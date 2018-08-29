Dick's Sporting Goods: Company Focuses On Profitability, Street Doesn't Like It

Although I see positives in Dick's Sporting Goods' financial performance this morning, I choose to stay away from the stock.

The Street has yet again given the sports retailing space two thumbs down.

The victim of the day is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), a company that reported earnings on Wednesday ahead of the opening bell. A strong earnings beat of 14 cents and raised full year guidance by 9 cents at the mid-point of the range met a stock that traded down 8% in pre-market hours. The bearish reaction is likely explained by adjusted comps of -4% that represented the company's worst of the past 10 quarters at least (see chart below). Credit: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The results of the quarter seem aligned with Dick's strategy to "focus on driving profitable sales," which to me translates into short-term pain in the hopes for long-term gain. CEO Edward Stack highlighted in the press release that half of the same-store sales weakness was driven by the retailer's decision to de-prioritize "the slow growth, low margin hunt and electronics businesses," and I expect it to take about a year for such measures to flush through the financial results and finally see normalized comps in a few quarters.

Much better than my expectations were gross margins of 30.3%, likely the result of a favorable revenue mix toward higher margin product lines and pricing strength driven by fewer promotions. The positives more than offset my feared higher shipping and fulfillment costs associated with the growth of e-commerce - which this quarter represented 11% of total sales, very reasonable compared to recent trends. Still, because of revenues that barely grew YOY despite the 3% increase in square footage, gross profits of $659 million trailed my expectations by $3 million.

The other key driver of earnings upside that did not get the same spotlight in the earnings report was opex. Higher compensation costs and investments in digital assets probably played a role in operating costs as a percentage of sales having increased a whole percentage point YOY. But in absolute terms, $497 million in SG&A and pre-opening costs landed a solid $12 million below my expectations. Had I been accurate about my opex estimate, EPS would have fallen short of my projection by a penny.

On the stock

It's hard to predict whether DKS will see much in terms of a recovery in the next few trading days. There are enough positives in today's print to excite a few value-oriented investors, including the company's focus on boosting margins that has resulted in an upward adjustment to full-year EPS expectations. On the other hand, revised same-store sales projections of -3% to -4% will repel those looking for healthy growth levels in an industry that's already challenged by a shift in consumer purchase behavior and the increasing dominance of pure-play e-commerce and DTC (direct to consumer) players - like Amazon (AMZN) and Nike (NKE), respectively.

Despite recent share price weakness, DKS is still likely to be up at least 13% YTD today, making it less of a "buy on weakness" play than it may seem at first. From a long-term perspective, I continue to favor strong brands with access to a growing DTC channel, which include NKE, Lululemon (LULU) and, to a lesser extent, Under Armour (UAA)(UA).

Although I see a few positives in Dick's Sporting Goods' financial performance this morning, I once again choose to stay away from the stock.

