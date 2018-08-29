S&P 500: Where Are The Bulls?

It has been a wild ride since January of this year, but here we are back at new highs. The bears growling about a liquidity crisis this summer have quieted down a little, the gold bugs telling us to sell and move to hard assets since 2017 are looking silly, and the soothsayers looking for a Q3 crash are working against the clock. Of course, none of this should be any surprise as I've pointed out in my many articles, those that say they know what's going to happen next really have no clue. The interesting thing about this new set of highs is that it's not being met with all that much optimism. In fact, we have the one of the lowest amounts of optimism at a new high breakout in nearly 8 years based on the AAII Sentiment Survey Indicator. The last time we were over 2800 on the S&P 500 (SPY), we had bulls trampling over each other fighting for shares off the ask, this time around we're seeing minimal complacency thus far based on this indicator.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Typically, we would expect new highs after a consolidation to be met with optimism, but this time around it isn't the case. As we can see from the below chart, despite the S&P 500 making a new all-time high last week, bullish sentiment is sitting exactly in line with the historical average and more than one-third of all market participants are still neutral. The AAII Sentiment Survey indicator is one of the tools I use for gauging overall sentiment, and I decided to explore what it looked like over the past decade when new 52-week highs have been made. I specifically wanted to look for periods of consolidation that were followed by a new 52-week high. To obtain valid signals, I looked for all instances when the market made a new 52-week high after periods of at least 15 weeks without making a new high. This criterion yielded 5 signals over the past decade: one in 2010, two in 2012, one in 2013, and one in 2016. As of last week, we now have a current one and we'll have to see if it plays out like the last ones.

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey Data)

The idea behind using these criteria and looking for a period of consolidation before a new 52-week high is made is because these are what I would consider successful new 52-week high breakouts. These signals are typically more powerful than strings of consecutive new highs in a trending market without any real consolidation as it represents a breakout from a range.

In the chart below, I have shown all of the dates with the AAII readings on the week of these breakouts to new 52-week highs:

(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

The historical average over the past 30 years for bulls based on this indicator is 38.5%, so we would expect new highs to be met with optimism above the historical average and bearish sentiment well below the historical average of 30.5%.

As we can see, the 2010, 2012, and 2013 signals were met with healthy doses of optimism as all readings showed bullish sentiment at least 4.5% above the historical average, and in one case, nearly 10% above the historical average. The interesting thing is that the 2016 signal and current signal have not. The current signal is the most similar to the 2016 signal as we have more than 25% bears and less than 40% bulls. The average level of bullish sentiment at a new 52-week high after a 15-week or longer consolidation is 43.60%, and the average level of bearish sentiment is 26.40%. Based on the current signal, we are clearly not seeing an exodus among the bears or much excitement among the bulls. We currently have a reading of 38.5% bulls which is more than 5% below the average at a new high over the past decade, and we have bearish sentiment at 27.10%, just above the average reading of 26.40%. In summary, we have slightly more bears than we've seen when new highs were made after consolidations in the past and quite a few less bulls. This bodes well for the bull camp here as this leaves quite a few participants left to convert to bulls seeing as we're only trading at the historical average. The non-bullish camp is quite large at this time with over 61% of participants divided between neutral or bearish.

So, how have breakouts after 15-week or longer pauses performed over the past decade? Let's take a look:

(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

Taking a look at the above table, I have labelled all 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month forward returns after signals when the market made new 52-week highs. These occurrences are in chronological order with the 2010 occurrence being at the top, and the most recent occurrence being labelled at the bottom with question marks as we've yet to see how it plays out. The full table is shown above with the dates off to the left, I have zoomed this one, so it's easier to see.

In addition to showing all of the forward returns, I believe it's important also to show the draw-downs. I find it utterly useless when some analysts post the forward returns over 1-month, 3-month, and 6- or 12-month periods, but fail to show you the draw-downs during these periods. While it's terrific that a market may have a 10% return over a 12-month period, it's not nearly as impressive if the draw-down during that period was 15% and you had to sit through a 15% decline to come out with a 10% return. Draw-downs are calculated based on the lowest price during that period from the closing price of the signal date. To provide an example: the November 2010 breakout began at 1221 on the S&P 500, and the market pulled back in the first month to 1173. Therefore, traders and investors had to sit through a 3.94% draw-market over that 1-month period. If they were able to sit through that draw-down and stay the course, the 3-month and 6-month forward return was 7.36% and 10.34% respectively and that 1173 low held over that 6-month period. Basically, what this means is that market participants had to sit through a 3.94% drop in the market from the signal date but reaped the rewards of a 10.34% return by sitting tight for six months.

Now that I've better explained how the above table is calculated, let's take a look at the returns:

There's no question that the results here are quite bullish as the market showed a positive forward return in 100% of cases over 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month forward periods. The average 1-month return was quite impressive as it showed a forward return of 2.56% or 30.72% annualized. The 3-month forward return was the least strong but still impressive, as it saw an average draw-down of 2.55% and a 3-month forward return of 3.30% or 13.2% annualized. Finally, the 6-month return showed an average return of 7.03% (14.06% annualized), with an average draw-down of 3.62%. What's even more impressive about these statistics is that during the 2013 signal, the market never once traded below its price on the signal date. This means that investors and traders enjoyed a 3.37% 1-month forward return and 3-month forward 6.09% return and were never down one single tick on their trade. This study certainly bodes well for the bulls, and it does not hurt that we've got one of the least optimistic AAII readings ever as we register this signal.

The S&P 500 has rallied to new highs, several leaders continue to hold up great with Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and PayPal (PYPL) either are at new highs or within a stone's throw of new highs. While there are a couple of laggards like Facebook (FB), Alibaba (BABA) and Tesla (TSLA) which can't seem to gain any traction, there's always going to be the haves and the have not's within a group of the market leaders. The fact that the majority of the leaders are holding their own and continue to walk higher along their key moving averages is positive and is telling us there are no real warning signs out there.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the above studies have shown us, pullbacks are entirely possible but typically they don't last and any weakness is bought up after a new 52-week high is made in the market. This is shown by positive returns 100% of the time over the past five signals across all three time-frames (1-month, 3-month, 6-month). I continue to remain long several names here as well as my 3x S&P 500 long (UPRO) that was purchased in April of 2016 when we officially exited the 2015/early 2016 bear market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While AAII is only one indicator, the market continues to remain healthy here across all time-frames, and momentum remains to the upside. As long as the bulls can defend the 2740 level on any pullbacks going forward, the big picture remains higher. The fact that most participants are not willing to join the bullish camp despite these new highs is a big plus for those that are long.

I see no reason for the bulls to lose any sleep here and it's the bears that should be staying up late to find creative ways to cover their short positions that they tried hard to justify based on divergences the past few months. As Bloomberg has reported, short bets against the FAANG names rose 42% from this time last year, during a period when the group has performed exceptionally well. The crash-calls are nonsense, the litany of excuses why we can't go higher is irrelevant because the price is the final arbiter. It's entirely possible that the market can pull back a little from here, but the point is that I expect any sharp pullbacks to be buying opportunities and no reason to panic out of winning positions. I remain long several leaders like Amazon, Google, and Netflix, and have started a new position in the Biotech ETF (IBB) just recently. I will continue to put cash incrementally in this market as setups become available. Larry Hite said it best in the below quote:

When a market makes a historic high, it is telling you something. No matter how many people tell you why the market shouldn't be at that high, or why nothing has changed, the mere fact that the price is at a new high tells you something has changed".

(Source: Market Wizards by Jack Schwager)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, NFLX, GOOG, COST, V, IBB, UPRO.

