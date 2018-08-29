BP Prudhoe Bay Trust Is Best Avoided

BP is able to deduct certain expenses from each barrel of oil before paying royalties and these payments will likely exceed the price of oil in 2024.

Several years ago, I remember having a discussion with someone about the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT). They mentioned that it was a significant position in their retirement account and were expecting the very high dividend yield to finance a good portion of their retirement. Aside from the lack of diversification, such an attitude shows a stark misunderstanding of exactly what this asset is. In fact, for reasons that will be made clear in this article, there is no reason for any long-term investor to hold this thing. It should be regarded as a trader's vehicle only.

About The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Many energy investors are likely familiar with or at least have heard of, the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field on Alaska's North Slope. The field was originally the largest individual field in North America, containing nearly 25 billion barrels of oil. This is more than double the size of the East Texas oil field, the second largest field in the United States. This field is operated by British supermajor BP (BP), with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) having smaller stakes.

BP set up the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in 1989 in order to raise money and provide investors with a vehicle through which they can directly participate in the oil market. In exchange for the upfront capital that the company received from the creation of the trust, BP makes royalty payments into it. The royalty payments are received via a fixed formula of 16.4246% on the first 90,000 barrels of production every day. If the field's production is lower than 90,000 barrels per day as it has been in recent years, then the trust receives the 16.4246% payment on whatever was actually produced. As the trust's royalties received will increase with WTI prices, we can see why the price has increased so much over the past six months:

However, the amount that the trust receives is not the full price of the barrel extracted from the ground. It is instead reduced by an amount known as the adjustment factor. This adjustment factor is theoretically supposed to compensate BP for the costs that it incurs in bringing the oil up out of the ground. However, it is not determined by the company's actual costs. Rather, it is a number that was set up when the trust was established that is then adjusted for inflation. As we can see from the company's SEC filings, this number escalates relatively quickly going forward:

These costs are multiplied by an adjustment factor, currently 1.917, which is tied to inflation. As the Federal Reserve has a stated goal of delivering a 2% inflation rate across the economy, we can expect this factor increase by 2% annually. When we do that, here is how the trust's chargeable costs will look over the next few years:

Year Chargeable Costs Adjustment Factor Adjusted Chargeable Costs 2018 $20.00 1.917 $38.34 2019 $23.75 1.955 $46.43 2020 $26.50 1.994 $52.84 2021 $29.25 2.034 $59.49 2022 $32.00 2.075 $66.40 2023 $34.75 2.117 $73.56 2024 $37.50 2.159 $80.96

BP's actual costs of extracting oil from the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field do not begin to approach these adjusted chargeable costs and the company likely knew that this would be the case when this trust was established. Thus, this system appears to be a way to give the trust a limited lifespan without actually stating this upfront. As we can see here, the task was largely accomplished as the adjusted chargeable costs will exceed the price of oil in 2023 or 2024, unless WTI prices increase dramatically. This would result in the trust receiving no royalties and ultimately being dissolved sometime within the next few years.

Production Problems

As already mentioned, the trust receives royalties on either the first 90,000 barrels produced from the Prudhoe Bay field or the actual production, whichever is less. Unfortunately, the Prudhoe Bay field is an older aging field and as such its production is not what it once was. The trust received payment for 83,400 barrels of oil, which is the lowest level in the comparable quarters:

As we can see here, the trust's total royalty received per barrel produced was the highest of any of the past four quarters despite the increase in chargeable expenses but this was only true because the price of WTI was so much higher than it was in the past. As one can easily guess though, the problem with declining production is that it inflicts a negative impact on the total royalties received even if the royalty received per barrel increases.

Conclusion

The end result of all of this is that, barring a huge surge in WTI prices, it is highly unlikely that the trust will be able to make any payments at all for more than a few more years. It is likewise unlikely that the trust will pay out enough total distributions to cover the cost of purchasing it at today's market price. While it is difficult to estimate when exactly the trust will terminate as it is highly dependent on crude oil prices, some other contributors to this site have put this date sometime in the middle of next decade. We established already that the adjusted chargeable costs will exceed the current cost of WTI crude in 2023, so assuming a stable price of oil, the trust will cease receiving the royalty payments and thus cease its distribution around that time. In addition, the rising costs and decreasing production will most likely result in distribution declines over the period.

In short, the trust will almost certainly deliver losses to anyone that intends to hold it going forward. It should only be considered a trading play on the price of oil but there are better vehicles for that as well. This is certainly not a buy and hold vehicle and should be avoided.

