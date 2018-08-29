38 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Of 114 Russell WallStars Tagged For August

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest-yield 'safer' dividend Russell 3000 WallStar stocks could produce 9.54% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K in all ten. The big, high price 'Safer' dividend stocks roared back in August.

38 of 114 Russell 3000 stocks were called "safer" for dividends by showing positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Russell 3000 WallStar Stocks Could Net 17% to 45.6% Gains By August 2019

None of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 WallStar dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 0% accurate. This is the first time a high yielding top ten stock failed to crack the broker favorite list.

The following probable profit generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 24, 2019, were:

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) netted $455.99, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from two analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Colony Capital (CLNY) netted $424.28 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) netted $309.74, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from seventeen analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) netted $247.78 based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% over the market as a whole.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) netted $225.21 based on a mean target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) netted $217.60 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $204.24 based on a median target estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) netted $195.08 based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% more than the market as a whole.

Gannett (GCI) netted $183.72 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) netted $170.04 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 26.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight of Eleven Sectors Delivered "Safer" Dividends Via The Russell 3000 WallStars

The 38 "Safer" members of this Index represented eight of eleven sectors. They showed positive annual returns and adequate margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 24.

The "safer" dividend Russell 3000 WallStar sector representation broke out, thus: Real Estate (18); Consumer Defensive (3); Industrials (4); Utilities (1); Financial Services (6); Consumer Cyclical (4); Communication Services (1); Basic Materials (1); Energy (0); Healthcare (0). Technology (0).

The first four sectors shown in the above list composed the top ten 'safer' dividend Russell 3000 team by yield.

38 of 114 Russell 3000 WallStars Showed 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed attributes of 50 top yield and 50 top target price upside constituents of the Russell 3000 Index selected from this master list of 114. You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 38 (out of those 114) that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out thirty-five with sagging profits.

Financial priorities, however, are frequently re-directed by boards of directors setting company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders.

Note that many of these top 'safer' Russell dividend WallStar payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in July 2015; February 2018; April 2018, and September 2018; Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) in June 2018;

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) in March and April 2016; January 2017, among others.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and PE ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in those first five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index WallStars For August

Ten "Safer" Russell 3000 WallStars with the biggest yields August 24 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 WallStars Will (11) Deliver 11.10% Vs. (12) 12.27% By All 10 Come August 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 WallStars 10 by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 9.54% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Russell (SIR) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 16.22% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 WallStar stocks as of August 24 were: Dynex Capital Inc (DX); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Global Medical REIT (GMRE); Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE); Ship Finance International Ltd (SFL), with prices ranging from $6.39 to $14.70.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend August 24 were: Sutherland Asset Management (SLD); Select Income REIT (SIR); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI); Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI); Select Income REIT (SIR); Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), with prices ranging from $17.00 to $23.39. The high price big Russell 3000 WallStars triumph in August.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

