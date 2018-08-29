Vertex Energy: The Value Of What It Does

With near-term catalysts and profitability in its sights, the market can now value Vertex based on what it does.

What Vertex did manage to do was clean up its balance sheet and drive down operating costs.

As the company suffered operating loss after operating loss, the market valued Vertex based on what it owned rather than on what it was doing.

When crude oil prices began to fall in 2014, Vertex was hardly positioned to handle the decline much less turn near-term profit.

Vertex Energy, in a turn-around business of sorts itself as a UMO re-refiner, has been the subject of its own turn-around tale.

My investment club is often charmed by a turn-around story. And, Vertex Energy (VTNR) offers quite an alluring turn-around tale. In a way, the company's business model is based on turn-around. It takes the cast-offs from other businesses, re-refines it and sells fresh product. Vertex Energy is a UMO (used motor oil) re-refiner.

The United States generates approximately 1.3 billion gallons of used motor oil annually. Approximately half is burned by industrial companies as a fuel source. Of the remaining half, it's estimated Americans improperly dispose of 200 million gallons. The remainder is re-refined.

In the summer of 2014, Vertex Energy was facing daunting debt maturity dates. It owed over $40 million and faced a maturity date of less than one year for approximately 25%. It was an inopportune time for crude oil prices to fall and fall dramatically. But, Vertex managed. It successfully cleaned up its balance sheet throughout 2015 and 2016. By 2017, it was ready to turn its focus toward profitability.

But, the company couldn't have foretold the impacts from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Though the company's physical assets suffered slight damage, the significant impact hit business operations. Feedstock supply was limited from third parties and the price for #6 fuel oil. Vertex Energy's feedstock, was priced at a premium which, in turn, increased its operating costs. Profitability eluded the company in 2017.

To its credit, Vertex Energy is persistent and persistence pays. The company is confident it will finally see a level of profitability in 2018. The subject was reaffirmed in the second quarter earnings call.

“We expect positive momentum to carry into the second half of 2018. Therefore, we want to provide the following guidance for full year 2018. Revenues should be between $170 million and $180 million. EBITDA should be between $10 million and $12 million. And, net income profit should be between $1 million and $2 million dollars.” (emphasis added)

While this may seem confident and clear, it's actually not quite so straightforward. Vertex Energy actually reports net income, net income attributable to Vertex Energy and net income attributable to shareholders. It's not crystal clear to which data point the guidance applies. Thus, it is pertinent to ascertain which measure is actually intended for the full-year projection.

First Half of 2018

Having confidence in Vertex' guidance is easier when an investor understands the current status. Positive momentum was highlighted more than once during the earnings call.

“Refining operations have been solid and were slightly better than our initial expectations. Our UMO collection volume continues to show strong double digit growth, tracking ahead of projections both in volume and contribution margins despite the shift in pay for oil by the industry.”

In the first half of 2018, Vertex' sales of $88.3 million are 23.2% ahead of the first half of 2017. Operating income was $2 million compared to a loss of $4.3 million for the first six months of 2017. EBITDA in the first six months totaled $5.35 million compared to only $131.8 thousand for the first half of 2017.

But, it's not as if the picture is completely rosy and absent negatives or challenges. Year-over-year, total overall volume was actually down – by 7% in the second quarter and 5% for the first half of the year. Specifically, volume was down in the company's Refining and Marketing segment due to an unexpected six weeks of down time at a major supplier of feedstock. The impact was partially offset by the increase in street collections. Vertex is on track to collect 15.4% more from its own street collections in 2018, 30 million gallons, as compared to 26 million gallons in 2017.

The company's guidance approximately doubles revenue and EBITDA. Vertex Energy originates its EBITDA calculation from net income attributable to Vertex Energy. So, it follows the net income profit projection would apply to that metric. Therefore, starting from net income attributable to Vertex Energy of $271.5 thousand in the first half of 2018 would mean the company is expecting the final six months of 2018 to deliver at least an additional $730 thousand. Considering the first half delivered less than half that mark, this may seem impractical – at least at first glance.

With a full-year range of $170 million to $180 million, Vertex is not expecting an astronomical jump in revenue in the final half of the year. Starting from revenue of $88 million in the first half means revenue in the last six months should fall in a range of $82 million to $92 million. Capacity at its refineries aren't expected to vary significantly either. The company has already improved capacity by 17% in 2017 and by another 5% in the first six months of 2018. There is room for further expansion. But, the company has already shared that expansion will wait until Vertex secures the private capital it mentioned earlier in the year.

Strictly analyzing the second quarter, Vertex generated $47 million in revenue which resulted in $2.53 million in net income attributable to Vertex Energy. Thus, net profit margin equated to 5.4%. Assuming it could repeat that performance in the third and fourth quarters, net income attributable to Vertex Energy on revenue of $82 million to $92 million would equate to a range of $4.43 million to $4.97 million. Yet, the company is projecting just a fraction of that performance.

First, based simply on the top line, Vertex is not expecting revenue production in the final half to equal the second quarter's run rate. Even at the high end of $92 million, it falls short of the run rate of $94 million. Second, the company still relies on feedstock from third parties to re-refine and those volumes were down in the second quarter due to a supplier's unexpected downtime. As those volumes improve, the gross profit margin will naturally decline.

Yet, there are two catalysts capable of delivering improved margins for the last half of 2018.

The First Catalyst

Vertex is expecting to acquire private capital by the end of the summer. In the 2017 fourth quarter earnings call in March, the company shared it was in conversations with strategic partners. Shortly after, founder and CEO, Mr. Ben Cowart elaborated on the company's future in an interview with the Houston Business Journal. In summary, Vertex Energy needs approximately $87 million to fund three unfinished projects at Myrtle Grove and Houston in Texas and at Columbus, Ohio.

The funding appears likely, and largely a matter of timing.

“We have nothing definitive to announce on our ongoing private capital efforts. However, we hope to provide an update soon.”

The company expects the capital to not only fund its future but, as discussed in the 2017 fourth quarter earnings call, to further clean up its balance sheet.

“Further, we do expect to recover some of the capital invested in the projects to this point back into our balance sheet.”

Recovering capital investment should mean decreasing debt. At year-end 2017, Vertex owed $19.7 million in both term and revolving debt. Source

Vertex' interest rates vary from 5.5% per year on its Texas Citizens Bank loan agreement to a variable rate based on the LIBOR rate plus 6.50% per year on its revolving credit agreement to a range of 12% to 14% per year on its EBC credit agreement. For the first six months of 2018, Vertex paid $1.65 million in interest.

In the second quarter earnings call, subsequent increases to its debt obligations were explained further.

“As of June 30, 2018 our term debt was approximately $15.4 million, compared to $14 million for the same period a year ago. The increases demonstrated in our capital investment that have yielded improving returns. Our working capital was approximately $6.5 million, compared to working capital of $4.7 million at the end of June 30, 2017.”

Decreasing debt should decrease interest payments and increase net income.

The Second Catalyst

Vertex Energy acquires feedstock two ways – 1) street collections and 2) purchases from third-party suppliers. When Vertex Energy's feedstock comes from third-party suppliers, it is exposed to the volatility of the price index for #6 fuel oil. And, as experienced in the second quarter, it could be exposed to unexpected downtime.

On the other hand, when Vertex' feedstock is obtained from its own street collections, it costs the company less.

“The more we can collect ourselves at that street level, you're seeing that come through in the margins.”

The company collected approximately 20 million gallons in 2016 and approximately 26 million gallons in 2017. It is on track to collect 30 million gallons in 2018. Thus, in less than two years, Vertex Energy improved its own collected volume by 50%.

More importantly, it predicts that volume could still double.

“Yes, maybe another 30 million gallons...”

That statement, though short, is hardly insignificant. The impact of doubling self-collection to 60 million gallons would mean the company, itself, could be collecting over half its feedstock.

In 2016, the company re-refined 65 million gallons from an aggregated 91 million gallons of UMO and feedstock. In 2017, it re-refined approximately 74 million gallons from an aggregated 103 million gallons. Therefore, the percentage of self-collected volume improved from 22% in 2016 to just over 25% in 2017. Yet, the gross profit margin in the Vertex' Black Oil segment decreased from 16.88% in 2016 to 16.36% in 2017. The culprit was the cost of feedstock from third-party suppliers. As mentioned above in the discussion on 2017 hurricanes, the cost for feedstock was at a premium and averaged $47.05 per barrel in 2017 compared to $32.23 per barrel in 2016.

To date in 2018, the gross profit margin in all segments improved to 18.63%. In the Black Oil segment, it improved to 19.82% for the first six months. In the second quarter, the segment's gross profit margin was an impressive 22.73%.

The Black Oil segment typically accounts for 75% to 80% of total revenue. Thus, the Black Oil segment could provide from $61.5 million to $73.6 million in revenue in the last six months of 2018. At a gross profit margin of 22.73%, Vertex could generate gross profit in a range of $14 million to $16.73 million. Even at the low end, that amount would cover operating expenses for the remainder of the year.

However, as already mentioned, the volume of feedstock from third-parties should recover in the second half which could lower gross profit margin.

The gross profit margin for Vertex' other two segments was 16.29% in the second quarter but only 13.83% in the first half. The remainder of the revenue projection, ranging from $18.4 million to $20.5 million, could generate gross profit in a range of $2.8 million to $3 million. Considering the Black Oil segment could generate enough gross profit to cover operating expenses, this amount would fall straight to operating income. Interest payments would then be the primary deduction at that point which circles back to the importance of the first catalyst.

The table below outlines a variety of scenarios including a low end, a high end, a midpoint, a run rate based on the second quarter's performance and an author projection. Only the midpoint scenario actually aligns with the company's guidance. Source: Author-created from company data

Valuation

Prior to the fall in crude oil prices, Vertex Energy's share price tended to track alongside operating income. With the ongoing instances of operating losses, the share price naturally reset and began tracking alongside book value. Source: Author-created from company data

There are two reasons the share price could break out in 2018. First, operating losses finally gave way to operating income in the 2018 second quarter. Already noted, the company projects this positive momentum should continue through the final two quarters. Second, the private capital funding should positively impact the balance sheet and book value.

Summary

When crude oil prices began to fall in 2014, Vertex Energy, quite frankly, wasn't positioned to handle the fall as well as generate profit in the near term. But, the company persisted, clearing its balance sheet of debt and driving down expenses by clearing used motor oil from local generators for feedstock.

In less than two years, Vertex significantly increased, by 50%, its volume of self-collected UMO from 20 million gallons to 30 million gallons. Its sights are set on another 30 million gallons. Combining that operational savings with the private equity partnerships that will provide capital to address underutilized facilities makes Vertex Energy a story worthy of the telling.

As its profitability numbers turn from red to black, the company's share price should finally realign with income rather than book value. Then, the market can value Vertex Energy for what it does rather than what it owns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VTNR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.