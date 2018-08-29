Another Way Of Looking At Verizon

Verizon also passes a third test that only 20% of names that pass the initial screens pass. It's not a top Portfolio Armor name, but these are positive results.

A fireman battles a California wildfire, while Verizon reportedly throttles the Santa Clara Fire Department's data (Getty Images/Justin Sullivan via Ars Technica).

Verizon Hovers Near High

Shares of Verizon (VZ) closed near their 52-week high on Tuesday, despite the bit of bad press mentioned above, about the company reportedly throttling a California fire department's data usage during a wildfire. Recent Seeking Alpha articles on Verizon, including Okapi Research's recent buy recommendation based on its 5G upgrade, have focused on the company's fundamentals. Here I show Portfolio Armor's analysis of it using total returns and options market sentiment. First, a brief apologia for this form of analysis, for readers who are unfamiliar with it.

Fundamental Analysis Isn't The Only Analysis

If you focus exclusively on fundamental research, that's fine. You can stop reading now. But let me briefly tell you why Portfolio Armor relies on total returns (the basis of the first of its two initial screens) and options market sentiment (the basis of the second one) instead, and why that approach has merit.

Why We Eschew Fundamental Analysis

Because our goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments. Because of that, we (my team and I) made Portfolio Armor's universe of securities as broad as possible, including not just nearly every stock with options traded on it in the U.S., but nearly every optionable exchange-traded product in the U.S. as well, including bearish and inverse ones. And there's simply no fundamental metrics that apply across all 4,500-plus stocks and exchange traded products in our universe. And even if there were, it would be impossible to apply in-depth fundamental analysis common on Seeking Alpha (and exemplified by Okapi Research's excellent article) to all of the securities in our universe.

Why This Approach Has Merit

One reason is that the names that fail Portfolio Armor's initial two screens tend to do worse than those that pass. I gave some examples of that a couple of years ago ("Guru Picks Gone Bad"):

Guru Picks That Passed Both Screens, Six-Month Returns: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), -7.84%

Precision Castparts, +2.35%

Cigna Corporation (CI), -2.23%

Danaher Corp (DHR), +11.55%

Humana (HUM), -1.28%

Perigo (PRGO), -23.06%

Shire (SHPG), -22.85%

Time Warner (TWC), +10.47% Average six-month return: -4.11% Guru Picks That Didn't Pass, Six-Month Returns: SunEdison (SEMI), -39.21%

SunEdison (SUNE), -86%

Williams (WMB), -61.12%

Baker Hughes (BHI), -15.5%

Office Depot (ODP), -13.74%

Altera (NASDAQ:ALTR), +7.3%

Icahn Enterprises (IEP), -7.53%

Brookdale (BKD), -40.18%

T-Mobile (TMUS), -12.82% Average six-month return: -29.86%

Another reason is that the top names we surface with our method of analysis tend to beat the market. I've been sharing the top 10 names from this ranking with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June 8 of last year, so we have six-month track records for 38 weekly cohorts as of last week. Thirty-two of them outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Portfolio Armor's top names have averaged returns of 15.68% over the next six months, vs. 7.7% for SPY.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Verizon

To flesh this out, let's start with the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

Here's a closer look at the key columns for our purposes:

The first three columns starting "Long-Term Return" deal with the price history part of the site's analysis, and VZ passes the first of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens here: Since its long-term return (its average six-month return since inception) and its short-term return (its most recent six-month return) are positive, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return") is positive too: ~11.27%.

The second screen is a gauge of option market sentiment, scanning for an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge VZ against a >9% decline over the next several months, while capping its upside over the same time frame at 11.27%. As of Tuesday's close, it was able to find an optimal collar using those parameters, as you can see below, in the screen capture from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app:

If the site weren't able to find an optimal collar using 11.27% as a cap, it would have rounded the cap down to the nearest whole number (11%) and then lowered the cap by 1% and tried again, and so on. But here it found one, so 11.27% is the site's initial take on VZ's potential return over the next six months. But Verizon also passed a third test, in that it also was possible to hedge it against the same >9% decline over the same time frame using optimal puts, as you can see below.

Historically, only about 20% of the securities that pass Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test, and the ones that do outperform the ones that don't by 37% over the next six months. Because of that, the site boosts Verizon's potential return by 37%, as you can see in the "w/AHP" column below.

Wrapping Up: Putting This In Context

Verizon passes Portfolio Armor's initial screens, as well as its additional AHP test, but some context is warranted here. Remember, there are about 4,500 names in Portfolio Armor's universe, which consists of pretty much every stock and exchange traded product with options on it in the U.S. Of those ~4,500 names, 2,043 passed both of the site's screens on Tuesday, and Verizon was one of the ones that passed both. But net of hedging cost, its potential return ranked it No. 424, as you can see below.

Nevertheless, it's a positive sign that it passed these screens. If you're buying it for income, it suggests you're likely to have a positive total return over the next six months. In the event it ends up being wrong, and you are willing to tolerate a decline of more than 9%, you can scan for a less expensive hedges than the ones shown above to limit your downside risk. For example, the current cost to protect Verizon against a >20% decline over the next several months is less than 0.5% of position value.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.