Ionis Pharmaceuticals Receives CRL From FDA, But This Was Just A Minor Setback

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) announced that the FDA has rejected volanesorsen to treat patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). FCS is a disease that is associated with high levels of triglycerides. This FDA rejection was shocking, but I feel that it shouldn't have caused the stock to close lower by 16% to $45.17 per share. Besides the positive panel vote many months ago, I think that in the coming months, Ionis can convince the FDA for a green light on approval. For that reason, I see this rejection as just a minor setback. For that reason, I believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is still a strong buy.

FDA Complete Response Letter

Ionis Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for the drug volanesorsen. Ionis did not state what was noted in the CRL or what steps will be necessary to obtain FDA approval. However, we can point back to a particular safety issue as the likely cause. For instance, volanesorsen works but is plagued with the safety issue of dangerously low platelet counts (low platelet counts is known as thrombocytopenia). Why is having low platelet counts a bad thing? That's because it can cause bleeding, which is very dangerous. However, it is important to note the context surrounding this issue. For starters, the FDA advisory panel voted on whether or not volanesorsen should be approved by the FDA in the coming months. The panel voted 12-8 in favor of recommending approval for the drug. Clearly, this was not a clean vote but this was still in favor of the drug being approved. What I think happened is that the FDA felt it would have been too much of a risk to approve the drug. I believe that Ionis still has a chance to convince the FDA to approve the drug. I feel that this will happen for two other reasons besides the 12-8 positive panel vote. First, it was noted in the phase 3 study that 5 patients were forced out due to a threatening decline in platelet counts. The important thing to consider with the released results/safety information is that once Ionis started tracking the platelet counts, no patients withdrew thereafter. That means monitoring platelets should be sufficient enough to fix this issue should the need arise. This leads me to my second point, which is that platelet counts can be monitored by a physician. I would also like to point out that there are FDA approved products that can possibly restore low blood platelet counts.

Unmet Medical Need

A product that has been approved by the FDA to treat low platelets is DOPTELET, which was developed by Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA). I will agree that platelets drop to dangerously low levels, but what is the alternative? By that, I mean there are no FDA approved products to treat FCS. That means without an FDA approved product, doctors are forced to prescribe other drugs off-label. As you can imagine, they probably don't work very well for treating these patients with FCS. There is no reason to downplay dangerously low levels of platelets; however, patients with FCS are not in good shape to begin with. Consider where these patients are at with respect to their disease. Patients with FCS tend to have very high triglyceride levels. Their triglyceride levels can reach above 1,000 mg/dL and even many times can go above 2,000 mg/dL. I think that the FDA severely overreacted on thrombocytopenia as a safety issue, which is why I think that once Ionis meets with the FDA to discuss the CRL some type of compromise will take place to get volanesorsen approved for these patients. Why do I believe the FDA overreacted in its decision for the drug? To illustrate this issue, I will point you to the alternative scenario. For a person to have normal levels of triglycerides, they have to be at or below 150 mg/dL. This is a severe issue already because patients with FCS can reach over 2,000 mg/dL. That's a huge difference, and that's why these patients need an FDA approved drug. Taking that one step further, you must look at the other side of things. Without patients receiving treatment, FCS can lead to: pancreatitis (serious inflammation of the pancreas), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome (other heart symptoms/issues). A majority of these issues I just listed can lead to heart attack or stroke which are also life-threatening. The point being is that yes low platelets are bad, but the alternative is even worse. This point is illustrated from a quote by Richard L. Dunbar, MD, assistant professor of medicine in the Cardiovascular Risk Intervention Program at University of Pennsylvania, and from the Lipid Clinic at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center with this quote:

Patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) are among our worst patients in the lipid clinic because of how sick they are"

According to this quote, these patients are already very sick to begin with and quite possibly at risk for many life-threatening issues. That's why I believe volanesorsen will eventually be approved. In the worst-case scenario, I think the FDA can approve the drug and then implement a black box warning label on it. This is not something new, the FDA has been approving a lot of risky drugs all the time and place black box warning labels on them. I believe this case warrants this type of action.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the FDA CRL is only a minor bump in the road. I feel that some type of compromise can be reached to get volanesorsen approved to treat patients with FCS in the coming year. The panel vote by the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee even proves that a majority of members believed that the drug should be approved by the FDA. I can understand the FDA's concerns, but I believe that two steps can be taken to alleviate them. The first being physicians monitoring low platelets and adjusting treatment as needed based on tests. Secondly, implementing a black box warning label for the drug. The biggest risk here is if the FDA is still adamant about refusing to approve the drug. In that case, Ionis has a huge uphill battle to convince them. However, based on what I have just laid out, I believe that the drug will eventually be approved. Even if it takes a year or two, I think that the FDA will eventually come to its senses. For that reason, I believe that Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceuticals. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.