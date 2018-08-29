American Renal: Use Today's Stretched Valuation To Sell Before Insiders Dump Their Shares

Company Background

Headquartered in Massachusetts, ARA operates ~233 clinics throughout the United States. ARA uses a joint venture (“JV”) model where ownership and operational responsibility of clinics are shared with kidney doctor partners (nephrologist). Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (a New York-based private equity firm) previously owned ARA before taking it public in 2016 at a price of $22.00/share.

ARA’s clinics provide patients with dialysis treatment for end stage renal disease (“ESRD”). Once diagnosed with ESRD, the patient needs dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive because the kidneys no longer function properly. During a typical dialysis treatment, the patient's blood is extracted, put through a filter machine, cleaned, and then returned to the patient. Each dialysis treatment lasts ~three hours and is done three times per week.

According to the U.S. Renal Data System Annual Data Report, more than 600K Americans are being treated for ESRD; 468K are dialysis patients and 193K have a functioning kidney transplant. ARA states that the ESRD dialysis patient population has grown at a ~3.8% CAGR from 2000 to 2015. In recent years, ARA has faced slowing organic treatment growth (which includes de novo clinic developments) as depicted here:

Period ARA's Non-Acquired Treatment Growth* Source Q1 2016 14.4% 10Q Q2 2016 10.8% 10Q Q3 2016 10.2% 10Q Q4 2016 10.3% 10K Q1 2017 9.2% 10Q Q2 2017 8.6% 10Q Q3 2017 6.8% 10Q Q4 2017 6.1% 10K Q1 2018 4.2% 10Q Q2 2018 4.5% 10Q

*Per ARA (link here), this "Represents net growth in treatments attributable to clinics operating at the end of the period that were also open at the end of the prior period and de novo clinics opened since the end of the prior period."

Thesis Synopsis

At today’s price of ~$23.00/share, we believe the market has priced-in an optimal operating environment and flawless execution by management. ARA shares have appreciated ~130% from the 52-week low of $9.97/share and the majority of ARA's sell-side analysts have outperform/buy ratings on the stock. We've formed a contrarian view after our lengthy due diligence process. We believe today's ARA share price doesn't reflect the risks associated with a cautious EBITDA outlook, levered balance sheet, competitive disadvantages, potentially temporary earnings boost, less-than-ideal relationships with key customers, and a potential exit by well-informed insider investors. In this article, we provide ten points that summarize our thesis that ARA is currently overvalued:

1. ARA’s Commercial Treatment Rates Drive Profitability, Yet Are Likely To Decline

~88% of ARA's patient dialysis treatments are unprofitable, as reimbursement rates by Medicare and Medicaid payors ("government") fail to cover the cost of treatment. Therefore, both ARA and other dialysis companies generate all of their profits from a small portion of treatments reimbursed by commercial insurance providers (“commercial”). ARA must continuously enroll new commercial patients to remain profitable, as patients are legally required to shift to government payors after 33 months, thereby becoming unprofitable for dialysis clinics. We believe the reimbursement rate ARA receives for treating a commercially insured patient will decline in the future, primarily due to a gradual shift from out-of-network to in-network rates. Obviously, any decline to commercial rates is problematic given that those treatments act as ARA’s ‘profit center’. ARA’s own statement in SEC filings substantiates our belief:

The operating environment will continue to be challenging due to the uncertainty around the ACA [Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act] and the ability of our patients overall to access charitable premium assistance from non-profit organizations such as the American Kidney Fund [AKF]. We also believe that pressure on commercial mix and commercial rates due to more restrictive health plan benefit design will continue to create additional challenges. (Source)

This table provides an estimate of ARA's comparative profitability of a government versus a commercial dialysis treatment:

2017 Metrics Government Commercial Source % of ARA's Dialysis Treatments ~88% ~12% 10K Average Revenue Per Treatment $248 ~$1,000* 10K Adjusted Patient Cost Per Treatment $219 $219 10K Adjusted G&A Per Treatment $42 $42 10K Implied Profit (Loss) Per Treatment ($13) $739 -

*ARA does not provide this figure and it is not in the 10K. However, our internal calculations and conversations with ARA indicate the average commercial treatment is in the ~$1,000 per treatment range.

2. ARA’s Lack-of-Scale Creates a Structural Competitive Disadvantage

ARA is competitively disadvantaged relative to its significantly larger peers, Davita (“DVA”) and Fresenius (“FMS”). A July 2018 report issued by Goldman Sachs* stated that DVA and FMS collectively control ~71% market share while ARA has ~3% market share. ARA faces a scale-driven competitive disadvantage regarding procurement of supplies and other costs. The Goldman Sachs report details that DVA is the industry’s low-cost operator, while ARA faces higher total costs per treatment. The same report highlighted that ~86% of markets that ARA operates in, DVA and FMS also has a clinic presence. As such, the commercial insurance providers effectively need DVA and FMS to provide services to dialysis patients, whereas ARA’s clinics are marginally necessary. ARA’s lack of scale also limits its negotiating power with the critically-important commercial insurance providers. Because of these dynamics, we think ARA is likely to keep getting the ‘short end of the stick’ in its relationships with commercial insurance providers.

*Authors: Stephen Tanal CFA, Tyler Graver, Grant Hesser, and Harrison Zhuo. Please contact Goldman Sachs directly at (212) 902-1000 to inquire about accessing the report.

3. The Recent Guidance Reduction Exemplifies ARA’s Challenge With Commercial Providers

For some background, a dialysis clinic can charge higher rates (i.e., revenue) when they are out-of-network with a commercial insurance provider (versus in-network); but, the dialysis clinic operates with less visibility and rarely has long-term contracts as an out-of-network provider. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and ARA were entangled in several legal battles since 2016, during which time ARA was out-of-network with UNH. In July 2018, ARA and UNH reached a settlement whereby ARA would pay $32 mm to UNH and migrate to in-network status by August 2018. As a result of the lower billable rates realized as an in-network provider, ARA slashed its 2018 EBITDA guidance (Note: In this article, the term EBITDA refers to EBITDA, less noncontrolling interests). In a recent conversation with ARA, they communicated a $1 mm EBITDA per month Y/Y headwind while the UNH contract shifts to in-network status. Importantly, ARA does not have enough confidence yet to project a positive volume impact from the shift to in-network status with UNH.

Anagha Gupte, Leerink Partners: For next year, is there any indication that they [United] might have a preferential volume steerage or whatever now that they're in network to you? And how much might that be, if at all? Darren Lehrich, ARA’s VP of IR: As we think about the future, we're not making any predictions about that, but as patients have greater in-network access to our clinics, we'd expect that they choose our clinics and that to be a potential offset as we look out into next year. But we're -- it's too early to predict that. We're just starting the network agreement this quarter in Q3. So we'll have to see how that plays out.

The recent EBITDA guidance reduction from $113 mm (midpoint) to $108 mm (midpoint) was directly attributable to the UNH development. It will be a headwind for ARA throughout the rest of 2018 and much of 2019. However, what should be more concerning to investors is that UNH was not ARA’s only out-of-network relationship. The July 2018 report by Goldman Sachs indicates that ~76% of ARA’s treatments with Aetna (AET), Anthem (ANTM), and Cigna (CI) are out-of-network. Given that large commercial providers would – all else equal – prefer to pay lower reimbursement rates, it seems logical that large commercial providers could eventually force ARA from an out-of-network status to an in-network status. As we saw with UNH, the shift could create more contract certainty for ARA, but it will likely drive reimbursements rates lower and therefore EBITDA lower.

4. The Recent Earnings Benefit from Calcimimetics Is Unlikely To Persist

Calcimimetics are drugs provided to ESRD patients. Starting in 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) started reimbursement for a new intravenous (“IV”) calcimimetic called Parsabiv. Historically, calcimimetics were prescribed by nephrologists, taken in pill format (Sensipar), and consumed away from the dialysis clinic. Due to the newly reimbursable IV format, ARA saw an increase in the number of patients receiving IV Parsabiv calcimimetics at their dialysis clinic as opposed to pill-format Sensipar from their prescription drug plan. Due to this change and its resulting impact on government reimbursement rates, ARA reported a material increase in revenue per treatment (“RPT”) in Q2 2018. Investors were surprised by this development and excitement about calcimimetics still appears high, yet we believe the impact will be fleeting for the five reasons provided below. In sum, we believe the benefit from calcimimetics will fade thereby making EBITDA growth more difficult to achieve for ARA.

The payment limits (the reimbursement rate as detailed by J0606 - inj., etelcalcetide 0.1 mg will be decreasing in Q3 2018. The low-margin, cost-plus nature of calcimimetics limits the near-term impact on ARA’s profitability, as evidenced by ARA’s CFO 8.8.18 comment: "We continue to expect calcimimetics to be a slight positive in 2018 while we are in a cost-plus transition with Medicare." Longer-term, Parsabiv will eventually be reimbursed under the usual CMS bundled payment approach and not the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (TDAPA), effectively reducing ARA’s per treatment profit margins. Commercial payors do not reimburse for calcimimetics; we don’t’ believe adoption will occur soon and we don’t believe economics will be attractive given commercial providers tend to scrutinize expensive drugs like Parsabiv. A generic version of the pill-format (Sensipar) was recently approved, and we believe it will be comparatively more affordable for patients and potentially limit the use of IV Parsabiv.

5. Management’s Outlook Has Not Changed, Yet ARA Shares Are Soaring Higher

In an interesting exchange (below) on the 8.8.18 earnings call, ARA’s management team was given the opportunity to detail any incremental improvements to the business outlook and express confidence in the high-end of 2018 guidance. However, ARA’s management team declined to do so. Despite management’s admission that nothing has changed, ARA’s shares have spiked from from ~$17/share to ~$23/share. We find this move perplexing and think current and prospective ARA shareholders should be keenly aware of management’s recent comment.

Catherine Hope Anderson, BofA Merrill Lynch: You guys [ARA] had a solid quarter and reiterated guidance. Is there a level of conservatism in that? And do you feel more comfortable toward the higher end of the range? Jason Boucher, ARA CFO: Thanks for the question. Right now, we see no change in our business outlook, and we think keeping the guidance as it is, is appropriate.

6. Any Decline to Fundamentals is Problematic Given ARA’s Highly Levered Balance Sheet

As previously detailed, we believe ARA’s EBITDA will face headwinds in the future. With company owned net debt of ~$460 mm (pg. 3) and EBITDA guidance midpoint of $108 mm, ARA is currently ~4.3x levered. This leverage level is high both on an absolute level and relative-to-peers. If further EBITDA declines materialize and leverage rises further, we believe ARA will have to reign-in both its maintenance CapEx and growth CapEx. Doing so may put ARA at a further competitive disadvantage with existing clinics and limit de novo opportunities that drive patient treatment growth, potentially becoming a vicious cycle. Furthermore, any decline in fundamentals could be met with increased use of cash to fund put obligations. ARA’s JV partners have discretion to exercise put obligations whereby ARA must utilize cash to essentially ‘buy out’ their JV partners. While not problematic in a healthy environment, any deterioration in fundamentals could be met with 1) declining EBITDA 2) increasing leverage 3) less liquidity 4) increased corporate ownership (versus JV ownership) of fundamentally challenged clinics.

7. ARA’s Management Team Has Not Been A Steward of Shareholder Capital

In the past five years (2013-2017), ARA spent ~$221 mm of total CapEx and completed ~$26 mm of acquisitions, for a total capital outlay of ~$247 mm. During that same timeframe, EBITDA increased by ~$10 mm, from ~$96 mm to ~$105 mm. This implies ARA’s management generated a 4% incremental pre-tax return on invested capital in the past five years. We find this rate of return simply unacceptable if your goal is to invest in companies that generate attractive shareholder returns. Unsurprisingly, ARA has spent the majority of its trading days as a ‘broken IPO’ below its offering price of $22.00/share. Given that fact, it has been extremely discouraging to see $0 worth of insider purchases since the IPO. Less than ~18 months after its IPO (which the current management team engineered), ARA traded at $10.85/share. Even a 50% discount to its recent IPO price couldn’t entice ARA’s current management team to increase their ‘skin in the game’. Arguably more concerning is that John Wilcox, ARA’s longtime CFO, recently announced he was resigning to join a different company. Wilcox had been with ARA since 2009 and in the CFO role since 2011. Oddly enough, Wilcox is reportedly leaving ARA to remain in the same role, in the same city, but at a privately-held company. Wilcox’s departure seems amicable according to SEC filings; but, we’ve always viewed executive departures as ‘red flags’ after asking ourselves the simple question: “Why would you leave a job if everything is going well?”

8. Industry Participants Have Highlighted Why DVA or FMS Acquiring ARA Is Not Likely

We find it highly unlikely that ARA is acquired by DVA or FMS, due to 1) antitrust concerns 2) ARA’s elevated out-of-network exposure 3) industry-wide uncertainty stemming from potential regulatory changes.

First, our conversations with both ARA and DVA indicate that antitrust actions frequently arise in the dialysis clinic industry. Instead of viewing ARA and DVA’s market shares nationwide, the FTC typically analyzes competitive dynamics on a market-by-market basis. As such, combining ARA and either DVA or FMS’ market shares is not an effective litmus test for deal approvability. In our conversations, both DVA and FMS described a precedence of FTC action; for example, the FTC required DVA to divest clinics after acquiring a competitor in 2017 and the FTC required U.S. Renal (Private) to divest clinics after its 2015 acquisition. Given the significant overlap between ARA and DVA/FMS clinics, we believe the FTC would require numerous divestitures, thereby making ARA less appealing to DVA/FMS.

Second, DVA told us that acquiring ARA would be risky due to the uncertainty surrounding ARA’s relatively high out-of-network exposure. As that out-of-network exposure gets re-priced to lower rates over time (discussed above), it creates significant headwinds for the acquirer (presumably DVA or FMS).

Lastly, we believe the industry’s current regulatory uncertainty does not bode well for consummating acquisitions. We find it irresponsible to speculate on elections and legal disputes in this forum, but we encourage you to research the current dialysis-related ballot initiatives in California and allegations about the American Kidney Foundation. While our investment thesis is not predicated on outcomes of any such dynamics, we believe those issues have created industry-wide uncertainty that is not conducive for deal-making.

9. Valuation and Price Target - We Believe ARA Is Worth ~$11/Share.

ARA’s current valuation is stretched, both on an absolute and relative basis. At today’s price of ~$23.00/share, ARA has a market cap of ~$700 mm, owned net debt of ~$460 mm, and a $32 mm payment obligation to UNH, for an EV of ~$1,192. Assuming the midpoint of ARA’s 2018 EBITDA guidance ($108 mm) generates a current valuation of ~11x EBITDA. Since its 2016 IPO, ARA has only traded at ~11x for two brief periods in Q2 2016 and Q1 2018. In both instances, shares subsequently repriced in a fast-manner from the mid-$20s to the mid-teens, while the EV/EBITDA multiple contracted from ~11x to ~8x. We also find it bewildering that ARA is currently trading at a premium multiple relative to DVA, long-considered the industry darling for previously mentioned competitive (scale) and contractual (more in-network exposure) reasons. Could ARA’s guidance be conservative? We don’t think so. Given management’s recent guidance reduction and already-discussed 8.8.18 comment about “no change to business outlook”, we do not believe EBITDA estimates are unreasonably low. To conclude, our Base Case scenario projects EBITDA of ~$105 mm in 2019 and an ~8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, thereby yielding an ~$11/share price target (discounted back to today at 7%).

Metric Our Base Case Thoughts Regarding 2018 and 2019 Treatment Growth Forecast 7.5% - 8.0% treatment growth due to de novos, UNH Treatment Mix Assume mix remains fairly constant at today's levels Clinic Count Estimate between 15-20 de novo clinics opened per year Government RPT* Increasing in 2018 and 2019 due to CMS rates and calcimimetics Commercial RPT Decreasing due to reimbursement rate pressure from UNH, others Calcimimetics Profit margin from calcimimetics will compress after TDAPA Treatment Costs Increasing due to calcimimetics and low-single-digit inflation EBITDA Yields 2019 estimate of $105 mm, -3% Y/Y vs. 2018 guide

*RPT = Revenue Per Treatment

10. Risk Seems Limited Given Centerbridge’s Knowledgeable Desire to Exit at ~$22/Share

As previously mentioned, Centerbridge acquired ARA in 2010 and subsequently took it public in 2016. To this day, Centerbridge owns ~18 mm ARA shares, or ~54% of the common stock outstanding. Importantly, less than six months ago (3.26.18), Centerbridge filed to sell ~5 mm shares along with ARA’s CEO/Co-Founder (Joe Carlucci) and ARA’s President/Co-Founder (Syed Kamel). Prior to the filing, the last reported sale price of ARA’s common stock was $21.57/share. Three trading days after the offering announcement, ARA closed at $17.83/share, representing a 17% decline. ARA announced the secondary offering was withdrawn, and the stock price drifted to ~$14/share by May 2018. At the risk of oversimplifying it, we believe three of the most knowledgeable ARA investors (Centerbridge, Carlucci, and Kamel – together referred to as the ‘Insiders’) collectively decided to exit at $21.57/share when the 2018 EBITDA guidance was $110 - $116 mm. Today, the 2018 EBITDA guidance has been reduced to $105 - $111 mm and shares currently trade at a ~7% premium to where the Insiders previously intended to sell. We believe simple logic indicates ARA is overvalued and we strongly believe that Centerbridge will once again try to sell its ARA stake, thereby putting pressure on ARA’s inflated share price.

Risks To Thesis

In our Bull Case, our 2018 and 2019 EBITDA estimates are $116 mm and $131 mm, respectively. After assuming a ~9.6x EBITDA multiple (on 2019 EBITDA) and making several assumptions about ARA's owned net debt (~$422 mm pro forma) and other obligations (~$32 cash to UNH), we arrive at a ~$22/share price target (discounted back to today at 7%). As such, we see no upside potential for ARA shares and believe our analysis aligns with the Insider's desire to sell at ~$22/share. Nevertheless, it is fair and important to outline the key risk factors to our ARA thesis:

UNH settlement leads to better-than-expected treatment volume growth

Patient usage of IV Parsabiv is greater-than-expected

IV Parsabiv margins do not gradually compress lower over time

ESA transition of Aranesp to Mircera reduces costs and increases margins

Medicare rates increase larger than the projected 1.7% per year

>20 net de novo clinics open per year in a CapEx efficient manner

Underestimate likelihood of acquisition by strategic or financial buyer

Conclusion

Within the next ~18 months, we forecast a Base Case price target of ~$11/share and a Bull Case sustainable price target of ~$22/share. Given the attractiveness of this asymmetric return profile, we recommend initiating an ARA short position at today's price of ~$23/share. With just ~7% of ARA's float sold short and a general collateral ("GC") status, we believe shorting ARA is not a cost prohibitive trade to execute today.

Disclosures

This article is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in this material does not purport to be complete, is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. No one should rely on the information contained in this document to make any investment decision. The material contains and is based upon information that the author believes to be correct, but they have not verified that information and assume no liability if such information is incorrect. The author does not have any duty to correct or update the information contained herein. This document contains forward-looking statements based on the author's expectations and projections. Those statements are sometimes indicated by words such as "expects", "believes", "will", and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual returns could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should assume that as of the publication date, the author (possibly through his/her employer) has a short position in the stocks covered herein and therefore, stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ARA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.