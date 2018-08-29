Dividend-Focused ETFs: How They Performed In Bull And Bear Markets

In a recent article I published on Seeking Alpha, I compared seven of the largest dividend-specific ETFs by assets under management (AUM) for their ability to generate an annually increasing dividend income stream. The article received a lot of very positive comments as there have been very few published articles comparing various dividend ETFs. In this article, I provide a follow up to compare those same ETFs for their record of capital appreciation and total-return performance (capital appreciation and dividends). Since some dividend growth investors (DGI) are interested primarily in income generation and others are interested in income as well as total returns, these two companion articles will hopefully provide some useful insights for investors as to which dividend-specific ETFs might prove useful to their investment portfolios (and which to avoid!).

Dividend Growth Stocks Outperform

Regardless of whether one is investing to generate income for retirement or to generate capital appreciation, investing in dividend-paying stocks, particularly those that regularly grow those dividends, has led to greater total return performance over time.

Source of Chart: Ned Davis Research, Inc. (2015)

For example, the chart above illustrates the average annual total returns of S&P 500 stocks from 1972 through 2014 based on dividend policy. The group of stocks that initiated a new dividend or raised their existing dividends (“Dividend Growers & Initiators”) had greater total returns on average than all other categories. The second best-performing class was the collection of "All Dividend-Paying Stocks" (whether dividends were increased or not). The group of dividend-paying stocks that did not increase their dividends (“No Change”) performed only slightly worse than a portfolio of equal-weighted S&P 500 stocks. Non-dividend stocks and those that either cut or eliminated their dividends performed the poorest on average over the time frame analyzed.

But Quality Matters

What the chart above also illustrates is that it is not just a matter of investing in dividend-paying stocks that leads to market-beating outperformance, it is also the quality of the companies paying those dividends that really matters. Stocks that can continually grow their dividends on an annual basis are typically those with low-to-moderate debt (e.g., S&P rating of BBB or better) and that have ample cash from earnings to pay dividends to shareholders while continuing to grow their business.

The chart below reveals that over a 20+ year period, stocks that have both a high relative dividend yield and a low payout ratio (a measure of quality) substantially outperformed stocks on a total-return basis compared with other mixes of yield and payout quality. Also notable is that low dividend yield stocks with low payout ratios also outperformed the remaining categories. Keep these two charts in mind as we compare the various dividend-specific ETFs below.

Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Dividends for the Long Term (2013)

With ample evidence in the literature demonstrating that a portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks can outperform the market and lower-quality or non-paying dividend stocks over the long term, let’s see how the dividend ETFs selected in my prior article compare to one another on a total return basis.

The ETF Dividend Contenders

For income investors, the ability of a stock or a fund to annually increase its dividend is often considered of paramount importance for consideration as an investment vehicle. In my previous article, I analyzed the nine ETFs and one mutual fund (MUTF) in the table below for their ability to provide investors with an annually increasing stream of dividend income. All of the funds pay quarterly dividends except for the Vanguard Dividend Growth Mutual Fund (MUTF:VDIGX), which pays dividends semi-annually. All funds except the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) are dividend-focused funds (SPY was chosen as a comparison fund as it also pays dividends and helps readers see how the various dividend funds compare to the S&P 500). It is notable that in 2017, 82.6% of the companies in the S&P 500 paid dividends, and thus SPY could also be considered a dividend ETF, although it is not dividend-specific.

Unfortunately, there was no straightforward way to determine the average payout ratio of each fund’s holdings, which makes it difficult to directly assess the combination of dividend yield and payout ratio in relation to the results in the J.P. Morgan chart above. All of the dividend-specific funds do use some sort of investment criteria for inclusion (listed in the “Strategy” column below), but these broad selection criteria tell us little about the individual stocks within the portfolios.

Source of data: Individual fund websites

Using a $10,000 hypothetical investment in each fund, my prior article showed that of the ten funds, only four of the ETFs succeeded in growing the annual dividend for the six consecutive years that were compared from 2012 through 2017. The successful funds were the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), and each of these is indicated with a green check mark in the chart below.

Source: Data compiled by the author from individual fund websites

In the following table, I sorted the ten funds by the total (summed) dividend amounts that were paid out over the six-year hypothetical holding period (from high to low) and have indicated those funds that succeeded in raising the dividend over six consecutive years (shaded cells). The inception date for NOBL was Oct 2013, and thus the ETF did not have six years of data for comparison; nonetheless, the fund also failed to consistently increase its annual dividend.

Source: Data compiled by the author from individual fund websites.

There is no apparent relationship between annual dividend increases and total dividend payout after six years. Thus, although some funds failed to increase their dividend annually, some of these dividend cutters still managed to generate more total income by the end of the six-year holding period than some of the annual dividend growers. Interestingly, the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) had the largest total dividend payout, although its dividend compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) and total dividend growth were negative. This was due primarily to the higher initial yield of IDV, but this higher initial yield was also associated with much more volatility in annual dividend payouts (as well as poorer total return performance as detailed below).

Total Return Analysis: 2012 - 2017

In my prior article, I did not want to distract from the focus of examining dividend-specific ETFs for their ability to generate annually increasing dividends for investors, thus I purposefully avoided discussing other performance metrics such as capital appreciations and total returns. In this article, I compared the performance of nine of the funds over the six-year holding period used in the last article (2012-2017). NOBL was excluded from this current analysis since it was not in existence for the full holding periods examined.

In the table below, the two far-right columns show the Capital Appreciation and Total Returns generated for each fund over the six-year holding period. The data are sorted by Total Returns. The initial twelve-month yield (NYSE:TTM) at the time of purchase, the portfolio turnover ratio, and total dividends paid out over six years are also shown. A column indicating whether the fund successfully increased annual dividend across all six years (Annual Dividend Grower) is also shown.

Source of data: Compiled by author from individual fund websites and Y-Charts

What’s notable about the results is that except for the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), the ETFs that were able to annually grow their dividend distributions also had the greatest total returns (this includes SPY). This is strikingly similar to the prior studies shown in the first two charts above in which dividend-growing stocks generated the greatest total returns over time.

Although none of the dividend-specific ETFs was able to match or beat the S&P 500 index (SPY) in terms of capital appreciation for total returns, it is quite notable that reinvested dividends accounted for an additional 27.7% in gains for SPY compared to capital appreciation alone. Although SPY lead the pack in total returns, it trailed all but two of the dividend ETFs in total dividends paid out (even though it was successful in annually growing its dividend payout).

The two charts below provide a graphical illustration of each fund’s capital appreciation and total returns from 2012 through 2017.

Data Source: Y-Charts

Data Source: Y-Charts

FAAMG Stocks as Drivers of S&P 500 Outperformance

It should also be mentioned that although 82.6% of the companies within the S&P 500 pay dividends, it is widely recognized that several technology and social media stocks (most of which don’t pay dividends) have tended to outperform the other sectors during this historic bull market from 2009 to present. These tech stocks, which consist of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)/(NASDAQ:GOOGL), are referred to collectively by the acronym FAAMG, and of these, only AAPL and MSFT pay dividends.

As I described in a previous article, during June of 2017, the FAAMG stocks had contributed one-third of the S&P 500's gains. The FAAMG stocks account for 13% of S&P 500 market cap and 42% of the Nasdaq. While those weightings are large, even more impressive is that these five FAAMG stocks accounted for 40% of the S&P 500’s then year-to-date (YTD) performance as of June 2017 and 55% of the Nasdaq’s 2017 YTD performance.

In my article about the FAAMG stocks, I discussed how these few stocks are heavily weighted in the S&P 500 index and have contributed substantially to the outperformance of the broader U.S stock market. The FAAMG stock overweighting in the S&P 500 is likely a primary factor in SPY’s outperformance compared to the dividend-specific ETFs that were observed in this current article.

Fund Performance: Market Correction (May 19, 2015 to Sept. 29, 2015)

In addition to comparing fund performances from 2012-2017, I also wanted to look at how these various funds performed during a market decline. Unfortunately, not all these funds have been in existence long enough to have experienced the 2007-2009 bear market. However, there have been several market corrections that all of these funds experienced. I choose the market selloff that occurred from May 19, 2015 to September 29, 2015 for this analysis in order to directly compare all of the funds (including NOBL). Since each of these funds paid a dividend during that time frame, I looked at both capital appreciation and total returns as performance metrics (granted, there was only one dividend payment during this time period).

The table below is sorted by Total Returns (best to worst) and shows that during this market correction period, all of the funds had declines in capital appreciation and total returns. However, in contrast to the 2012-2017 analysis, during the 2015 correction, most of the dividend-grower ETFs (SPY, SCHD, and VYM) had the largest losses in capital appreciation and total returns. The iShares International Dividend Select Dividend ETF (IDV) once again had the poorest performance with a 20.9% loss compared to SPY’s 11.7% loss.

Source of Data: Y-Charts

In all cases during the 2015 market correct, the quarterly dividend helped offset the loss in capital appreciation, with DVY and VDIGX providing the best downside protection against capital loss as compared to SPY (far right column). The performance of each fund during the 2015 market correction is illustrated graphically in the charts below.

Data Source: Y-Charts

Data Source: Y-Charts

Fund Performance: Great Recession (Oct 9, 2007 to March 9, 2009)

Finally, I also compared the funds that were in existence during the Great Recession, which lasted from Oct 9, 2007 until March 9, 2009. Three of the funds (HDV, SCHD and NOBL) had not been established yet and were excluded from this analysis. The table below shows how each fund did during this historic bear market period in which the S&P 500 declined by some 56%.

Similar to the 2015 market correction results, the funds that had consistently grown their dividends in the prior analysis did not perform as well as SPY in terms of capital appreciation or total returns. Only VDIGX, VIG and SDY outperformed SPY on capital appreciation and total returns. VDIGX demonstrated by far the greatest downside protection as compared to SPY (-42.93% compared to SPY’s -55.2% total returns). In all cases, the dividends did help mitigate some of the losses in capital appreciation.

Source of Data: Y-Charts

Conclusions

In my previous article, I compared several of the largest dividend-specific ETFs by AUM for their ability to grow their dividends consistently on an annual basis. I identified four (DVY, SCHD, and VYM, as well as the S&P 500 ETF, SPY) that accomplished this feat from 2012-2017. In this follow up article, I wanted to see how these various funds compared during the same six-year period, as well as in more turbulent times such as market corrections and bear markets in terms of capital appreciation and total returns.

Although studies have indicated that stocks that consistently increase their annual dividends tend to outperform other stocks over long periods of time, the results with these dividend-focused ETFs were rather mixed depending on the market conditions studied. During the bull market period from 2012 – 2017, the dividend ETFs that raised their dividends annually performed better on average than those that had uneven annual dividend distributions. SCHD, VYM, and DVY, were the best performing dividend-specific ETFs in terms of capital appreciation and total returns; although none of the funds surpassed the returns generated by SPY. However, it was noted that SPY can also be considered a dividend ETF as it also raised its dividend annually and approximately 86% of its holdings pay dividends.

One benefit touted by some dividend growth investors is the purported ability of quality dividend stocks to provide greater downside protection than non-dividend paying stocks (or as compared to the S&P 500). I did not directly analyze non-dividend-paying ETFs in this article, but the results did reveal that several of the dividend-focused ETFs declined less during the 2015 market correction as well as during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. However, while the ETFs that raised their dividends annually performed better during the bull period of 2012-2017, it was the ETFs with more variable distributions that tended to outperform the S&P 500 during the market declines (with the exception of IDV, which performed poorly across all time frames, but did generate the highest dividend payouts).

Part of the variability in market performance is likely due to the various stock selection criteria used by each of the ETFs. While some ETFs focus more on high yield, others focus on financial health or stocks with a solid history of increasing their dividends. Thus, stock selection criteria, quality of the holdings, and fund management is likely to play a prominent role in fund performance. For example, although the VDIGX did not consistently increase its annual dividend and lagged some of the other dividend funds during the 2012-2017 bull period, it really held up well against market declines during both the 2015 correction and the Great Recession bear market. VDIGX is an actively managed fund that selects stocks on quality as well as the commitment to growing dividend.

Finally, I would caution against overinterpretation and generalization of these results to dividend-paying stocks as a whole. The only conclusions that can be drawn are in regard to the comparison of each of these funds to one another. Hopefully this analysis will prove useful to investors that may be considering dividend-focused funds for their portfolios, and the results do indicate that, as with individual stocks, diversification with ETFs is also important. Understanding the ETF stock selection criteria and holdings within the fund are important considerations for investors in these funds, as is knowledge of how these various funds perform in both bull and bear markets.

