Gevo Might Be Turning A Corner, But Heavy Investor Losses Will Continue

The company first needs to demonstrate its integrated pathway at substantially larger scales than in the past, however, and its financing situation will remain precarious until it does so.

I have been writing about advanced biofuels producer Gevo (GEVO) on Seeking Alpha since 2012. While its share price experienced its fair share of ups and (mostly) downs in the years following its IPO, I wrote the company off as a lost cause in Q1 2015. Gevo's promise to produce biobased isobutanol and ultimately renewable jet fuel quickly faded after its IPO as it struggled to deploy its chosen technology at scale, and the company's share price ultimately shed 99% of its value between 2011 and March 2015. With fuel prices collapsing and cash running precariously low I concluded at that later date that Gevo was unlikely to "survive its starving time" and encouraged new investors to stay away.

More than three years later Gevo, amazingly, continues to survive as a going concern. Indeed, the worst of its operating environment now appears to be in the past. Jet fuel prices reached bottom in early 2016 but have since rebounded strongly. Meanwhile the price of corn, which is the company's primary feedstock, has fallen by 36% since March 2015 (see figure). Inasmuch as Gevo intends to produce isobutanol and jet fuel from corn, then, its possible operating margins have vastly improved since early 2016.

This is not to say that Gevo's investors have fared well during the interim. By March 30, 2015 the company's share price had lost 99% of its IPO value. Since April 1, 2015 it has fallen by another 99.7% (see figure). The company's buy-and-hold investors have been wiped out, as has anyone else who has held the company's shares for more than a year since early 2015.

GEVO data by YCharts

The performance of Gevo's share price makes it all the more impressive that the company is still around, and credit must go to Gevo's management team for achieving this (not that the company's long-suffering shareholders are necessarily inclined to recognize the feat). The company has only reported holding more than $30 million in cash for one quarter out of the last 20 quarters, and during that time it has always reported negative quarterly operating cash flows (see figure). Gevo could have been fully expected to declare bankruptcy after 2015 given that its original public investors had been wiped out, its operating environment was rapidly deteriorating, and its operating cash flow had never come close to covering its interest expenses for even a single quarter, let alone over longer periods of time.

That Gevo managed to avoid bankruptcy at a time when WTI crude was consistently trading for under $50/bbl is entirely due to management's ability to continue to raise funds from investors. Over the last five years Gevo has consistently raised more cash from financing than it has lost through its operations, enabling it to keep at least $10 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of each of those years (see figure). Its annual interest expenses fell by 67% over the same period, meaning that it was almost entirely reliant upon equity investors to remain afloat. These investors have seen their investments destroyed by dilution in the process: Gevo's average number of diluted shares outstanding has increased by nearly 5,000% since April 1, 2015 (see second figure), yet the company's cash from financing actually hit new highs even as the price of WTI crude fell to multi-year lows in 2016. Even when Gevo's operating outlook was at its worst, in other words, the company's management was still able to convince enough investors of its attractive growth story to keep the company afloat.

Gevo's ability to survive until its operating environment rebounded has prompted some industry analysts to suggest that the company and its investors have "finally turned a corner." It is true that Gevo's recent Q2 earnings report did show continued improvements. While its 25% YoY revenue increase was to be expected given higher DDGS prices over the same period, the company's gross income improved from -$2.1 million to -$1.2 million YoY. Reduced cash burn caused its adj. EBITDA to improve from -$4.4 million to -$2.6 million YoY, while adj. net income increased from -$6.8 million to -$5.3 million over the same period. (The Q2 diluted EPS result showed a very substantial improvement, but this was mostly due to a doubling in Gevo's number of shares outstanding since Q2 2017.) Quarterly operating cash flow reached its second-highest level in the past five years (see figure).

At the same time, however, I find it notable just how similar Gevo's income statement is today compared to early 2015. TTM revenue is slightly lower than it was then despite the presence of higher fuel prices today (see figure). Net income, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin have only improved a bit over the same period. Six years have passed since Gevo predicted that it would achieve an isobutanol run-rate of one million gallons per month by 2013, which itself was a walk-back of management's previous prediction that this target would be reached in 2012. A recent corporate presentation, on the other hand, listed the company's total isobutanol production capacity as being 125,000 gallons per month (or 1.5 million gallons per year). Gevo's isobutanol-derived hydrocarbon sales were a non-factor in the first half of 2018 at $607,000, compared to combined ethanol and DDGS sales of $17 million over the same period. The near-complete losses experienced by Gevo's investors since early 2015, let alone 2011, have kept the company afloat, but it has spent the last three years treading water from a financial standpoint.

This is not to say that Gevo has not made non-financial progress since early 2015. Its alcohol-to-jet fuel technology has become an important focus now that the pathway's technological feasibility has been demonstrated, albeit at pre-commercial scales. This resulted in the June signing of Gevo's first long-term offtake agreement with Avfuel Corporation, and the company is working on long-term offtake agreements for new products such as isooctane as well. Offtake agreements are not the same as revenue, of course, but Gevo hopes to use the agreements to secure the debt financing necessary to build out roughly 9 million gallons per year of biobased jet fuel capacity at its existing Luverne facility.

It is tempting to believe that Gevo has indeed turned a corner even if its short-term earnings picture remains much the same today as it did in early 2015. Its biobased isobutanol and alcohol-to-jet fuel technologies have been demonstrated. Investors have continued to provide the company with cash, resulting in gross proceeds of $37.4 million from its latest equity raise in Q2 and a successful conversion of $3.2 million worth of high-interest debt to common stock. None of these are signs of a company that is about to encounter a capital crunch.

At the same time, however, investors need to realize that they are likely to continue to experience steep losses before Gevo ever achieves positive cash flows, let alone earnings. Gevo's management has said that the build-out of its alcohol-to-jet fuel technology will take at least two years per facility and billions of dollars in capital, of which the company's recent $300 million mixed shelf offering would be just the start. Before that can happen, however, it must demonstrate the technology at the small-commercial scale, and the Luverne facility's own history has shown the challenges and uncertainties involved with even that task. Gevo is approaching the point at which a commercial-scale expansion becomes feasible after spending several years in the proverbial wilderness, but its operating position remains very precarious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.