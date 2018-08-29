Facebook Buyers See A Bargain

Facebook (FB) buyers see a bargain and have started a bounce they expect will lead to a new high, just like last time. We want to examine the fundamentals and technicals to see if they are right.

We recently raised the question with our subscribers by asking whether it was time to buy FB? Our answer was that we wait for fundamental and technical buy signals to tell us. Our computer system has not produced those buy signals yet. Our proprietary fundamental and technical buy signals have not appeared. These early buyers are lifting price off $168-170 support and don't think price will go down and retest $150. We want to find out if these bargain hunters are right.

Our Fundamental And Technical Signals

Then, in a recent blog, we expanded our comments to show readers the fundamental and technical buy signals we were waiting to see in our daily reports to subscribers. Our proprietary chart is unusual because it tracks both our fundamental and technical buy signals. You can easily see when they change. The early buyers in FB at $170-177 may be right, or they could be wrong. We like to reduce the risk of being wrong. To avoid the risk of buying at $170 and then seeing price drop to $150, we wait for our buy signals. We like to invest in good, fundamental stocks that are outperforming the Index and where price is above the 200-day moving average and is trending higher. As you can see on our weekly chart below, FB does not have these technical buy signals yet.

Let's drill down into the fundamentals to see if these early, bargain hunting buyers will be right. First, we want to see what the fundamental analysts are doing, and then, we want to examine the fundamental metrics they are looking at to make their decisions. Then, we will do what every portfolio manager does and make our own decision whether to buy at $168 or wait for $150. Short term, we continue to expect the testing of $168-170 support.

Portfolio Managers' Buy Decisions

We know portfolio managers pay enormous sums to Wall St. analysts for "first call" research. We don't receive that first call, but we cannot ignore the free research we receive from the highly paid Wall St. analysts. To do so is pure folly. Portfolio managers do not follow analyst recommendations because they are smart enough to come to their own conclusions. They just want to see the analyst's research. We can do the same.

We can go to Yahoo, Nasdaq, or finviz to see what the analysts are saying. Also, MarketWatch keeps track of their daily postings. As you can see by going to these websites, the analysts are downgrading the earnings for next quarter, this year and next year. They are dropping their 12-month targets. All of this tells us why FB has dropped in price.

The analysts are laying out the fundamentals for us and then guessing at what the 12-month target will be. Their educated guess is probably better than my guess. They meet with the company CFO, and they are highly paid and trained to do the fundamental analysis. Can they be wrong? Of course, as they were before the latest earnings report, but that is no reason to ignore their research. In fact, in an efficient market, their research is determining the price of FB. To beat that price, you have to be smarter than all the Wall St. analysts and portfolio managers. Or you have to be able to spot that the short-term market is inefficient, and the price is wrong based on all of the available fundamental research. The bargain hunters in FB are saying the price is too low based on the fundamentals. Are they right?

What Is The 12-Month Target?

Before we dig into the earnings estimates and come up with or own 12-month target for FB, let's see what the pros are saying. The consensus fundamental target is around $205-210. The technical target is a retest of the old high at $218. So, the bargain hunter buyers at $170 are looking for a possible 23% implied return, and that seems good for a growth stock. You can at least understand why buyers may be coming in at $170.

Let's dig into the fundamental metrics and come up with our own target and implied return. FB has good fundamentals whether you look at a forecasted P/E of only 21.28 on next year's earnings of $8.34. In the last 90 days, the earnings forecast has dropped from $9.14 to $8.34, so we are using the downgraded earnings by analysts. The PEG ratio is very low and very attractive for this growth stock, despite the recent downgrade in earnings. Lack of debt, P/C, and P/FCF all point to the good fundamentals that Buffett likes.

Our computer system is calculating a 12-month target of $194 based on analyst targets and recent downward revisions. That is a forecasted P/E of 23.26 based on consensus earnings of $8.34. We expect our target will move up, if there are no more negative surprises in next quarter earnings.

What Are The Risks?

The fundamentals are good. The growth in revenues is still there. The earnings are taking a hit to correct the privacy problems and the manipulation during elections. The market is looking over the valley in earnings and seeing continued earnings growth after this earnings downgrade. The risk is that the $8.34 number drops even lower after next quarter's earnings report. There are also the risks of FB's performance during the coming elections and the continuing government investigations.

The technicals are not as good as the fundamentals. That makes the case for the fundamental buying at $170. I think the reason we have not gone down to retest $150 is because now we know the revenues are good, even though the earnings have to take a hit. That was not known last time when FB dropped to $150. At that time, it was thought revenues would also be reduced by the problems that came to light. The market made a big mistake by ignoring the costs of the problem and going to $218 as if nothing had happened when price dropped to $150. We pointed out the problems in our article published before earnings.

Supply And Demand Factors

There are other factors that affect supply and demand and not just fundamentals. All the bargain hunters rushed in at $150, and that may have left little money for bargain hunting at today's $170-177. Most portfolio managers may have as much of FB in their portfolios as risk allows. Or the portfolio managers may be on vacation and won't buy until they come back in September. A recent analyst lowered his target to $183, well below consensus. If that analyst is right, then we could expect price to retest $150.

The bargain hunters at $150 were burned by this latest pullback. They don't like a negative surprise like this latest one. They may feel the company did not give them more of a heads-up on the impending earnings hit. Whatever the reason, buyers are not rushing back into FB. Supply is improving on our indicator, but there is no pop in demand like we had after hitting the $150 bottom.

Usually, the market is short term inefficient in pricing a stock after a big pop or drop in price. Short sellers and bargain hunters take advantage of that phenomenon. That is what the bargain hunters are attempting at $170.

Conclusion

We would like to see FB come back down and retest $170. We expect that support will hold again. By that time, we think our most important fundamental/technical buy signal, our overall grade for FB, will be in place, and we will have the signals to buy on weakness. We expect to put it back in our model portfolio at $170. At $150, we think it would be a gift again. We are waiting for signals to improve on the weekly chart below. (You can see the breakdown in these signals.)

