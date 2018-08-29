Financial Sector Finally Shows Promise

The U.S. equity market has surprised all but the most committed bulls in August with an outstanding performance in what has historically been a weak month for stocks. Several major S&P indices, including the S&P 500 large caps, S&P 400 mid caps, and S&P 600 small caps, have lately made new highs for the year to date. Other major sectors have also confirmed the recent show of strength, which is encouraging from a bull’s standpoint. Yet one sector has been conspicuous by its failure to keep pace with the market this summer, namely the financial stocks. In today’s comments we’ll examine the financial stocks and discover some promising developments that point to better days ahead for this lagging sector.

One missing ingredient to an otherwise bullish intermediate-term trend in the last few weeks has been the lagging financial sector. After diverging lower against the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in May, banks, broker/dealers, and insurance stocks have underperformed the SPX since then. The sluggish performance of the financials even kept some large cap stock averages from making new highs until last week. By contrast, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which is far less encumbered by the financial sector than other major averages, was able to achieve new highs much earlier in the summer.

The following graph compares the performance of the S&P 500 with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is a useful proxy for the aggregate performance of the banks and broker/dealers. Here you can see that the financial stocks still haven’t caught up with the SPX as of late August.

Source: BigCharts

By breaking down the financial sector to its constituent parts, however, we can see that things aren’t nearly as bad as they appear on the surface. Let’s start by examining the graph of the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), shown below. Here we see that BKX is in an immediate-term upward trend above its rising 15-day moving average. The BKX price line has made a series of higher highs and lows since July, which has the makings of a renewed intermediate-term (3-9 month) rising trend. All that is required for BKX to confirm an intermediate-term uptrend has begun is for the price to close decisively above the 112.00 level, something it has been unable to achieve since falling under this level in March.

Source: BigCharts

Until recently, bank stock investors were somewhat distressed by the vagaries of a trade war with China as well as the prospect of lower U.S. Treasury yields. Yet now that China worries have been temporarily removed from the front page headlines, bank stocks should get some much-needed relief. Moreover, as banks, brokerage firms, and insurance companies benefit from higher interest rates, the fact that the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) is teasing another rally should help improve sentiment for bank stock investors. TNX was up 1.30% in the latest session and has closed higher in each of the last three trading sessions.

Now let’s turn our attention to the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). XBD is one of my favorite leading indicators for the S&P 500 Index, for when the broker/dealers show relative strength it nearly always precedes a rally in the SPX. Unfortunately, XBD hasn’t been in a leadership position versus the SPX for several weeks. However, after threatening to fall below its nearest pivotal low which was established in July, XBD has turned up in the last two weeks and is once again showing signs of life. It most recently hit the 280 level, and a move above its 2-month high at the 285 level would establish the first series of higher highs for XBD since May. A move above 285 in the XBD would also confirm that the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend for the broker/dealer stocks has definitely turned up.

Source: BigCharts

Elsewhere in the financial sector, the leading insurance stocks are showing definite signs of improvement after experiencing a tumble earlier this summer. The Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index (DJSINS) has rallied to its highest level in five months this week after establishing a major low in June. Unlike the broker/dealers, the insurance stocks have made higher highs and higher lows to confirm that a renewed intermediate-term upward trend is now underway in this important industry of the financial sector.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the fact that the broker/dealers are still lagging, there has been enough improvement evident in the leading bank and insurance stocks to suggest that the financial sector is well on its way to improvement. I suggest that investors continue to watch the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) as a proxy for the overall sector. If XLF closes under its 50-day moving average it would call my optimistic financial sector outlook into question. However, if the bank and insurance stocks continue to show steady improvement as I expect, XLF should be able to eventually recover its previous high from January by the end of this year.

Source: BigCharts

The overall message of the recent improvement in banks and insurance stocks is that the major averages now increasingly have the support of the important financial sector. Additional strength in the financial stocks, and the broker/dealers in particular, would further increase the broad market’s intermediate-term upside potential.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.