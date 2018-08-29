Debt-Stressed Retirees: Asset Allocation Daily

Charlie Bilello argues that investors could easily make the incorrect inference, i.e., to sell, from the claim that this has been the longest bull market on record.

Length Of Bull Market

“The not-so-subtle implication in stating that the current bull market is the longest ever (regardless of whether that statement is actually true) is that one should use that information to sell everything…This logic would have failed miserably as an investment strategy. Let's say you went back in time and got out of the stock market every time the length of the bull market was the longest ever, and only buying back in after a 20% decline. How would such a strategy have fared? Going back to 1932, $10,000 invested in this timing strategy would grow to $11.6 million today versus over $139 million for buy-and-hold.” (Charlie Bilello)

More Room To Run

“The consumer continues to benefit from a very strong employment market, continued low inflation, and interest rates are low by historical standards. This is keeping consumer confidence and spending healthy despite moderate global growth and increasing trade concerns. On the other side of the equation, on the corporate earnings side for the S&P 500, earnings were up over 20% in the second quarter of 2018…This should add life to the aging economic expansion as profits are reinvested…For many companies, these benefits, I think, will last well into 2019 or even into 2020.” (Franklin Templeton Investors)

Collectibles

“Certain older, hand-crafted cars remain in high demand. A new price record has just been set at an auction in Monterey, California. A buyer reportedly paid US$48.4 million for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO...The previous owner paid US$10 million back in 2000, according to reports. That points to a compound annual gain of 9% a year over 18 years… But once you strip out the fat auction commissions - typically 10% for both buyers and sellers - and other costs… (such as climate-controlled storage, maintenance and insurance) the profit would be much lower. Just owning the S&P 500 would have made an investor about the same profit, even buying stocks at the 2000 market top.” (Rob Marstrand)

Factors For Retirement Investing

“Introducing factors in a target date construct allows investors to de-risk along a glidepath more precisely. As some factors are more defensive in nature and others are more return-seeking in the factor spectrum, different factors are more appropriate at different stages of the glidepath.” (BlackRock)

Senior Bankruptcy

“What’s driving elderly bankruptcy is the use of debt as a replacement for income...From the perspective of financial prudence, this gets it exactly backwards. A member of Generation Z (the cohort following the millennials) has decades to pay off her debt. It may be understandable that, in the course of getting started as an adult, she has to borrow money for a period of time before her income catches up to these starting-out-in-life costs. For a much older person, those big purchases are largely in the past, and the chances of ever catching up with such borrowing are slim, actuarially speaking.” (Nicole Gelinas, writing in City Journal)

Thought For The Day

Nicole Gelinas, one of my favorite financial analysts, has an extraordinary article on retirement in the latest issue of the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. In an impressively short article (linked immediately above), she manages to cite most of the relevant statistics about the retirement crisis, and then quickly gets to the nub of one the key problems today, which is that increasing numbers of older people have substituted debt for earned income. Or, as she puts it elsewhere in the article:

“The bankrupt elderly are people accustomed to maintaining at least a modest middle-income lifestyle—and whether hit with a shock or gradually falling behind, they are unable or unwilling to cut their expenses to meet the new realities.”

Gelinas’s point is that increasing financial stress in private households is on a collision course with increasing financial stress in the public sector. The number of seniors declaring bankruptcy each year – just under 100,000 – is not high relative to their population. However, given that their ranks have doubled or tripled in recent years and that the only plausible solutions to the public-finance crisis are program cuts or raising the age of eligibility for benefits, we can only expect these numbers to grow.

To this, I would add another point of my own. Just as public authorities are increasingly irrational in their financial decision making (such as the city of Chicago’s proposal to bail out its pensions through bond issuance), so too are household decisions to replace income with debt. Sure, many people would say something along the lines of: “What choice do I have? Medicines are expensive, my mortgage is high, and food isn’t cheap.” All true, but when the probable result of taking on debt in your 60s is bankruptcy – which means not paying money to your creditors – it would seem that less desirable alternatives must be explored. Our forebears would flay carcasses in the public square before using money they could not repay.

The problem is growing more urgent. In this too, Gelinas’s summary is exemplary in its concision:

“As America grapples with its public-sector debt burden, driven in part by spending on retirees, it should heed a sign from the private-sector debt market: too many middle-class retiree families already have little room for financial or fiscal change. The longer the country waits to act on solutions—including on cutting health-care delivery costs—the sharper a future shock could prove to be.”

