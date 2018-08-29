AbbVie Does It Again, Another Green Light By The FDA For Blockbuster Imbruvica

Recently, AbbVie (ABBV) announced that it had received FDA approval for an Imbruvica and Rituxan combination treatment. This FDA approval was for a rare B-cell lymphoma treatment. This is good news because it greatly expands the market opportunity possible for Imbruvica. That's because Imbruvica has already received a total of 9 FDA approvals across six target disease indications since its first approval. For that reason, I believe that AbbVie is a strong buy.

Phase 3 Data

FDA approval was made possible because of positive results that were obtained in a phase 3 study. The phase 3 study was known as iNNOVATE and recruited a total of 150 patients with previously untreated (first-line) and relapsed/refractory Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM). WM is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It occurs because the cancer cells produce large amounts of an abnormal protein called macroglobulin. The study was looking to see if the combination of Imbruvica and rituximab was superior over rituximab alone. After a median follow-up of 26.5 months, the study demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of the Imruvica combination treatment over rituximab alone. It was shown that those who took the Imbruvica plus rituximab combination reduced their risk of disease progression or death by 80%. This primary endpoint achieved statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.0001.

Unmet Medical Need

For starters, this approval is a win for both AbbVie and for the patients who are diagnosed with WM. That's because patients with WM have limited FDA approved treatment options available to them. This will give them a new treatment that is both safe and effective. Going back to AbbVie's case, this is very good for it because it expands the market opportunity for Imbruvica. Imbruvica has grown to a world-class blockbuster drug, and that is evidenced by the fact that this is the 9th FDA approval since its initial one 5 years ago. The drug has already been selling strong, especially since it produced $2.6 billion in revenue in 2017. Analysts estimate that peak sales could eventually reach $7 billion. One thing to keep in mind is that it won't be an easy ride for AbbVie. That's because AstraZeneca (AZN) is looking to get its hat in the ring for B-cell lymphomas with its own BTK inhibitor drug Calquence. AstraZeneca received its entry into the B-Cell cancer space with its first approval back in 2017. Back in October of 2017, AstraZeneca's Calquence was approved for adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Why should this be a concern for AbbVie? That's because Calquence is being developed for similar B-cell indications. For example, Calquence is looking to be developed for: Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Taking it one step further, AstraZeneca also plans to use Calquence as a monotherapy and potential combination therapy for treating solid tumors as well. In any case, AbbVie has its and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) marketing power behind it. I'm not saying that AstraZeneca won't be able to compete with its marketing arm, it could if it obtains substantially better data. However, it will have an uphill battle because Imbruvica has been on the market for many years treating a multitude of B-Cell lymphomas.

Conclusion

This Imbruvica combination treatment should be a nice boost in sales for AbbVie. More importantly, peak sales are expected to reach around $7 billion for the drug, which means it is on the right track to hit that number or higher. The risk is that AstraZeneca is in the process of developing its own BTK inhibitor drug Calquence, but it remains to be seen how successful it will be in its upcoming trials against multiple B-cell lymphomas. I still think that AbbVie is on the right path, and this likely won't be the last approval for Imbruvica. For that reason, I believe that AbbVie is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceuticals. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.