Toll Brothers Giveth And The Market Taketh Away

California contracts fell for the period as the company's median home price for the market reached $1.7 million for the period, five times the national new home median price.

High-end home builder Toll Brothers (TOL) (green bars) posted strong fiscal 3rd quarter earnings through the end of July. Revenues rose just over 27% YOY for the period, up over 10 percentage points on fiscal 2nd quarter earnings through the end of April. Operating income was up 33% YOY, a major improvement over 2nd quarter’s operating income that actually fell 4%. Net income was up just over 30% for the quarter, while EPS grew by a hefty 45%.

Dividends for the quarter rose 38% as both earnings per share and dividend payouts reflected an outstanding share count that declined 8.5% YOY. Investors responded favorably to the company’s earnings report, sending shares up 14% by Tuesday’s (21 Aug) market close (yellow box). US homebuilders in general curried positive favor from investors as PulteGroup (PHM), Lennar (LEN) and D.R. Horton (DHI) all shared a day of good market cheer in an otherwise tough housing market YTD.

A strong quarterly showing provided a much-needed market boost for a company that has sorely underperformed the S&P 500 (green area) since February’s market correction, down 23% YTD. An even stronger market signal was captured by the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (red dotted line) which rose 6.5% YOY through June, adding to a string of 5% or greater monthly gains stretching back to August 2016.

Meanwhile, the federal funds rate (black dotted line) appears to have dispensed with its rear view mirror altogether. September’s Federal Reserve meeting has already been priced into market calculations, with a fourth uptick for the year in December considered likely. With a yield spread of a mere 21 basis points (28 Aug) separating the interest rate sensitive 2-year note from the 10-year sibling, two 25-basis point upticks in the federal funds rate would appear to give enough short-term wind to invert the yield curve by the close of 2018.

Headline PCE inflation (orange dotted line) is also on the rise as the impact of the Trump administration’s trade policy begins to migrate through the greater economy. Effective tax rates have fallen dramatically for the company, down 13% in fiscal 3rd quarter reports to 27%.

Over the nine months through the end of July, the company’s tax rates have fallen over 43% to 18.7%, thanks to tax cuts passed in December. Overall market conditions proved too much to bear as the sheen from Monday’s earnings report wore thin, prompting investors to shave about 6 percentage points through Tuesday’s close (see Figure 1, below). A market turnaround? A dead cat bounce?

Figure 1: Toll Brothers, the S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index, the Federal Funds Rate against the S&P 500

Toll Brothers’ median new single-family home price in all four geographic (less California) regions through the end of the company’s fiscal 3rd quarter was $673,000, down from $677,600 YOY. The California market’s median home came to $1.7 million through July, up $1.53 million or just over 8% YOY. While the company’s California market is the smallest of the geographic regions at 17% to total single-family units built, the dollar value of the California market represents 33% of total revenue through end of its fiscal 3rd quarter at just over $610.7 million. Toll’s California market was up a whopping 82% YOY.

California remains a critical market for Toll’s future growth, without doubt. The company’s single-family home backlog book remains strong, with a market value of $6.28 billion through the end of its fiscal 3rd quarter. That is an increase of just over 25% YOY. Single-family home contracts rose just under 14% to 6,909, with California comprising 20% of the backlog total. The California backlog total increased five percentage points YOY. The market value of those contracts was also on the rise by seven percentage points YOY to $2.35 billion, up from $1.51 billion YOY - an increase of over 55%.

Headwinds abound. On the positive side, lumber futures peaked in May at $625.1/contract, falling to a more moderate $441.8/contract through Friday’s (24 Aug) market close. Cash buyers jumped to roughly 24% YTD, higher than the company’s historical 20% level. Further, the loan-to-value profile of the company’s clients has dropped from about 70% to less than 67% YTD. Meanwhile, household net worth just passed $100 trillion through the end of the 1st quarter, the highest reading on record.

Net investment for the reporting period came to $569.9 billion, up over 18% YOY. Similarly, the market value of household real estate came to $432.4 billion, up just over 56% YOY, as positive household equity continues to build, boosting net worth calculations. Similarly, net gains from the S&P 500 are up over 8% on the year and up just over 328% from its 9 March 2009 nadir.

Yet these gains in net worth owe much to the extraordinary role played by monetary policy over the period, which skewed heavily toward high net worth households and existing owners of capital in the greater economy. Nationwide, a household earning $65,000/year to afford about half of the inventory on the market across the country. For production and non-supervisory workers or 82.4% of the labor force through the end of July, the average hourly wage came to $22.65 or about $46K/year. That means this group can afford about 30% of the existing housing inventory.

Still, the Trump administration’s tariff on Canadian softwood has added $9,000 in extra cost to the price of a typical single-family home. While total contracts signed nationwide through the end of the company’s fiscal 3rd quarter came to a market value of just under $2 billion for an 10% increase YOY, the market value of California contracts fell to $639.4 million from $642.7 million YOY - just under 1%. Signed contacts in California followed a similar path - down just over 4% YOY.

Since the lead-time for the construction of a new home is about nine months, the artificial costs added by US trade policy added to the front-end costs surges in spot lumber prices, upticks in labor, land and other material costs, not to mention interest rates - all combine to drive final new home prices steadily to the upside. The trend on interest rates is on a similar trajectory while the US-Canadian trade relations deteriorate on a growing score of cross-border issues - with no end in sight.

Residential investment remains negative through the first two quarters of the year. At the same time, building permits for seasonally adjusted, single-family homes posted 1.31 million through the end of July, which is slightly less than the average of 1.37 million since 1960 but more than double the 513,000 trough scratched out in March of 2009. Still, permits have been trending down since peaking for the year in March. New home sale prices reached a median price of $328,700 in July with the average price topping out at $394,300 for the month.

New home sales priced out at $750K or above amounted to 8% of the market nationally, pushing the average new home sales price to the upside. Through the end of July, 627,000 seasonally adjusted single-family new homes were sold, well above the 270,000 low of February 2011 but well below the 1,389,000 high for the market posted in July of 2005. There is good reason why the housing market as a percent of total GDP has fallen by almost half since peaking in April 2006.

And then there is the even larger tax spinoff from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that became the law of the land in December of last year. California is a high-tax state. State and local taxes (SALT), with its limits on mortgage interest deductions capped out at $750,000 and property tax deductions capped at $10K have prompted state-sponsored work-arounds in the high-tax states of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and California among others.

Under the strategy, with slight variations by state, taxpayers are being allowed to make payments on non-deductible state and local tax liabilities on residential property above the TCJA limits to deductible charitable accounts administered by state and local governments. Four high-tax states have already filed suit against the Trump administration in federal court.

In a perfect world, the net effect of the tax cuts should reduce the incentive for households to buy above the $750K mortgage deduction limit if they are going into the capital markets to finance their purchase. Similarly, homebuyers in high-tax states should be incented to stay under $10K for property taxes. Further, home prices in high-tax states should begin to adjust to the downside as federal tax subsidies on mortgage interest and property tax deductions disappear.

The impact on property values is still in the process of being written and will likely show up over the course of time. Median new home prices continued on the uptick for the month after three consecutive months of declines. New home inventory for the month stands at 5.9 months for the highest post in a year, and the relative surplus to demand should be expected to mitigate upside growth until supply and demand come more into line in most markets.

That stands in rather stark contrast to the 4.3-month supply for existing homes, plating up a classic seller’s market complete with bidding wars in some inventory-starved markets. The existing home market comprises about 90% of all homes sold across the country. Inventory, or the lack of it, is likely the single biggest driver of increasing existing home prices across US markets. For the new home market, July’s median price of $328,700 is well above the US median income level.

For Toll houses, the median price through the end of the company’s 3rd fiscal quarter was $673,000, double the national new home average price. In California, Toll's median selling new home price came to $1.7 million, over double again. Clearly, Toll’s growth program does not depend on the median income households of production and non-supervisory workers.

Toll’s market surge last week was not a dead-cat bounce. Nor can the surge be construed as a clear market turnaround. A middling response at best. Toll’s growth depends on high-end earners’ continued willingness to absorb high-end pricing and declining government subsidies on mortgage and property tax deductions.

So long as the former offsets the latter, the Toll equation for growth is likely to continue. If that price equation changes course as the stimulus impact of TCJA wears thin in 2019 and beyond, Toll’s growth paradigm likely recalibrates. The fifth largest economy in the world remains a crucial component of that growth paradigm, and the company’s 3rd quarter results sketched out what could be the beginning of that recalibration as both contracts and contract market value slipped. The woods, while lovely, are still dark and deep. The jury is still out on just how sustainable the company’s 3rd quarter results will be.

