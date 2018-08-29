Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. August saw vanadium prices flatten off from their high levels, excellent results from some producers, and good progress from vanadium juniors.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. However Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. China has an enormous amount of solar and wind capacity that blend perfectly with this type of energy storage. The type of vanadium used in energy storage applications is vanadium pentoxide.

Vanadium oxide spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 18.50/lb

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium redox flow battery [VRB] schematic

Source

Vanadium demand versus supply

Demand

Steel production (used to harden steel). Recent China regulations requiring stronger steel rebar, hence more vanadium required.

Vanadium redox flow batteries (used mostly for large scale energy storage in China).

Supply

Most supply currently comes from China, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil.

Supply has been decreasing the past few years for several reasons.

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Source: Largo Resources Investor presentation

The graph below shows the rapid growth forecast for US energy storage. This will be met by the various options, one of which is VRBs.

U.S. energy storage deployment forecast

Source: Utility Dive

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

"We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid."

Note: Robert Friedland is a chairman of Beijing company Pu Neng. Last November 2017 Pu Neng was awarded a contract to build the largest vanadium flow battery in China. That's the 40MWh project referred to above that will be followed by a larger 100MW 500MWh energy storage project in Hubei Province.

On August 2 MarketWatch reported: "Vanadium market expected to grow, fueled by strong steel and increasing energy storage demands. The vanadium market is poised to be the latest precious metal benefiting from the evolution of the growing energy storage industry as well as a strong demand for Steel. According to the Bushveld Minerals CEO, vanadium was the best performing battery metal for 2017, growing by 72%, and that it had achieved "five-fold" growth since 2015. And now it's expected the next wave of vanadium demand to come from Vanadium Redox Batteries (VRBs). Currently VRBs are responsible for less than 5% of vanadium demand. New vanadium demand is coming from China due to an increase in vanadium flow batteries used for large scale energy storage."

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

No vanadium related news for the month.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On August 2 AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports second quarter 2018 results. AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $45.3 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 89% from $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, thanks to strong financial performances in vanadium, chrome metal and aluminum products."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 59.1% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On August 1 Engineering News reported: "Energy access solution lies in adopting VRFB technology in renewable energy – Nikomarov. With about 650-million people in Africa currently without access to electricity, Bushveld Minerals subsidiary Bushveld Energy CEO Mikhail Nikomarov believes the solution lies in area-specific solutions. He explained in an interview with Mining Weekly Online that a solution needs to be an energy-intensive one, which he says can be found in adopting vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology in renewable energy applications."

On August 22 Proactive Investors reported: "Bushveld Minerals says Vametco expansion project remains on track. Phase two of the Vametco expansion project was successfully completed on time and on budget. Bushveld Minerals Limited told investors on Wednesday that its plan to expand production capacity at the Vametco vanadium ore mining project in South Africa remains on track. Following the completion of the second phase of the expansion, the annual production rate now stands at 3,750 metric tonnes of vanadium (mtV), up from the 3,035 mtV reached in the first phase. Bushveld said it expects to see gradual increases in output over the course of the second quarter as the operation ramps up to the 3,750 mtV rate."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." The company produced 259,000 lbs of uranium in 2017. Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are resuming vanadium production in 2018.

On August 3 Energy Fuels announced: "Energy Fuels announces Q2-2018 results, including $55 million of working capital. Mark S. Chalmers, Energy Fuels’ President and CEO stated: "As the only company currently capable of producing vanadium in North America, we are also very excited about our current vanadium opportunities. As previously reported, with spot prices nearing $20 per pound of V 2 O 5 , we have decided to resume vanadium production in 2018 by recovering solubilized vanadium from the White Mesa Mill’s tailings and evaporation ponds. We expect to initially recover approximately 500,000 lbs. of V 2 O 5 in late-2018 or early-2019, and given favorable costs, recoveries, and then-prevailing market conditions, we expect to continue vanadium recovery in 2019, recovering up to approximately 4 million lbs. of V 2 O 5 over the life of the project. For longer term alternatives, we are evaluating other vanadium production opportunities, including the processing of previously mined uranium/vanadium stockpiles in the vicinity of the Mill, processing other vanadium-bearing streams, and, with improved uranium prices, the re-initiation of conventional uranium/vanadium mine production from certain of our mines that contain large, high-grade vanadium resources."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

August 2 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces repayment of Brazilian debt. Largo Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 17, 2018, it has now repaid in full an aggregate of US$144.1 million in debt owing to the Brazilian Development Bank ("BNDES") and to Largo's syndicate of commercial lenders comprised of Itaú Unibanco S.A., Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco Votorantim S.A. (collectively, the "Syndicate"), being all amounts owing to the BNDES and the Syndicate (the "Repayment")."

August 13 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources reports record second quarter 2018 cash flows before non-cash working capital items of $77.7 million, on revenues of $103.3 million." Highlights include:

"Net income of $90.7 million and earnings per share of $0.17 after a deferred income tax recovery of $45.6 million.

Revenues of $103.3 million in Q2 2018, a 189% increase over Q2 2017 and a 13% increase over Q1 2018.

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of $77.7 million in Q2 2018, an increase of $66.7 million over Q2 2017.

Total production of 2,458 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q2 2018, a 13% increase over Q2 2017 and an 11% increase over Q1 2018.

O in Q2 2018, a 13% increase over Q2 2017 and an 11% increase over Q1 2018. Average Vanadium Pentoxide [V 2 O 5 ] price of ~US$15.44/lb V 2 O 5 in Q2 2018.

O ] price of ~US$15.44/lb V O in Q2 2018. Cash balance at June 30, 2018 of $84.2 million (excluding restricted cash of $201.2 million)."

A brilliant result. You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On July 31 Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Titanium/Vanadium and Technology Business Unit

"Preliminary test work in China on core from Barrambie confirms the production of high grade concentrates at excellent recoveries and the conversion to high purity titanium and vanadium slags from traditional process flowsheet.

Barrambie bulk samples shipped to China for pilot scale metallurgical test-work. Successful completion will determine the value-in-use of Barrambie ores and process flowsheet required to enable development of a Direct Shipping Operation (“DSO”).

On August 16 Neometals announced: "Neometals to demerge Barrambie Titanium / Vanadium Project. Neometals to demerge Barrambie Titanium‐Vanadium Project and associated non‐lithium technology assets, subject to shareholder/regulatory approvals and third‐party consents. Demerger will allow Neometals to focus on developing its fully‐integrated lithium business, underpinned by offtake rights to Mt Marion lithium concentrate. New ASX‐listed entity to focus on initial development of Barrambie as a direct shipping ore operation with continued evaluation of subsequent on‐site production of high–purity titanium and vanadium chemicals. Neometals shareholders to receive shares in the new entity via an in‐specie distribution. Demerger expected to be completed in the March 2019 quarter, subject to approvals and consents."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed talks with Matt Bohlsen of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On August 3 Australian Vanadium announced: "Gabanintha PFS and drilling update." Highlights include:

"Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] baseline model near completion–pending major supplier cost inputs.

Geotechnical and Resource Development drilling to commence in August.

Drilling program to resolve key parameters required for successful and safe long term open pit design.

Program to incorporate: Geotechnical data to optimise pit slope angles. Advanced downhole telemetry to resolve structural domains at depth. Increasing resolution of oxide, transitional and fresh mineralisation boundaries, and Hydrological testing of new and existing holes.

Drilling to target a conversion of Inferred to Indicated resources.

Drilling to increase the understanding of the cobalt and base metal resource.

Program to focus on development area in northern 2km of total 11.5 km of AVL held deposit strike."

On August 28 Australian Vanadium announced: "Letters of intent signed with VRFB manufacturer SCHMID. Australian Vanadium Limited is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with SCHMID, a German manufacturer of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB), to explore providing supply of vanadium pentoxide and/or vanadium electrolyte. The letter has been signed on a non-binding basis and is subject to commercial competitiveness."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 31 Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report and appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 June 2018. Chairman, Michael Fry commented: “The delivery of the outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study result, combined with the confirmation of scope for a premium high purity vanadium pentoxide product and securing the strategic tenement at Gabanintha has the Company extremely well positioned as we progress to a Definitive Feasibility Study on one of the highest grade, best quality, large scale vanadium development projects in the World in a period of tightening vanadium supplies."

On August 8 Technology Metals announced: "Commencement of DFS and drilling at Gabanintha. Technology Metals Australia Limited is pleased to announce the commencement of the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) at its Gabanintha Vanadium Project (“Gabanintha” or “Project”). The commencement of the DFS follows the delivery in June 2018 of the pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) on the development of the Gabanintha Vanadium Project, based on the Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.6 Mt at 0.9% V2O5 in the Northern Block of tenements, which confirmed the Project to be a high value, relatively low risk and technically strong development opportunity."

Catalysts include a DFS by April 2019, and a possible 13ktpa producer by 2021. You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Executive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On August 1 TNG Ltd. announced: "TNG receives approval for landmark native title mining agreement for Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Mine, NT."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On July 31 Aura Energy announced: "June quarterly report." Highlights include:

HÄGGÅN Battery Metals (Sweden)

"New resource estimate released-global resource of 15.1 Billion lbs V2O5.

Significantly, this includes 90 Mt at 0.42% V2O5 for 840 Mlbs V2O5.

49 million tonnes of this high-grade material lies between 20 to 100 metres of surface in a coherent shallow zone.

A Scoping Study update for the Vanadium project is underway

The Häggån Vanadium IPO continues to progress.

Aura continues to explore battery manufacturing opportunities."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On August 14 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy Technology partner NWME produces 98.6% pure V2O5 (Vanadium Pentoxide) from Gibellini Samples, aims for 99.5% V2O5 next run."

On August 15 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy issues request for proposal for Gibellini Vanadium Project EPCM and sets project timetable."

On August 20 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy secures long-term water supply for construction and operation of Gibellini Vanadium Project. The Company has signed a 10-year Water Lease Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the owner of a private ranch, located approximately 14.5 km from the Project. The Agreement can be extended for any number of additional 7-year terms, not to exceed (with the primary term) a total of 99 years."

On August 24 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy contracts NewFields to advance permitting/EIS for Gibellini Vanadium Project, sets project timetable. Prophecy Development Corp. is pleased to announce that it has engaged NewFields Companies, LLC (“NewFields”), an environmental, engineering, and construction management consulting ﬁrm to advance permitting and environmental impact statement (the “EIS”) preparation for the Gibellini vanadium project (the “Project”)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On July 30 Tando Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2018. Mining Right grant paves way for commencement of drilling at the SPD Vanadium Project. Due diligence completed with completion of the acquisition of a 73.95% stake in SPD Vanadium Project expected to occur in late August."

On August 2 Tando Resources announced: "DSO vanadium exploration accelerates with new targets. Moves to expedite drilling of shallow, high-grade vanadium pipes follow outstanding targets from helimag survey. The pipes could provide early cashflow from DSO project."

On August 13 Tando Resources announced: "TNO identifies another cluster of vanadium pipes at SPD. Tando Resources is pleased to announce the confirmation of a major new cluster of vanadium pipes at its SPD Vanadium Project in South Africa."

On August 27 Tando Resources announced: "SPD vanadium acquisition unconditional. Tando Resources Limited is pleased to advise that the final pre-condition to TNO’s Acquisition of a 73.95% stake in the SPD Vanadium Project, being South African Reserve Bank approval, has been satisfied and the acquisition is now unconditional. It is anticipated that completion of the acquisition will occur imminently."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Copper [ASX:KRC] (planning to change to King River Resources Limited)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On August 13 King River Copper announced: "Corporate restructuring and proposed name change. The Board of King River Copper Limited wish to advise shareholders that the company has embarked on an internal corporate restructure. The Mt Remarkable gold discovery and other Western Australian copper/gold tenements and applications held outside the boundary of the Speewah Dome will be placed into a new 100% owned subsidiary called Kimberley Gold Pty Ltd. The existing subsidiary, Speewah Mining Pty Ltd, will continue to own 100% of the Vanadium, Titanium, Iron, Fluorspar projects. It's also proposed, subject to shareholders approval at the next formal meeting of shareholders, to change the name of the parent company to King River Resources Limited."

On August 20 King River Copper announced: "Quartlery activities report 30 June 2018. The Concept Study on the Speewah Dome Vanadium, Titanium, Iron project progressed."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources is primarily a graphite producer recently commencing graphite production from their massive Balama mine in Mozambique. The company also has discussed plans to produce vanadium.

No vanadium related news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals plans to be a graphite producer with their flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in Mozambique by H2 2019. They also have the Nicanda Hill project which the company states is the "world's largest graphite resource" and also contains plenty of vanadium. Their third graphite project is Nicanda West. Triton is primarily a graphite play, but with significant vanadium potential.

On July 31 Triton Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2018. Nicanda Hill Project to be fast tracked following review of the globally significant vanadium resource. Independent review by CSA Global of Nicanda Hill vanadium. Joint venture discussions underway."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

Battery Minerals is a multi-commodity battery materials provider focused on the development and integration of minerals critical to the battery market and energy storage sector. The company is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique, and also has vanadium.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The NI 43-101 vanadium resource estimate is 99.1Mt at 0.43% V 2 O 5 (Inferred), or 1.08% V 2 O 5 in magnetite concentrate. Mineralization is at surface and open at depth and along strike. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach. They also are developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On August 22 VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced: "VanadiumCorp applauds the Government of Québec $248 million investment in the BlackRock Metals project and the development of the Grande-Anse Sector." BlackRock is the neighbor.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Established in 2008, BlackRock Metals is a privately-owned Canadian company developing a fully integrated, environmentally enhanced, metals and materials manufacturing business from its wholly-owned, world-class vanadium and titanium bearing magnetite (“VTM”) and ilmenite deposit in Quebec, Canada.

On August 23 Investing News reported: "Quebec to contribute C$248 million for vanadium project. Privately owned BlackRock Metals got a cash injection this week when the Quebec government announced it will provide the company with a C$248-million funding package. The money will be put toward the company’s vanadium and titanium-bearing magnetite (VTM) and ilmenite deposit near Chibougamau in the province’s Nord-du-Quebec region."

Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB:CCCC)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary Vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mst at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On August 15 Cornerstone Metals Inc. announced: "Phase 2 drilling program underway at Cornerstone Metal’s Carlin Vanadium Project. Cornerstone Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program is now underway at its Carlin Vanadium Project, six miles south of Carlin, Nevada. The Company plans a minimum of 40 reverse circulation drill holes with the objective to in-fill and expand the size of the vanadium deposit. With these 40 holes, together with the Company’s Phase 1 drill program and the drilling previously done by Union Carbide, the deposit will be defined by 187 drill holes. The drilling is expected to continue into September."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Other vanadium juniors

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF) ( formerly ) Stina Resources

) Stina Resources Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS] [GR:GGY] (OTCPK:MTTGF)

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Maxtech Ventures (CSE:MVT)

Conclusion

Vanadium prices remained high in August - hence vanadium miners revenues were very strong.

My highlights for the month include:

MarketWatch - "Vanadium market expected to grow fueled by strong steel and increasing energy storage demands."

AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $45.3 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 89% YoY, helped by vanadium.

Energy Fuels - With spot prices nearing $20 per pound of V 2 O 5 , we have decided to resume vanadium production in 2018.

O , we have decided to resume vanadium production in 2018. Largo Resources announces record revenues (up 189% YoY), and repayment of full Brazilian debt.

Aura Energy - New resource estimate released-global resource of 15.1 Billion lbs V2O5.

Neometals plans to demerge Barrambie Titanium/ Vanadium Project.

TNG receives approval for landmark native title mining agreement for Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Mine, NT .

. BlackRock Metals (private) receives approval for a C$248-million funding package from the Quebec government.

As usual all comments are welcome.

