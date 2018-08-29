Tandy Leather Factory Q2 Takeaway: Boring But Still Extremely Cheap

The company continues to fine-tune the product mix, operations and stores in order to generate some sales growth and increase profit margins.

Sales are flatish so far in 2018 and are expected to continue like this for the rest of the year.

I wrote an article about Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) back in May highlighting how cheap it was. Well, now it is even cheaper! And there are some good developments that provide some hope that the company will break free from its stagnating sales sometime in the near future. As always if you want the fast version just read my comments and skip the quoted parts.

Sales for the quarter were a little down but unchanged if we take the first half of the year as a whole.

Shannon Greene - CEO From a top line perspective, sales were little tough this quarter with the same-store sales loss of 1.5%. By customer group, we gained 2.2% in sales to our retail customers, but sales to our business customers declined by 5.5%. By product category, sales of leather this quarter declined by 4%, while sales of non-leather improved by 1%. Tina Castillo - CFO & Treasurer For the year-to-date, our consolidated sales totaling $39.5 million increased 0.1% from last year sales for the same period. North America reported a 0.2% decline, which consisted of a same-store sales decrease of 1.5% and new store sales of $628,000.

However, profit margins were up nicely due to better product mix, customer mix (more retail) and a slight reduction in costs.

Shannon Greene - CEO On a positive note, our average ticket increased 0.7% from $77.92 in the second quarter of 2017 to $78.43 in the second quarter of 2018. This is no small feat considering that leather is generally our largest ticket item, and we sold 4% less. Rather the improvement in our average ticket is the addition of a new product category of small machines, which are attracted to our hobbyist customer and to our small business customer. We've introduced 2 machines so far this year and expect to add 4 more machines later this fall, which will improve our average ticket as these new or higher ticket items are introduced to our product lineup. Tina Castillo - CFO & Treasurer Consolidated gross profit margin for the quarter was 68.4%, improving from 66.9% in last year's second quarter. The improvement was the result of the continued shift in customers with more retail than non-retail sales as well as product mix with more higher-margin products sold. [...] Consolidated operating expenses this quarter decreased $103,000 or 0.9% compared to a year ago as we reduced our advertising and marketing spend, partially offset by a higher personnel and occupancy cost.

And the company continues to explore new ways to promote growth. They are helping their customers to finance their higher-ticket purchases, extended store hours so that they operate on Sunday afternoons and continue to open new stores and relocate old ones to better locations with more space.

Shannon Greene - CEO [...]To help our customers with paying for these higher tickets, we are pleased to be partnering with Blispay, a Visa-branded credit card solution that offers extended financing to our customers with rebate rewards and fast and easy credit approval. [...] [...] Also to help support sales and provide additional convenience for our customers, starting in June, our North American stores are now open on Sunday afternoon. While it's very early, the results from Sundays have been very encouraging.[...] [...] we've opened 2 new stores, 1 in Austin, Texas and the other in Calgary, Alberta, both opening last month. While Austin and Calgary are established markets for us these new locations provide us a better opportunity to reach new customers and further strengthen our market position.[...] [...] whenever we're coming up on a lease expiration, we look at a lot of factors, the size of the store, the current location that it's in and what the neighborhood and surrounding area looks like. Those are probably the 2 big factors. [...] we've got some stores that when we open them 10 or 15 years ago, they were fine. Here we are now later 15 or 10, 15 years later and they're just not in really great parts of towns, parts of cities. And so we look at -- and size may be a factor as well. We got some stores that are under 1,500 square feet. And generally, we're trying to kind of be somewhere between 15 and 2,000 square feet generally speaking. So if we're coming up on the end of a lease and have an opportunity to move without paying any kind of early term fee, of course, that's what we look at. [...]

The outlook for the rest of 2018 is pretty much that it will be just a little better than the first half.

Shannon Greene We continue to estimate sales to be in the range of $82 million to $84 million and fully diluted EPS in the range of $0.63 to $0.68 based on $9.2 million of average shares outstanding. More specifically, we expect our top line to grow modestly for the second half of 2018 in the range of 0.3% to 0.5%. And then our gross profit will be more comparable for last year's second half margins.

The real value for shareholders comes from the company's capital allocation moves. The company bought back more than 100 thousand shares this quarter and is worth noting that almost all of the share repurchases so far have happened block by block in private transactions due to the company's thinly traded stock.

Tina Castillo - CFO & Treasurer Our total debt increased by $1 million as we bought back 133,295 treasury shares at an average price of $7.47. Our remaining share repurchase authorization was just under 1 million shares as of the quarter end and our buyback period is now through August 2019. Jeff Bailey - Pacific Beach Capital [...] how committed is the company to that roughly 1 million share buyback between now and August '19? Shannon Greene - CEO [...] I would love to see it pick up that extra million or that additional million shares that's available or that's authorized. It's a catch-22, we obviously -- from a company perspective and a cash perspective, we want to buy the shares as cheap as possible just like you guys. [...] the simple answer is, we want to buy all we can, but we just want to be reasonable in terms of the price. Jeff Bailey - Pacific Beach Capital Okay. And then given the somewhat limited volume on the shares that trade every day, does the company predict it's going to have to be creative in meeting that 1 million share goal in the next year? Or can you do it just with open market purchases? Shannon Greene I don't see it happening with just open market purchases. I mean you already know that the volume's not high enough to buy very much. So generally speaking, with very few exceptions, the shares that we have purchased since this buyback program was put in place in always block.

And before I give you my final takeaway I want to emphasize that the company continues to accumulate cash. Slowly but steadily. And given how difficult it is to deploy it in buybacks, a special dividend becomes more and more reasonable option.

Tina Castillo - CFO & Treasurer We ended the quarter with total assets of $75.8 million, up $0.9 million from the end of 2017. Cash was higher by $0.6 million at $19 million versus $18.4 million at year-end 2017. This is primarily the cash provided by operations. Shannon Greene - CEO [...] We haven't historically projected what our cash levels are going to be, but I will say that looking at the trend over the last couple of years we continue to add to our cash level, I would say that we're currently at $19 million and looking at what we have projected for the second half. I think definitely, we'll be within $21 million to $22 million of cash easily. Assuming sales and margins and all those good things are in line with our forecast. But yes, we do look at our cash. It was a very modest buyback. This quarter, constantly, a discussion topic among our board and making sure that we are doing what we can do best. Always looking.

Wrapping it up

Tandy Leather had another unexciting but nonetheless constructive quarter. The company currently has 9,154,208 shares outstanding and is trading at about $7.5/share, a $68.6mil market cap. It will have by the end of the year about $15mil of net cash ($1.64/share). Its valuation is at about 7 times its operating earnings excluding cash.

Still boring but still extremely cheap.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.