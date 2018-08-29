Carlsberg Has Exceeded Expectations, But There's Still More Work To Do

Carlsberg management has shown it can exceed its own targets, and Asia remains attractive, but the DCF valuation isn't so appealing right now.

Carlsberg's efforts to drive a better mix in Eastern Europe, growth in Asia, and a turnaround in Western Europe are generally paying off with, with good organic growth in 2018.

Relative to the skepticism that prevailed two or three years ago, Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (CARLb.KO) has executed well – not only against its self-improvement plan, but against a pretty challenging market environment. Management has exceeded its cost-cutting/savings goals, successfully introduced new products, and shown that it can drive revenue and profit growth from “premiumization” in mature markets, while building its business in emerging markets.

Carlsberg shares have outperformed most of its peer group over the past two years, handily surpassing ABInBev (BUD), Molson Coors (TAP), and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), though not matching the stellar performance of CR Beer. Valuation is mixed, with the shares not looking so appealing on discounted cash flow, but offering more upside on EV/EBITDA, and management still faces considerable challenges with a mature footprint and rising competition in some of the most attractive emerging markets.

Good Results In The First Half, Albeit With Some Challenges In Europe

Carlsberg has built a respectable performance track record relative to expectations lately, and the second quarter/first half results continued that trend. While weather and a one-off event helped, underlying performance was still pretty good by most reasonable standards.

Revenue rose nearly 8% on an organic basis in the second quarter and 5% in the first half, with hotter weather and the World Cup in Russia adding roughly 100bp of growth to the first half figure. Volume rose 5% in the first half, with beer volume up about 5%, showing that the company continues to benefit from efforts to stimulate volume growth while also benefiting from price/mix improvement.

Western Europe remains challenging, with revenue up less than 3% on a nearly 1% volume decline, as the company continues to lose share in important markets like France and the UK. Eastern Europe saw 18% revenue growth on 10% volume growth, with the business in Russia finally recovering and showing some market share growth, though results in Poland weren’t so strong. Revenue from Asia jumped 13% on 9% volume growth, with double-digit volume growth in China, India, and Laos offsetting weaker (but in-line with the market) performance in Vietnam.

Half-year profitability improved nicely. Gross margin declined slightly, but the company continues to reap the benefits of its cost-savings program (which has now exceeded the high end of the initial target range by about 15%). EBIT rose 14% on an organic basis in the first half, with 17% growth in Eastern Europe and Asia (and margin expansion of roughly a point) and 8% growth in Western Europe (with more than a point of margin expansion).

The Russia Problem Is Smaller Now

One of Carlsberg’s key vulnerabilities in recent years has been its overweight exposure to Russia, where it once had more than one-third market share and where it earned close to 20% of its operating profits. The Russian beer market has shrunk considerably over the past decade (down close to 40%), and Carlsberg has fared even worse as the market has turned away from higher-priced products in favor of local/regional brands (as well as shrinking overall consumption). There was some market growth in the first half of 2018, and Carlsberg did finally reverse its long trend of market share losses, but I think it’s premature to say that the Russian business is back to a growth footing, and ABInBev and Efes are stepping up their competitive efforts here.

Asia Looks Brighter

In contrast to the weaker results seen in Western and Eastern Europe in recent years (Carlsberg has lost almost half of its market share in the UK over the last decade and lost the top spot in France to Heineken), Carlsberg’s Asian operations have generally rewarded management’s view that this is the main driver of future growth. Not only has China emerged as a major driver for the company, but Carlsberg has also had good success in India and staked out promising early positions in developing markets like Myanmar.

China is a tricky market. It has been the biggest source of growth for Carlsberg over the past decade, and it’s quite a profitable market (roughly 10% of company sales but 17% of company profits), but Carlsberg has focused largely on the sparsely-populated and less prosperous western provinces. Not only does that increase distribution expenses, it also means fewer opportunities to sell premium products (people just can’t afford it). On the other hand, it has kept the company well away from the fiercer competition in the eastern provinces between ABInBev, CR Beer, Tsingtao (TGSTY), and Heineken. I’d also note that Carlsberg has actually had pretty good success selling premium beers in the eastern provinces – while ABI dominates with roughly 40% share, Carlsberg’s 16% share is a lot higher than you’d otherwise assume given its eastern footprint.

This market is getting more competitive, though. Not only is it a key market for ABI (a lot of potential beer drinkers, and a market where national brands have yet to really become established), CR Beer and Heineken recently announced a strategic alliance that included Heineken buying a 40% stake in CR Beer. For its part, Carlsberg had expressed some interest in acquiring Asahi’s 20% stake in Tsingtao, but that stake was sold at the end of 2017 to Fosun International instead.

Elsewhere in Asia, Carlsberg has seen good results in India (where it has quadrupled its share to 20% in about six years), and this remains a large potential market. Laos (where Carlsberg utterly dominates) is humming along, and the company recently upped its stake in Cambodia’s Cambrew to 75% (from 50%), allowing it to take a more active role and rebuild/restructure a business that has lost meaningful share in recent years. Vietnam remains a somewhat frustrating market; Carlsberg wants to buy a bigger stake in HaBeCo (which holds about two-thirds share in the north of the country) and has a right of first refusal, but this process has been dragging on for literally years now.

The Opportunity

Other than competition, the biggest challenge I see for Carlsberg is that its operating footprint is just not that attractive on a sales-weighted basis. The company doesn’t have any real exposure to Latin America or Africa, and the population in its operating footprint is growing much, much slower than for ABInBev or Heineken. That may shift as more and more of the business center of gravity moves toward Asia, where there’s better population growth and opportunities for per-capita consumption growth, but the fact remains that for now Carlsberg is heavily exposed to mature European markets (where it is losing share in many cases) and challenging Eastern European markets.

On a more positive note, not only has Carlsberg management exceeded expectations with its cost-cutting efforts, it has done a better-than-expected job of product innovation. Craft, specialty, and non-alcoholic beers are still only about 10% to 15% of revenue, but they’re growing at a mid-20%’s rate and Carlsberg is gaining share here (with 15% global share in non-alcoholic beer, more than double its global beer volume share). What’s more, these products are especially profitable, with a gross margin roughly 75% higher than for beer.

Management has done a good job of hitting its growth targets, and I believe 3% long-term revenue growth is attainable (most of the sell-side seems to think 2% to 2.5% is about the best they’ll manage). I also believe there’s room for additional margin/FCF generation upside from here, with a long-term FCF margin in the low double-digits supporting just under mid-single-digit FCF growth on an annualized basis.

That doesn’t really drive an attractive target through a discounted cash flow process, but EV/EBITDA is a little more encouraging. Given Carlsberg’s margins, what should be improving CROCIs/ROICs in the coming years, and comparative multiples, I think a forward EV/EBTIDA ratio of 11 is fair, supporting a fair value about 10% above today’s price on the next 12 months’ EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

My bias is positive on Carlsberg, but it’s tough to model out a scenario in which the shares are meaningfully undervalued on discounted cash flow (my preferred valuation approach). Management could certainly continue to out-execute on both its growth and margin targets, but I’m more inclined to call this a good hold today as opposed to a clear buying opportunity.

