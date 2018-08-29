The Biggest Risk For Canopy Growth: Oversupply

Oversupply represents the biggest risk for the Canopy in the next few years but the initial years could see a shortage of supply due to slower-than-expected ramp up at facilities.

We have covered Canopy Growth (CGC), the largest cannabis company by market capitalization, since the beginning of 2018 and followed the rise of this company to become the largest healthcare stock in Canada. The stock has received much attention lately due to the investment from Constellation (STZ). However, we think the stock is facing one significant risk that will likely cause Canopy, and the cannabis market in general, to face a moment of truth in the coming years. When we initially published our "Canopy Growth: 5 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry", we had predicted that the marijuana production will become commoditized in the sense that production costs will dictate profitability and market share. We think this prediction will be tested in the coming years as a wave of newbuild facilities enter production.

The question that many cannabis investors and observers ask is whether the Canadian market will become oversupplied. The short answer is yes, but it is unlikely to happen in 2018 or 2019 and more likely in 2020 and after. We will look at both supply and demand side of the story to reach our conclusions that the market will eventually become flooded with cannabis due to the rampant production growth being carried out by the increasing number of licensed producers in Canada. However, we explore the potential impact of a short-term supply shortage due to the time it requires for production to ramp up and reach nameplate capacity which could create a temporary surge in price and investment opportunities in the cannabis sector. This article will focus on the recreational market as it is the focus of the whole legalization.

How Much Cannabis Does Canada Need?

There are two primary sources that are frequently cited by companies and research reports, a report from Deloitte and the study released by the Parliamentary Budget Officer in Canada. Both sources have served to help companies and investor get a sense of the potential adult market and have had a profound impact on valuation and market expectations.

Deloitte Study

Deloitte estimated the potential legal recreational market in Canada to reach $4.9 to $8.7 billion. They expect the market demand to reach 600,000 kg by 2021 and expect the adjacent market to reach more than $20 billion as the legal system creates positive economic impact outside direct sales of marijuana. The Deloitte report was widely cited due to its early release and promising estimate for the nascent industry. Many producers used this report in their market potential and revenue projections, which underscores the delicate nature of forecasting and guidance in the cannabis industry. Much of the fanfare and valuation has been hinged upon a few sources, and investors have not been able to come to a consensus regarding the market size.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Report

The second source of estimates come from the Parliamentary Budget Office ("PBO") office which is more credible compared to the private sector study conducted by Deloitte. The 77-page report discussed in great details the considerations that the parliament should consider in pursuing the legalization of marijuana. The report estimated that the 2018 consumption of marijuana in Canada reached 4.6 million users and 655 tons (665,000 kg), based on a wide range of 378 and 1,017 tons given the method used to estimate. Note that the mid-point estimate is very close to Deloitte's finding of 600,000 kg per year. The PBO report projected the number of cannabis users to grow to 5.2 million by 2021 and the demand to grow to 403 and 1,190 tons with a mid-point estimate of 734 tons. The expected increase in demand is driven by expected growth in the adult population that is expected to consume more cannabis.

(PBO report)

Another observation from the PBO report on the topic of consumption is that the legal price set by the provinces will greatly affect the consumer demand for legal marijuana. The report assumed C$7.50 per gram for legal cannabis in 2018 but has shown a wide range of potential outcomes based on expected prices between legal and illicit markets. The chart below shows that demand is expected to fluctuate based on how competitive the legal market will be.

The legal prices have not been determined by the government as legalization is still under review in the Senate and a vote is scheduled for June 2018. We think the government will focus on setting competitive pricing for the legal market in order to accomplish its goal of eliminating the black market. The black market, however, is expected to extremely flexible and capable of responding to the newfound competition. The black market does not have the onerous regulatory and compliance burden, security costs and won't be subject to excise taxes. We will discuss legal vs illicit pricing in another piece in the future given the extensive discussion required.

(PBO report)

Licensed Producers

We have seen that the Deloitte and PBO studies, two of the most frequently cited in the industry, both predicted the annual demand of around 600-650 tonnes annually. Now let's take a look at what some of the licensed producers have been using in their market projections.

Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) estimated the recreational market to reach C$7.4 billion. The company did not put out an estimate for demand but using a price of $7.50 per gram, that implies one million kg of demand in 2021. The estimate from Organigram is higher than the mid-point estimate of Deloitte and PBO by a wide margin, sitting on the high end of Deloitte's estimate. Clearly, the company has taken a more optimistic tone in their estimate.

(Organigram)

Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQX:CBWTF) estimated that the Canadian non-medical market could see demand exceed 900,000 kg in 2018. The company actually stated clearly that the forecast it has used is 40% higher the Deloitte and PBO numbers. Again, we are seeing that a licensed producer has taken more optimistic projections instead of the more "conservative" numbers from the more credible sources (Deloitte and PBO are both credible parties in the private and public sector).

(Cannabis Wheaton)

Another producer Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) estimated that the Canadian market will reach 734,000 kg using the same PBO report we have analyzed previously. This last example just shows the fact that most cannabis producers are relying on these two reports for their market assessment. We have been asked by many readers on whether the insiders and companies know something about the cannabis market that we do not know.

(Village Farms)

Quick Recap

I think based on the examples shown here it is clear that cannabis companies are just as clueless about where the market will end up as the average investors. The two estimates from Deloitte and PBO are used time and time again by producers to illustrate the potential of the adult market in Canada. However, the industry might be putting too much attention or reliance on the projections given the wide range presented by PBO. These estimates are based on incomplete information collected through sometimes unreliable data sources and are extrapolated using statistical methods that are prone to error. We think the demand picture is definitely looking strong given that the cannabis market has been in existence for decades and its popularity is well-documented. After this article, investors should understand that most of the estimates and comments from industry players are based on these two sources, which in turn are based on flawed data and subject to error.

Oversupply Coming?

We have established that the popular estimates from Deloitte and PBO pegged the annual demand in the range of 600 - 650 tons per year by 2021. The question of whether the Canadian market will become oversupplied needs to be answered by turning to the supply side. We have spent a lot of time to compile a list of anticipated demand from public licensed producers based on their announced expansion projects. We can see that the total estimated supply from the top 21 producers (see list below) would total over 2 million kg per year once all projects are online and producing as expected.

There are a few considerations that will almost certainly increase the expected production capacity numbers we have shown above to well above 2 million kg

We had to make some estimates based on square footage when producers do not publish expected yield

The chart only included 21 public producers we tracked, which means that the total expected demand from Canadian producers will far exceed the 2 million kg shown given the large private producers (i.e. Tilray) and the dozens of smaller producers we haven't included

Health Canada is still reviewing hundreds of applications and there has been no cap on the number of licenses that will be granted; we would expect new licenses to be issued going forward which would result in additional capacity entering the market

Not So Soon!

Most readers might be thinking now that the market is headed towards a crash if the expected supply is double or triple the expected demand. However, there are a couple caveats here that could change the discussion in the short-term.

First of all, most producers are still in the construction phase regarding their production facilities. Most producers expect completion by the end of 2018 or early 2019, which are definitely optimistic in our opinion. Many of the producers do not have any experience growing marijuana or running large greenhouse projects and we would expect hiccups along the way which would result in delays and lower-than-expected yields initially.

Secondly, the estimates from producers might be proven overly optimistic. Many producers have touted the benefits of running large greenhouses and their latest growing technology. The reality is that Canada is not the most suitable place for growing marijuana on the planet. The unforgiving climate and limited experience for the industry as a whole might see many producers giving out overly confident yields estimate.

Thirdly, the supply will also be consumed by the medical market which is expected to grow significantly once legalization happens. We have at times struggled to reconcile the seemingly conflicting offering of medical cannabis versus recreational cannabis from the eyes of consumers. The medical patients would enjoy preferential tax treatment so we could see recreational users trying to cheat the system. However, we are not optimistic that the medical market will grow exponentially after legalization as fundamentally the demand drivers won't be changed by the legalization.

Overall, if the market goes ahead with legalization sales in October, we would expect the market to be temporarily undersupplied to a certain extent. However, many consumers would stay with their illegal sources if the legal market struggles to produce enough cannabis initially. Prices might rise in the first year due to limited supply and heightened interest from consumers to try out the legal products. As the old saying goes, high prices are the cure for high prices. Eventually, we would expect the market to become flooded with cannabis.

The silver lining of the cannabis industry is that it could potentially be exporting cannabis to other markets that are entering legalization but have yet built out their domestic production capabilities. However, the counter-argument here is that the competition is coming quickly from international markets such as Colombia. Canada does not have the cost advantage due to its climate and higher labor and other input costs. We also believe that other countries will eventually start producing cannabis themselves given that growing cannabis is not complicated nor capital intensive. Some Canadian companies are actively pursuing partnerships, JV or setting up subsidiaries in foreign markets but that does not solve the problem of an oversupplied domestic market here in Canada.

Impact for Canopy Growth

We have shown that the two most cited research from Deloitte and PBO has the recreational market demand around 600-650 tons per year by 2021. Most cannabis producers have used these two sources or even more optimistic projections in their investor materials and marketing. However, our research showed that the top 21 publicly-traded licensed producers would have a total of over 2,000 tons of supply by 2020. We expect the actual supply to be even higher due to a large number of private and smaller players that are not included in our analysis. However, we also think the producers could be overly optimistic in their estimation of yields and construction timeline. The market will likely be undersupplied in the initial one or two years but eventually, production will overwhelm demand, creating pressure on pricing and margins for the less competitive firms. We think international markets exports could only temporarily alleviate the domestic glut given other countries are more competitive in growing cannabis and would prefer to have domestic suppliers due to the low-tech nature of growing cannabis.

We think this represents the biggest risk for the Canopy in the next few years but the initial period could see a very different picture depending on how fast the producers could ramp up production based on their announced plans. Canopy, as one of the largest domestic producer, will inevitably be dragged into a pricing war should the Canadian market become flooded with cheap cannabis. The cost curve will eventually decide which companies could survive in a commoditized cannabis market, and we think Canopy will enjoy one of the lowest cost among competitors. However, in the near-term competition among newly commissioned facilities could drive down spot market pricing and potentially cause disruption to Canopy's short-term profitability. We would closely monitor the supply and demand situation in Canada but Canopy remains our top pick in the sector because it is best positioned to weather any potential challenges from oversupply in the sector.

