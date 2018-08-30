Energy Transfer Equity And Energy Transfer Partners: A Combined ETE/ETP Offers Significant Upside And A Growing Yield Of 6.7%

Co-produced with author Philip Mause of High Dividend Opportunities.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), which traded recently at $18.18/share, and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), traded recently at $23.19, announced in August a merger under which ETP unit holders will receive 1.28 units of ETE for each unit of ETP. We believe that the merged company will be a powerhouse in the MLP industry, and we consider either stock a strong buy at this point.

Reasons for the Merger - Based on an analysis of the merger's net impact as well as the recent conference call explaining the merger to analysts, the merger appears to be motivated by a desire to (1.) simplify corporate structure, (2.) create an entity with a sustainable investment grade bond rating, and (3.) enable the new entity to generate capital for expansion without having to constantly issue new common equity or preferred units.

The traditional MLP model is beginning to fray at the edges and many MLPs find themselves trading at very high distribution yields and/or very low price/ distributable cash flow ratios. The old model was for MLPs to distribute most of their cash flow and hopefully trade at yields of 6% or 7%. MLPs could then issue new equity when expansion became desirable. This model has not survived the massive MLP sell-offs we have seen in the last three years. Many MLPs perceive attractive expansion opportunities but - in order to take advantage of these opportunities - they have to increase leverage, issue high yielding preferred units, or sell new common units at unattractive price levels. Some of them drift into excessive leverage and the danger of lowered credit ratings. This then creates a situation in which a perception develops that a distribution cut is imminent which leads in turn to a lower unit price and makes the issuance of new units prohibitively dilutive. We have seen this scenario play out a number of times in this sector. The only answer is really for MLPs to retain more of their cash flow and "self finance" the equity portion of growth expenditures.

ETP is very active in two "hot" basins - the Permian and the Bakken - and is in the middle of numerous expansion projects which promise to generate strong cash flow. In fact, it just announced plans to expand the capacity of its all important Dakota Access pipeline in the Bakken area. But ETP cannot responsibly sell large amounts of common units at the current price levels, and it has reached the end of the string in terms of increasing leverage. ETE has stronger financials, but the borrowing is generally done at the ETP level where leverage is becoming problematic. Combining the entities solves this problem by creating a new entity with a stronger balance sheet.

The merger also enables the combined entities to reduce the dollars going out the door in distribution payments. Our calculations indicate that total distributions of ETE and ETP together would have been $4.05 billion annually but will be only $3.23 billion after the merger. This will free up some $800 million a year for debt paydown or investment in new projects.

The conference call emphasized that the key objectives of the merger were for the combined entity to have an investment grade credit rating and for leverage to be reduced to a range of between 4.0 and 4.5 times adjusted EBITDA. Virtually every analyst inquiry was answered with reference to these interrelated objectives.

What It Means for Investors - ETP unit holders will receive 1.28 units of ETE for each unit of ETP. ETE units will continue to pay a distribution of $1.22 per unit. This means that - for each unit of ETP - a unit holder will receive ETE units generating a total of $1.56 in distributions. This is considerably less than the $2.26 distribution currently being paid for each ETP unit. However, the new entity will be financially stronger and in a better position to grow cash flow without issuing new units.

ETE unit holders will simply continue to hold ETE units and be paid a distribution of $1.22 per unit. It's important to note that in the conference call management made no indication or commitment in terms of any near-term distribution increase. On the other hand, for reasons stated below - the $1.22 distribution will be very well covered by distributable cash flow and can be considered safe.

What The New Entity Will Look Like - SEC filings have provided pro forma numbers for the new entity. It is projected to have a unit count of 2.588 billion basic units and 2.655 diluted units. The table below provides pro forma DCF per unit and adjusted EBITDA and total DCF (in millions of dollars) for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

2019 2020 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $10,423 $10,692 $11,080 DCF $5,879 $5,818 $6,118 DCF per unit $2.22 $2.19 $2.31

The new entity will generate DCF of nearly $2.7 billion more than the amount to be distributed to unit holders. This retained cash flow should enable the new entity to invest in new projects without the issuance of new equity. The new entity will have a stated goal of distribution coverage between 1.6 and 1.9. Based on the pro forma, the distribution coverage in 2019 would be 1.82. As noted above, the distribution should be considered safe.

The new entity will have all of the ETP facilities and growth projects (including Dakota Access, the Permian Express, Bayou Bridge, Mariner East, the Revolution Pipeline, and Rover) which are so promising because of their strategic locations. It will be in a much better position to fund expansion with a strong credit rating and with more retained cash flow. The dangers of either a further distribution cut or massively dilutive equity offering will be dispelled and should not hang over the stock as a cloud any more.

Control and Alignment of Interests - The new ETE will continue to be an MLP with LE GP as the general partner. Prior to the merger, there had been a huge disparity in the ownership of limited partner units on behalf of LE GP and its affiliates (one of whom is the Chairman, Kelcy Warren). LE GP and its affiliates owned some 31% of the ETE units but a much smaller share of the ETP units. For example, Mr. Warren himself owned some 233 million ETE units and only 29.6 million ETP units.

This disparity of ownership (which arguably created an incentive to favor ETE) shall disappear now that the two entities are combined. However, in order to maintain the voting power of LE GP and its affiliates, a new Class A security shall be issued to them. These Class A shares shall have no economic attributes and shall not create any entitlement to distributions. The Class A shares shall exist solely to maintain the voting power of LE GP and its affiliates at a level of some 31% (the preexisting voting power they had within ETE).

This reshuffling of shares has plusses and minuses for common unit holders. It's a big plus that management no longer has an incentive to favor ETE over ETP. There will simply be one entity and management will continue to own a big economic interest in that entity (some 13.5%). In that sense, the merger will produce a better alignment of interests between management and former ETP unit holders. On the other hand, the creation of the Class A shares will give management additional voting power which is somewhat analogous to the power obtained by having multiple classes of voting stock. This is generally viewed as disadvantageous to shareholders.

On balance, the realignment of interests is positive for former ETP unit holders because of the removal of any incentive of management to favor ETE over ETP. Regardless of whether Class A shares were to be issued, Mr. Warren and his control group will continue to exercise effective control over the entity. As was true before, investors are to a great degree deciding to express confidence in this control group when they purchase units. As a result, the issuance of the Class A shares does not really represent a major change in effective control. The cessation of the disparity in management ownership between ETE and ETP is a more important benefit than any negatives associated with the issuance of the Class A shares.

Risks - The merger could be voted down by ETP unit holders but it appears to be relatively popular and the stock has traded up on the news. There could be execution risks in relation to expansion projects including weather delays and problems obtaining regulatory approval. The above projections are based on assumptions that current gas and oil pricing will remain relatively stable. A decline in pricing would lead to weaker results.

Bottom Line - With a strong credit rating, solid distribution coverage, and a promising growth trajectory due to strategic positions in the hottest production basins, the new entity should trade at a level at least equivalent to 10 times DCF. This would imply a price of $22.20 for ETE unit or a value of $28.42 for each existing ETP unit (or 22% higher from here). It certainly could trade higher - a level of 12 times DCF would mean a unit price of $26.64 or a value of $34.10 per current ETP unit (or 46% higher from here). Both ETE and ETP are attractive buys at the current price levels and offer a solid forward yield of 6.7% that is set to keep growing.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations targeting a yield of 9-10%. Subscribers get access to: Our managed portfolio of 40 securities currently yielding 9.7%. A free "dividend tracker" to know exactly when to expect to receive the next dividend. A free "portfolio tracker". (watch video by clicking here). "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices. We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.