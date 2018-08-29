Helios And Matheson: Will Things Get Better Fast Enough?

Helios and Matheson Analytics' (HMNY) MoviePass is a very ambitious business that has not been able to generate significant cash flows in the past. Lacking cash generation was the reason for very dilutive equity issuance during the last couple of months.

MoviePass has recently started exploring new ways to monetize its user base, and it is likely that the underlying, operational performance will improve.

Due to the constrained cash levels, it is likely that Helios and Matheson will have to issue more equity in the foreseeable future, though. This will dilute current shareholders significantly, which is why the company looks like a speculative bet right here.

MoviePass has never had a problem in growing its customer/user base -- the offering has always been attractive to consumers. It is thus not surprising that MoviePass continues to see growth in its user base.

Earlier this summer MoviePass has announced that it has surpassed 3 million users, and management forecasts 5 million users by the end of 2018. It took MoviePass 7 weeks to grow from 1 million to 2 million users, hitting the 3 million mark took another 18 weeks. Since the 3 million mark was passed at the end of H1, a little less than 30 weeks to grow by another 2 million users implies that management foresees a small user growth acceleration during the remainder of the current year.

MoviePass has also made some changes to its business model, the subscription now allows users to see 3 movies a month. This reduction (versus unlimited movies earlier) does not affect the majority of its users, as more than 80% of subscribers have already been watching 3 or less movies a month before the policy change.

This move will allow MoviePass to reduce expenses for the small minority of users that has been watching more than 3 movies a month. Cutting expenses there will most likely not result in cancellations from these users, as they will still save money, even if they only watch 3 movies a month. The declining expenses are a major positive for MoviePass and its parent company Helios and Matheson.

Ultimately MoviePass will still need to generate a huge amount of revenues from other sources, though, the $9.95 monthly fee will not cover all of the company's expenses.

One way to generate revenues is partnering with studios and distributors. Cinema attendance has been on the decline, so there is a need for studios, distributors and cinema chains to market their offerings to consumers in a more convincing way. The MoviePass platform is an effective way to market movies, especially those that are not well-known, to a vast audience of cinematophilic consumers.

MoviePass has worked with partners to promote non-blockbuster films in the past, and the company has had a lot of success in generating interest for these movies among its user base:

The effective marketing services MoviePass can provide have a substantial value for MoviePass' partners. It is likely that MoviePass will generate a growing amount of revenues from advertising deals like the ones above.

AMC Theaters' Subscription Service Will Be A Headwind

AMC Theaters (AMC), the largest cinema chain in the US, has started its own subscription service that competes with MoviePass. At $20 per month AMC Theaters' service is more expensive, but users can watch up to 12 movies a month, and they additionally get the benefits of AMC's regular rewards program.

Since AMC is not only earning money via ticket sales, but also by selling other offerings, such as food and beverages, it is not overly dependent on the revenues from its subscription service. AMC therefore could lower the price of its subscription service further if it wanted to compete with MoviePass on pricing.

MoviePass could, at one point, generate a substantial amount of revenues from other avenues such as the marketing partnerships mentioned above, but so far MoviePass is dependent on subscription revenues. This is a disadvantage versus AMC Theaters, especially if the latter decides it really wants to push MoviePass out of the business.

Weak Balance Sheet Will Lead To More Equity Issuance

MoviePass is not profitable and burns through a huge amount of cash every month. This means that, so far, operations are hurting Helios and Matheson's balance sheet.

Helios and Matheson had about $15.5 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of Q2. There is not a big amount of long-term debt on Helios and Matheson's balance sheet. The convertible note could theoretically dilute shareholders significantly in the future.

The more relevant headwind is the company's high cash burn, though:

The company has burned through $220 million during the first two quarters of 2018. When we compare the year-to-date figure from the Q2 report with the Q1 figure (which can be found here), we see that Helios and Matheson's cash burn got even worse in the most recent quarter.

During Q1 the company burned through $68 million of cash, whereas Helios and Matheson burned through $152 million of cash during the second quarter. Helios and Matheson was only able to stay afloat thanks to the issuance of a lot of new capital. The company issued common equity, preferred shares, and debt during the first half of 2018.

The impact the issuance of new equity has on the company's share count can not be overstated:

Helios and Matheson's share count rose by several thousand percentage points over the last couple of years, and it will likely continue to rise going forward.

When we calculate with $152 million in cash requirements for Q3 as well as for Q4, which assumes that the company's cash burn does not increase further, Helios and Matheson will need $304 million in cash during the remainder of 2018. When we further assume that Helios and Matheson will need only $200 million in additional cash through 2019, which would mean a major operational improvement, we get to a total cash need of $500 million.

With shares trading for $0.02, Helios and Matheson would have to issue 25 billion new shares if it wanted to generate these $500 million by issuing common stock.

Since the share count is 640 million per the most recent 10-Q, issuing 25 billion new shares would increase the share count by another 3,800%. Current owners would see their stake in Helios and Matheson decline to ~2.6% of what it is right now.

This is a major negative: If Helios and Matheson manages to earn $1 million at one point in the future, only $26,000 of these earnings would belong to current shareholders -- $974,000 would belong to those that bought the shares that would still have to be issued.

Investors should also account for the fact that Helios and Matheson might not be able to find investors who are willing to purchase 25 billion shares at a price of $0.02. It is possible that shares could only be issued at a substantial discount to the current price, which would make things even worse for current shareholders. If Helios and Matheson would be forced to sell shares at a discount of 25%, the company would have to sell 33 billion shares to generate $500 million. This would dilute existing shareholders even further, as their stake in the company would decline even more.

Helios and Matheson may not be able to sell the required amount of shares, even at a discount. If the company is unable to place a sufficient amount of shares to fund its cash burn over the coming quarters, the company could get into severe problems. It is unlikely that the company would be able to issue a meaningful amount of bonds, therefore an inability to issue equity might lead to a bankruptcy. It is also possible that Helios and Matheson could be forced to sell a stake in MoviePass directly, other concessions are possible as well.

The scenario where Helios and Matheson can issue 25 billion shares at $0.02 to fund its operations over the coming quarters is thus not a worst-case-scenario at all. It is possible that the actual dilutive impact of equity issuance will be even larger, and it is also possible that Helios and Matheson goes bankrupt.

Owning Helios and Matheson is quite risky: Apart from the fact that the company might not make it at all, current shareholders would possibly not benefit a lot even if things go alright. The high cash needs, that will likely make the share count explode, cut the possible upside for current shareholders significantly.

Bottom Line

MoviePass has amassed a huge subscriber base and will likely continue to grow. Monetizing the user base through advertising deals and other means is a good way to grow revenues going forward.

AMC Theaters' subscriber service has the potential to hurt MoviePass' growth, though, especially if AMC decides to compete more harshly on pricing.

Helios and Matheson's weak balance sheet and high cash needs will most likely lead to more equity issuance over the coming quarters (and possibly years). Due to the low share price the company would have to issue a massive amount of shares to generate the cash the company needs. This is a major negative for current shareholders, which would get diluted heavily.

Helios and Matheson looks like a high-risk stock, as investors might not benefit even if operations improve and the company becomes profitable at one point. It is possible that current shareholders only own a very small portion of the company at that point.

