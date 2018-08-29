Microsoft: A Better Buy Now Than LogMeIn? Or Other Software Stocks?

All investment choices come back (or should) to investors as Reward-to-Risk comparisons, where time (required to accomplish or be exposed to) are meaningful considerations.

You get the picture. But maybe not the way Adobe wants you to. Or others addressing markets which have evolved with information and communication technology advancements.

Browsers (Google) are software, as are non-window (Apple) operating environments. What about Watson? (IBM). Why call Software as a Service “an Internet of Things”? To avoid getting SaaS-ed?

Gates, philanthropist, returns as MSFT entrepreneur and principal shareholder, confronting new (and old) competitors. Some of equal size and strength.

Retirement Life: Too dull for successful CEOs.

Few successful CEOs need, or maybe even want, to get back into the competitive frying pan directly. One alternative is to keep up the level of attention and learning on a daily basis by staying in touch with the world through the equity investment scene. That’s less likely to happen when all those decisions have been contracted out to other managers. You may only learn what the hired hands want you to be aware of.

And the risk they are least likely to take is any which will lose your scheduled fees from their P&L. Maybe not a good way to stay on top of things. Perhaps putting a piece of those capital resources into your own management direction may encourage better constructive effort by the hired managers.

On Seeking Alpha it may inspire a bit deeper exploration in directions, which can otherwise be missed opportunities. The SA environment contains many other participants who have current insights into developments of the recent past, which may justify some shift in emphasis. The kind of things that have a way of accumulating into problems, which could have instead been accruing benefits.

Not all investors can afford to just flow with the stream’s current and add gentle steering. Personal circumstances often include TIME deadlines, which require intelligent effort at elevating the pace of progress, capturing low-risk rewards, which otherwise might have been allowed to slip by.

Here are forecasts made implicitly by market pros protecting their firms’ capital, required to be temporarily at risk by price changes, as these Market-Makers [MMs] play their essential roles.

Figure 1

All materials seen here from blockdesk.com have been approved for this usage.

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and with the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Good is down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Microsoft, Inc. (MSFT) at location [6] has a highly desirable Reward~Risk tradeoff. So does LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) at [5] with a larger return prospect.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

These maps are a good starting point, but they can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The first 4 numeric data columns [B]-[E] are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index [G] report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated at [L], along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days [M].

Think about the credibility of the current forecasts in [E]. The proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds [H].

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column [I] next to it, where the average NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations.

TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast [B] as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached as a closing market price within the next 3 months that forecast position is terminated so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The true Risk~Reward Tradeoff in each investment is between the upside forecast prospect of [E] to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures experienced during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot [E] gets muted by the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown [F].

That point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. This is real risk, the actual loss of capital, not what is conventionally offered as risk in much investment education theory – the potential worry over UNCERTAINTY of REWARD, the volatility of BOTH higher and lower statistical deviation from some PAST AVERAGE of price-change experiences.

Instead, committing to the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability (if/when at an interim price below entry cost), perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target.

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio [N] where the Realized Payoff accomplishment [I) is contrasted with the %Upside Sell Target offering [E].

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds [H] (and its complement 1 minus H as a %) to condition the Realized Payoff [I] and the Maximum Drawdown [F] as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns [O] and [P].

Figure 2’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the securities in question. They are accompanied at its bottom by similar boldfaced measures of SPY to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public.

Also are included comparisons of the subject stocks with a much broader population of over 2,400 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above, as they are today.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured in Figure 2 by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate [K], or CAGR. Each holding in a portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day.” A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the length of holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy & hold investing strategies, which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hangover of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time, serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods from hoped-for improved returns could often be measured in multiple months to years.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment, it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day sequence, the last column on the right [R].

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for significant change in trend may encourage some investors to overstay positions or to make new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

Be an odds-player

There is no guarantee that the future for any stock’s price will be like that of the past. But where there has been a significant number of examples of high-frequency profitable positions following prior forecasts like today’s, then we have some reassurance that those outcomes were not just lucky guesses.

Figure 3 maps out the relationship between frequency of profitable prior positions (on the horizontal) and the size of their odds-weighted net payoff experiences (vertical scale). Its orientation to desirability is the same as Figure 1, good is down and to the right.

Figure 3

Once again, MSFT at [13] is seen as a reliability favorite. Only in its speed of price target achievements does LOGM [6] appear here and in Figure 2 as a strong competitor near-term investment.

Here is the past 6 months of daily price range forecasts for MSFT. Please note the most recent week.

Figure 4

Conclusion

This is an opportune price point in time to buy MSFT, in comparison with several other software vendors, which offer the means of coping with Information Technology and communications advances. LOGM has a slight advantage over MSFT in rate of gain, which may be meaningful for investors currently under time pressures to build capital resources.

A side observation, not easily recognizable from this presentation, is that market prospects forecast by MMs for the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) has gained materially in the past few days both in terms of size of likely gain, and in its odds of profitable price performance from here over the next 3 months.

A separate comparison of SPY now vs. a few days ago is being submitted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.