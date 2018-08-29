Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ESPR Phase 3 Positive, FDA Rejects Volanesorsen, Ozempic Succeeds

Stocks in News: ESPR

Esperion announces positive results from phase 3 bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill study

Discussion:

Positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Esperion’s (ESPR) bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill study (1002-053) has been reported by the company. This trial was conducted in a 380 high-risk patient group with maximally tolerated statins. The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the bempedoic acid 180 mg/ezetimibe 10 mg combination pill compared to bempedoic acid, ezetimibe or placebo.

The trial met its key efficacy endpoint. The combination therapy reduced LDL-C at 12 weeks by 35%, and this clearly shows up against 3% reduction for placebo. The trial drug also clearly scores over 24% reduction shown by ezetimibe 10 mg (EZE) and 20% reduction shown by bempedoic acid 180 mg (BA).

The fixed dose combination also showed a 34% reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and gains a clear statistical advantage over 20% reductions for BA and 9% reduction for EZE. The placebo had no reducing effect; in fact, the protein increased by 4% in placebo. Among the statin-intolerant patients, the FDC had a 43% LDL-C lowering impact and in placebo the cholesterol increased by 1%.

During the entire 12-week trial period, the combination pill had a good safety and tolerability profile with no reports of major adverse events of discontinuation due to major adverse events. Next set of top-line data from Study 2 (1002-047) is now estimated to be available in October. Estimated timeline for submission of the NDA for the drug is now during the first quarter of 2019.

Apart from this combination therapy, the company is also separating developing by bempedoic acid in LDL-C reduction and in tackling CVD reduction. For a company with substantial market cap of $1.38B, the company’s development pipeline seems to be of little depth and variety.

In early May, the share price had a major slump after almost a steady upward movement from Nov. 2017. In fact, during the six-month period, the share price touched its 52-wk high of $82.68, climbing ~100%. However, even if the Phase 2 trial proved its efficacy and was, in general, successful, the mortality rate reported in the trial data went totally against the drug. Accordingly, the share price tanked 22% in single day.

The share price has recovered some lost ground during these three months and is now almost 10% higher than the early May level. But it is still trading closer to the lower end of the 52-wk range of $33.06-82.68.

FDA rejects Ionis Pharma and Akcea's volanesorsen for FCS

FDA issued a CRL to the NDA submitted by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics for WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen) for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Since the May Ad Com favourably voted 12-8 for this significantly unmet clinical need, the CRL comes in as a disappointing surprise.

In other News:

Novo's Ozempic reduced CV risk in high-risk type 2 diabetics in late-stage studies

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) presented positive post hoc subgroup analysis of data at the ESC Congress in Munich. Phase 3 MACE and SUSTAIN 6 studies of its candidate OZEMPIC (semaglutide) on indications on type 2 diabetics showed positive effects on cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients at high CV risk regardless of having a previous CV event at the start of the study.

MeiraGTx's AAV-CNGA3 granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for the treatment of achromatopsia

MeiraGTx Holdings' (MGTX) gene therapy product candidate AAV-CNGA3 receives Rare Pediatric Disease designation for the treatment of patients with achromatopsia (ACHM) due to mutations in the CNGA3 gene.

Study shows Novartis' Entresto can be safely initiated early in recently hospitalized patients

Novartis' (NVS) ENTRESTO (sacubitril/valsartan) shows safety and tolerability profile in its Phase 4 TRANSITION study to be eligible to be initiated early in hospitalized patients after an acute heart failure episode.

Novartis' Kymriah OK'd in Europe for two types of blood cancer

Novartis' CAR-T therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCALL) is now approved in the EU. The therapy is indicated in the second or third relapse and adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

Pfizer's tafamidis shows positive effect in late-stage ATTR-CM study; shares up 1% premarket

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTR-ACT, of Vyndaqel (tafamidis) in patients with a rare disorder called wild-type or variant (hereditary) transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

FDA OKs Imbruvica + Rituxan for rare type of NHL

Combination of AbbVie's (ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) and Roche's (RHHBY) RITUXAN (rituximab) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is now FDA approved as the first chemo-free combination treatment for the disease.

Yescarta receives marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL and PMBCL

The European Commission granted Marketing Authorization for Kite, Gilead (GILD) Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Vyxeos receives marketing authorisation in the European Union for treatment of AML

The European Commission approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Vyxeos 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion for the treatment of adults with therapy-related acute myeloid leukaemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC).

Ultragenyx's Mepsevii gets EU approval

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE) Mepsevii is now approved in the EU for treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII - Sly syndrome.

Affimed teams up with Genentech to develop cancer therapies in potential multi-billion dollar deal; shares up 113% after hours

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) agrees to collaborate with Roche (RHHBY) unit Genentech to develop novel NK cell engager-based therapies for a range of cancers leveraging Affimed's proprietary Redirected Optimized Cell Killing (ROCK) platform. The potentially multi-billion dollar agreement pushes shares 113% up.

FDA OKs Tetraphase Pharma's eravacycline for cIAI

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' (TTPH) XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients at least 18 years old is now FDA approved.

Illumina NGS system OK'd in China

Illumina's (ILMN) next-gen sequencing system, MiSeq Dx is now approved by the China National Drug Administration.

Ultragenyx's Mepsevii OK'd in Europe for MPS VII

The European Commission approved Ultragenyx's Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS VII) of Sly syndrome, a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder.

Sienna Bio up 3% on advancement of SNA-125

Positive results from a first-in-human study of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ (SNNA) JAK3/TrkA inhibitor SNA-125 for the topical treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis is announced.

Amgen files U.S. marketing application for weekly regimen of Kyprolis

An sBLA has been filed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for a once-weekly dosing option for KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), combined with dexamethasone, for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The KYPROLIS/dexamethasone combo is now approved in the U.S. administered as a 30-minute infusion on two consecutive days each week for three weeks.

