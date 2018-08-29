The Monthly Dividend Company That Will Keep Adding Cash To Your Wallet

“The Monthly Dividend Company.” That’s the self-ascribed moniker by which Realty Income Corp (O) goes by. It’s rare, but not unheard of by any means, for companies to pay out distributions more than quarterly, but in an effort to effectively brand itself and promote its message to investors, Realty has served as one of a minority of publicly-traded businesses to reward shareholders 12 times per year. In fact, this month, the management team at the REIT just succeeded in announcing its 578th (crossing beyond a span of 48 years just a month earlier) consecutive monthly distribution. What’s more, the company has, since listing publicly in 1994, raised its dividend an impressive 97 times (for an average of four increases per year). Though its overall yield is not high compared to other REITs (it's a comfortable 4.47%), this high-quality business is in a good financial position and it's in a position that management might even be able to continue growing the distribution moving forward.

A long history of payouts

Over the past several years, Realty has performed exceptionally well for its shareholders. As you can see in the image below, for instance, the REIT’s annualized return since the business went public in 1994 has totaled 15.8%. To put this in perspective, the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s return over the same timeframe has been a still respectable, but considerably lower, 10.5%. The Equity REIT Index’s return has been only marginally closer to Realty’s return at 10.6% per annum.

*Taken from Realty Income Corp.

The source behind these returns is the company’s significant payout growth over time. Back in 2013, the total payout per unit for the firm was $2.147 per share. This number has risen over time, even as Realty’s share count has grown, rising 17.7% to $2.527 per share last year. Today, if we were to annualize its current distribution, it would be even higher at $2.64 per share. As the graph below will illustrate for you, recent growth has come even as Realty’s net income per share has been far lower than the payout in question. In 2013, the REIT’s profits per share totaled just $1.06. Last year, the figure expanded to $1.10, a growth over four years of only 3.8%. This year, net income per share should, at the mid-point, be around $1.175.

*Created by Author

With such a high payout ratio, investors could be forgiven for saying that the distribution is unsustainable, but the fact of the matter is that net income may not be the best measure to look at. In the next graph, shown below, you can see the firm’s annual distributions (and this year’s on an annualized basis so far) relative to not only the business’s FFO (funds from operations) but also its AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). These figures are similar to cash flows from operating activities and are generally considered the primary metrics needed to assess the health of a REIT’s distributions.

*Created by Author

Between 2013 and 2017, Realty’s FFO per share has grown nicely, rising from $2.41 per share to $2.82. This year, if all goes according to management’s plan, the figure will rise nicely to $3.165 per share. AFFO’s path is slightly better. Based on the figures provided, AFFO has grown from $2.41 per share in 2013 to $3.06 per share last year. This year, that number should climb to $3.185 per share. Running these figures relative to Realty’s distribution per share, we can see the next graph, shown below.

*Created by Author

What this graph shows is that, over time, there has been a consistent disconnect between how much cash has been generated by Realty and the amount it has paid out. Every year, its distribution has been smaller than it could have been, and this year the figure won’t come close. In fact, comparing Realty’s dividends per share to its FFO per share, we arrive at a projected payout ratio for 2018 of less than 0.83. Put another way, if the company’s share count remains unchanged for the remainder of this year, it should generate excess cash above and beyond this payout of about $155.53 million.

One critique of this method is that FFO and AFFO ignore capital expenditures. Growth-oriented capex should always be ignored in a calculation like this, but maintenance capex should be considered. Over the span of more than a week, I reached out to management multiple times for comment regarding its capex spending and how much might end up as maintenance capex, but my calls were left unanswered. This is disconcerting.

What's reassuring, though, is the fact that even if Realty did have to allocate capital such that it would need to borrow in order to avoid cutting the distribution, it has the ability to do so. After all, despite significant spending in recent years, pushing debt by the firm higher, its debt/equity ratio hasn’t budged materially. In 2013, the debt/equity ratio stood at 0.76. Last year, it had increased to just 0.83, and halfway through 2018, it’s at just 0.87. This is nowhere near the danger zone in my opinion and management could afford to borrow even more if it wanted to in order to continue its growth initiatives (this year, for instance, acquisitions are expected to be around $1.75 billion).

Realty is healthy

One danger of looking into the past is that the future doesn’t always have a similarly rosy outlook. The fact of the matter is that, today, Realty generates about 80.9% of its rental revenue from retail tenants. This translates into 5,309 of its properties, compared to 12.7% of is revenue, across 117 properties, that fall under its second-largest type of customer: Industrial. It’s worth mentioning, though, that retail is a very broad term and that not all of Realty’s customers are clothing businesses. In fact, 6.6% of its revenue came from drug stores alone as of the last time management ran the figures.

*Taken from Realty Income Corp.

Due to the composition of the company’s portfolio, and the health of its tenants, it looks like the business is actually quite well protected for the next several years. In the image above, for instance, you can see that Realty’s occupancy rate over the past several years has been consistently high, hovering just shy of 100%. Today, the figure is a robust 98.7%. In the next image, shown below, you also can see that the business' remaining leases average around 10 years today, up compared to the five to seven years posted by shopping centers and malls. What this means is that, absent significant bankruptcies, the next few years should be positive for Realty.

*Taken from Realty Income Corp.

Takeaway

Right now, Realty appears to me to make for a sensible long-term investment prospect. Management has a long history of growing cash flow and the distribution side by side. What’s more, with a low amount of debt relative to its book value of equity, there’s plenty of wiggle room that exists at the moment, and not only should the distribution not be cut, there’s the fact that a strong and growing customer base could set the stage for future distribution increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.