than $750,000. In response, Larry Dust, CEO of KBA, told Kowalski that KBA would not be a party to the restructuring of Teladoc’s books and records.

Then, a not-so-subtle accounting swipe:

17. In an email on June 14, 2018, Tom Satarino, President of American Health Data Institute, an affiliate of KBA, told Kowalski of Teladoc, that “KBA cannot be a party to reconstructing [T]eladoc’s financial events.”

Then, strangely, after TDOC had reversed and claimed KBA owed them $750,000, they were reducing the original $450,000 overcharge to $350,000:

18. Teladoc also notified KBA that it was reducing the amount of Overcharges to $350,000. In a follow-up email on June 20, 2018, Satarino explained to Kowalski that KBA had come to understand that Teladoc’s reduction of the Overcharges had resulted from Teladoc’s “removing individual terminations on the file but not removing from [its] count/revenue and therefore the billing to KBA, the group terminations because they were not specifically noted as term[inations], even though the overall member count decreased on the file.” Satarino told Kowalski, “This just doesn’t seem to be a logical way to account for membership, and it is not consistent with the process we’ve had in place since we began working with HY.”

After this back and forth, KBA finally notified TDOC that it would be moving 50,000 of its members to a different provider, leaving 10,000 with TDOC for the time being. TDOC countered with lower pricing, KBA refused, then TDOC terminated the other 10,000 subscribers with six hours' notice. KBA then alleges TDOC went around KBA and tried to sign those customers up directly. Some pretty bad behavior on TDOC’s part, if true.

What does all this mean? That isn’t completely clear. In a best case, this is a one-off issue, and TDOC just lost 60,000 members that likely carried well above average monthly fees. The worst case could be fairly bad. This could be an issue across a group of customers and could be material to the TDOC financial statements which would need to be restated. There could also be a significant amount of refunds due to customers. At the very least, our research indicates that it will cause more than a few HealthiestYou and TDOC customers to audit their charges to make sure there isn’t a similar issue. It definitely adds to the risk profile of an unprofitable company trading at roughly 13x revenue and is worth keeping an eye on.

PS: We plan to follow the court proceedings and may follow up with additional articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TDOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.