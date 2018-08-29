Bancolombia: Favorable Economic Conditions May Provide Excess Returns

The stock is subject to currency risk, and it looks like the Colombian Peso is stabilizing against the US dollar.

Bancolombia (CIB) doesn't receive much analyst coverage from traditional US financial firms. The investment opportunity lies in the strengthening political stability of Colombia with the election of Iván Duque Márquez on August 7th which should allow the business climate to improve. The bank is experiencing headwinds across loan portfolios, and if the company can overcome these challenges, the Colombian economic conditions are favorable for a market share leading bank to increase revenues and profitability significantly over the next few years.

The share price is outperforming the Colombian Stock Exchange by 13% this year and the SPY by about 6%. The risk level on trading Bancolombia shares is elevated because of some uncertainty surrounding the integrity of their loan portfolios. Provision charges in the second quarter were COP $972 billion or roughly ~$330 million. These provision charges are an increase of 23.1% when compared to Q2 2017 and an 11.1% increase when compared to Q1 2018. They are experiencing a higher number of past due loans in excess of COP 1.1 trillion, or roughly ~$370 million. Net income is down both QoQ and YoY, 4.32% and 15.33%, respectively. Net interest margins are contracting from the same period last year, yet up 6 basis points from last quarter to 5.82%.

Currency and Economic Climate

Since Bancolombia operates in a non-USD economy, the stock is subject to currency risk. The USD-COP has stabilizing around $1 USD to 3,000 Colombian Pesos. Management indicated the macro conditions in Colombia are stable and favorable for growth over the next 24 months.

The currency could benefit from the price of oil rising over the past year, as one-third of Colombian exports are oil-related. The country exports much of their oil to the US gulf coast region, and with production increasing, oil revenues will increase for the country. The Colombian economy operates a trade deficit, importing more than they export. About a quarter of all exports are oil-related, and the country's revenues are sensitive to oil prices. The country's economic prospects are tied to the price of oil, and the recovery of Brent Crude prices from the 2016 lows to around $71 a barrel is net positive on the Colombian economy and should provide some stabilization to the Peso.

Banco de la República Is Keeping Interest Rates Steady

The government entity that enacts monetary policy is called Banco de la República. This entity has lowered interest rates over the past few years to stimulate growth and drive GDP numbers towards 2%. This accommodative monetary policy, coupled with the decline in energy prices, has been a major factor in the currency depreciation against the US dollar. The central bank in Colombia is holding interest rates at 4.25%, and the rate environment is accommodative to the Colombian consumer. Net interest income is expected to grow because the Banco de la Repúblic is expected to hold interest rates steady, and the company can operate easier in an environment with more rate visibility.

Business Trends

The company owns 17% market share in the retail banking market for Colombia, and customer deposits are a source for bank lending activities. Investment products aren't popular among many citizens of Colombia, and the customers would rather save the money in Savings and CDs which then are hedged across the US dollar by the bank. Consumer loans are becoming more popular, and growth in this segment has been accelerating over the past few years, and LTM loan growth has totaled 10%. The bank also holds 13% of the market share in the Colombian mortgage market and is a key player in the consumer banking segment.

The bank is having difficulties in the Small Medium Enterprise market "SME" market, as defaults are rising and delinquent loans are prevalent. The company cited delinquent loans more than 30 days past due in excess of $1.15 trillion COP, or ~$390 million. $54 million are related to Electricaribe and the mass transportation system.

The company is addressing these rising default rates by beefing up their collection teams on past due loan clients and contacting the customers a few days after they miss a payment to help them avoid going past 30 days due. The bank is trying to strengthen the credit standards required to issue debt and protect the financial integrity across their loan portfolios. The company is enacting near-term costs savings by lowering headcount and physical branches to save on operating costs.

Near-Term Political Risk on Venezuelan Crisis

The Venezuelan crisis has a destabilizing effect on the Colombian healthcare and economic system, and the US is providing economic and medical assistance. There is a migration and refugee crisis with Venezuelans crossing the border in large numbers due to a 90-day tourist visa agreement shared between countries. It is easy for the refugees to cross the border. They need only to present an ID or passport, and they are granted a 90-day visa to enter. After the 90-day period expires, they remain in Colombia illegally. The Colombian immigration department is sympathetic to the suffering of the Venezuelans and offering visa extensions to them. This is causing microeconomic conditions in certain cities such as Cartagena, Medellin, and Bogota. Many of the refugees are non-skilled workers, and they require economic and medical assistance to support them.

The President Venezuela Nicolas Maduro recently experienced an assassination attempt, and this increased tensions in the region. Maduro claimed the Colombian and US governments were responsible in a coup attempt to overthrow him. Venezuela has been undergoing hyper-inflation not experienced since Germany post World War I. The Bolivar is expected to reach 1,000,000% inflation by year end, and the currency collapse of the Venezuelan Bolivar is the primary threat to the region that could create additional political and currency strains in the region.

Valuation

Note: Koyfin is a fintech company which competes with Bloomberg and sources their financial data from S&P Capital IQ, a high quality data source.

The company is likely to benefit from the increasing Colombian economic prospects. Revenue estimates are in the high single digits and low teens. EPS growth estimates are in the high teens, and this is a contributing factor to purchasing a foreign bank stock. You take an elevated level of risk to capture higher growth opportunities. The forward price to earnings multiple estimate is near 10 times. This is much lower than US banks and looks attractive. I anticipate the company will strengthen the loan portfolio, and the currency stabilization should provide investors assurances the share price will rise over the coming months.

The company is cutting operating expenses, and this is the one positive, the company's business outlook. They are undergoing modernization efforts and trying to align the bank in the digital realm and reduce market exposure to the traditional brick and mortar banking space. If the bank can shore up its loan portfolios and execute the increasing prospects in the Colombian economy, the share price will return in the mid teens over the next year.

