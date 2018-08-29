BAS Shows Promises But Expect Turbulence In The Short Run

Basic Energy Services: An Overview

Basic Energy Services (BAS) provides completion and remedial services, water logistics, well servicing and contract drilling for the upstream companies. In 2018 so far, Basic Energy Services’ stock price has dipped by 60%, while VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined 4%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. In the past couple of years, BAS has re-emerged as a stronger company after the 2016’s bankruptcy scare. BAS’s long-term growth potential remains intact, although it’s still not out of the woods. Before we find out the story brewing in BAS, let us understand the business first.

BAS’s Completion and Remedial Services segment operates a fleet of pumping units and other related equipment, which is primarily used in cementing, acidizing and fracturing services. BAS’s Well Servicing segment operates rigs equipment used in downhole equipment installation and removal, and well bore completions. The company’s Water Logistics segment operates a fleet of fluid service trucks to transport, store and dispose of a variety of fluids in workover, completion and remedial projects. BAS also has a small Contract Drilling segment.

Long-term drivers are favorable for BAS

Here is why I think Basic Energy Services has enough upside potential:

Presence in key shales and diversified offerings: BAS’s operations are focused on liquids-rich resource regions located in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Denver-Julesburg (or DJ) and Marcellus shales. By the end of 2017, BAS had 138 area offices to market its well site services. A geographically spread-out operation reduces any basin-specific slowdown risk that can negatively affect revenues and cash flows. Moreover, BAS’s wide range of services helps leverage the existing customer base. The company offers its suite of services to more than 2,000 customers in these regions. BAS can lower its overhead costs over a larger revenue base. This typically leads to higher profitability.

Shale production growth: Energy production and rig count are two of key indicators to understand the activity in the energy market. A 38% higher crude oil price in the past year has led to better sentiment in the market, thus bringing in more capex for energy exploration & production. This is good news for the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) companies like Basic Energy Services. Crude oil production growth was the highest in the Permian among the key energy shales in the past year, according to EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report. In the past year, the region saw 38% higher crude oil production and 28% higher rig count. The Eagle Ford region witnessed 19% higher crude oil production, but a steady rig count in the past year. The Appalachia region saw 21% crude oil growth during the same period. Overall, the growth in many of these shales resulted in 19% higher revenues for BAS in Q2 2018 compared to a year ago.

And, production in these regions is not going to stop growing anytime soon. According to EIA’s estimates, crude oil production in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Appalachia is expected to grow by 2.3%, 3.6%, and 7.5%, respectively, by September. According to EIA’s 2017 Annual Energy Outlook, tight oil production is expected to grow in the Southwest, Dakotas/Rocky Mountains, and Gulf Coast until 2040.

Higher revenues in BAS’s package order: Basic Energy Services can derive more out its revenues from value-added services. Typically, these packages carry much higher margins. According to BAS’s estimates, these packages can collect three to four times more revenue than the associated rig. BAS’s rental business includes revenue from the large pump and swivel packages. The advantage with them is they can be moved from rig to rig and from one customer base to another.

Since Q1 2018, its completion and workover packages added seven such packages. From Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, BAS’s Well Servicing segment revenues increased by 21%, while the segment operating profit zoomed 31% during the same period. Improved customer activity levels in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the SCOOP/STACK markets mean BAS will be able to deploy these completions and workover packages more, which can add to BAS’s revenues and profitability.

Strategy change brings Water Logistics alive: BAS not only provides a full range of fluid sales, trucking, storage, and disposal services to the energy producers, it add-on services leads to higher segment profit generation. Such add-on services include treatment, recycling, and disposal of wastewater, including frac water and flowback. However, the company has set in a strategy to reduce the number of active trucks. Instead, BAS has based its logistics model more on the midstream companies. The company believes disposal volumes via pipeline will create more gathering systems across its operations. In Q2, 40% of its water was injected via pipeline in the Permian.

In Q2 2018, BAS’s Water Logistics segment revenues increased 18% year-over-year, while the segment profit jumped by 71% during the same period. Given the expected crude oil production growth in the Permian and in the other key shales, the segment will continue to add to BAS’s revenues and earnings.

Well Servicing’s huge utilization jump: It is important to understand that the revenue model in the segment is not uniform. While the maintenance-related services revenues are relatively stable, the workover and completion services revenues are more cyclical. BAS charges its rig customers on an hourly basis. The activity level of the Well Servicing segment is broadly indicated by calculating a rig utilization rate based on a 55-hour work week per rig.

In the past two quarters, the biggest gain for BAS in the Well Servicing segment has been the steep rise in profits per rig hour and rig utilization. This is because the recovery in the energy exploration & production has started to increase BAS’s pricing power, which increased its revenue per rig. From Q1 2017 to Q2 2018, utilization increased from 52% to 82%, while the segment profit increased to 23% from 16% during the same period. At the same time, BAS, after cold-stacking 111 rigs from its fleet in December 2017, has seen a surge in utilization. While such a significant drop in rig count is alarming, we should keep in mind that cold-stacked rigs are typically old, and involves a more expensive redeployment process, refurbishment and checks. Usually, a cold-stacked rig, brought out to life after a considerable period, can cost dearly. So, BAS had economic reasons to scale-down its rig operations. Plus, what it lost in numbers, it made up for it in utilization and pricing.

BAS’s turn around since bankruptcy filing: In October 2016, Basic Energy Services filed for a bankruptcy, following what the company described as a “sharp and prolonged period of depressed commodity prices”. In fact, BAS was one of a number of OFS companies that crashed following the crude oil price onslaught between 2014 and 2016. However, BAS quickly restructured its debt in a reorganization plan. By December 2016, BAS equitized over $800 million of unsecured debt, eliminated over $60 million in annual cash interest, and raised $125 million of new capital.

Since Q2 2016, BAS’s revenues more than doubled while its cut losses until Q2 2018 through an increase in well-servicing equipment utilization and cost reductions. We have already discussed how utilization helped its recovery process. In more recent quarters, BAS has identified the key growth areas. Its management sees an uptrend in demand for high-spec rigs, high-pressure well-servicing pumps, and hydraulic catwalks. In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, BAS’s’ management described the situation as “Most business segments are currently experiencing activity levels. They're surpassing the peak levels that we saw in 2017.”

BAS has some cracks

Despite many positive turns, there are some concerns that an investor in BAS should be aware of. Here are BAS’s weaknesses:

Debt and interest cost concerns resurfacing: From 2017-end until Q2 2018, BAS’s interest expense as a percentage of sales increased from 4.3% to 10.1%. The higher interest costs primarily related to interest on a New ABL Facility. Starting in 2014, BAS’s interest expense as a percentage of sales was higher than the current level only in 2016. Although BAS was in compliance with its debt covenants in Q2, investors should look out for an overly-high interest expense. After all, this, among other issues, triggered the bankruptcy in the first place in 2016. BAS’s free cash flow is marginally positive. So, any sudden adverse movement in the economy or industry can cause a flutter in BAS’s finances.

BAS has significant repayment obligations between 2021 and 2022. During that period, it has to repay a $157.5 million term loan and the $90 million New ABL Facility loan. The company has not discussed any distinct possibility of a refinancing in its earnings conference call or in its filings.

In the past four quarters until Q2 2018, BAS generated $64 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO). So, its CFO has to increase significantly in the next three years in order to fulfil the debt obligations. Since BAS is currently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Failure to keep up with debt repayments can spark bankruptcy risk, or at the least, can negatively affect BAS’s credit rating.

BAS’s rig portfolio shrinks: BAS’s sudden retirement of 111 rigs (26% of its rigs) in Q4 2017 was surprising, and did not go well with the investors. BAS has plans to retire and dispose of these rigs. Although getting rid of cold-stacked rigs in not uncommon, it’s the timing of retirement and the lack of disclosure that raises concerns over what’s really going inside.

The OFS industry has gradually been recovering in the past year, as the E&P activity in the upstream sector grows. Rig operators like Nabors Industries (NBR) and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) are abuzz with activity in the recent times. During Q2 2018, NBR secured awards for 13 incremental rigs globally. Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), which averaged 176 rigs in Q2 2018, expects to see 180 rigs during Q3 2018. Although BAS improved rig utilization significantly during the first two quarters of 2018, the segment revenue cannot increase much without adding to the rig count. I expect rig utilization will hit the ceiling in the next couple of quarters, and thereafter, segment revenues will go flat.

Pricing concerns in hydraulic fracturing and coiled tubing: As the production in the unconventional resource basins increased rapidly in the past couple of years, so did the supply of hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping assets. Most of the new frac horsepower in the industry is showing up in the Permian because of Permian’s tremendous growth, as we have already discussed. This has driven down rates for pressure pumping. In Q2 2018 earnings conference call, BA’s management discussed how Permian is beginning to get saturated with new-build assets, with frac supply exceeding demand and forcing frac prices lower.

Not all shale plays are boiling with activity: Some of the key shales in the U.S. are seeing flat-to-lower activity level. The DJ-basin and the Marcellus shales are two examples of such shales where BAS is actively operating.

And it’s not just BAS, the industry giant Halliburton (HAL) has also observed short-term headwinds. In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, here is what HAL’s management has to say on Marcellus: “The Marcellus is beginning to see some softening in activity as our customers hit their production targets earlier than planned. In some ways, we are a victim of our own success as we develop longer laterals with better production. As a result, we expect this area to have temporary softness in the back half of 2018, but it’s poised to regain activity as the calendar turns to 2019 and additional pipeline capacity is available.”

Regarding DJ basin, HAL’s management commented in the call, “The DJ suffered constraints on gas takeaway all year but our customers have managed their businesses and remained productive as have we.” Clearly, BAS may not repeat its success of the more vibrant shales everywhere.

A change of the guard: From August 27, BAS’s finance will be managed by the newly appointed CFO David Schorlemer. Also, in July, BAS elected a new Vice President for strategy and business development. Sometimes, a change in key leadership can bring new challenges.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

I expect BAS’s revenues to grow at a steady rate in Q3 2018. After that, I estimate growth to slow down in the following three quarters. Improvement in BAS’s pricing, utilization gains, and value-added packaged orders are expected to boost near-term revenues. However, headwind in some of the shales where BAS operates and the effect of lower rig fleet will start to weigh on BAS after that. I also expect the current adjusted EBITDA margin to remain unchanged until Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including gain/loss from the disposal of assets, non-cash stock compensation, retention expense, and restructuring expense.

Relative valuation multiples

Basic Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.6x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, BAS’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x. Between FY 2012 and FY 2017, BAS’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.3x. So, BAS is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Basic Energy Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is lower than its industry peers’ average, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect BAS’s EBITDA to rise marginally lower than the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. In fact, BAS’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its larger market cap peers’ (HP, BHGE, and HAL) average of 13.5x. For HP, BHGE, and HAL, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

BAS is an interesting take

So, you see, BAS has some bumps ahead in the short-run. Lower rig portfolio, pricing concerns in some of its service offerings, and interest cost shoot-up can hold back BAS’s stock price in the next few quarters. However, the U.S. shale production’s success story is too good to pass. BAS is likely to overcome the short-term challenges based on its comprehensive suite of products and services. However, its debt load may haunt the company, even in the long-run. BAS’s trading multiples have moved significantly lower after its stock was beat-down in the market. You may look to buy BAS with a long-term view but expect turbulence in near term.

