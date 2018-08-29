Oil-Exposed BDCs Continue To Rally But Still Yield 9% To 11%

Oil and gas exposure has increased to 15.4% of the portfolio mostly due to continued “reflation” and/or markups. However, two-thirds of this is senior secured first-lien and management is "expecting a significant portion of this exposure to be refinanced in the near-term"

For calendar Q2 2018, GLAD reported an excellent quarter with 2.8% increase in NAV per share, reduced non-accruals to 0.3% FV, beating my base case projections with 105% dividend coverage.

GLAD continues to outperform with increased book value, earnings and dividend coverage driving its stock price higher but still has a current dividend yield of almost 9%.

Most BDCs with higher exposure to oil-related investments have rebounded over the last two quarters partially due to rising oil prices and LIBOR resulting in higher book values and earnings.

This article is a follow-up to "9.4% Dividend Yield Supported By Rising Rates And Growing Book Value," predicting additional increases in Gladstone Capital's (GLAD) book value and earnings per share due to higher oil prices and LIBOR as well as accretive share issuances:

As shown below, GLAD's stock price has rallied by more than 8% since the previous article linked above:

Oil prices have rallied over the last 10 quarters:

As discussed last week in "9.3% Yield And Recent Rally From Rising Book Value", PennantPark Investment's (PNNT) stock price has increased 15% since the previous article predicting that the company would report increased net asset value ("NAV") per share due to rebounding oil prices and accretive share repurchases.

Apollo Investment (AINV) has come off of its recent highs and currently has a relative strength index ("RSI") of 38, indicating that it's approaching "oversold" conditions partially due to betting against higher oil prices as predicted in "11% Yielding BDC With Oil Hedges Driving Lower Book Value?"

However, the company has taken steps to align its hedging "more closely to the long-term valuation measures used to value our companies," as it should have done initially:

"During the quarter and post quarter end, we have taken steps to reduce our hedge exposure by: one, reducing our hedge in conjunction with hedging strategies at the underlying companies; and two, repositioning the remaining hedge exposure to NAV more closely to the long-term valuation measures used to value our companies. Since quarter-end, the value of our hedge has improved given the movement in the price of oil."

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings

Changes in NAV Per Share

As mentioned in previous articles, GLAD's book value or net asset value (“NAV”) per share has been rebounding from previous lows partially due accretive share issuances and continued “reflation” and/or markups in oil and gas investments that now account for around 15.4% (previously 14.8%) of the portfolio fair value. Francis Drilling Fluids was marked up again during the recent quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

NAV per share increased by another 2.8% during calendar Q2 2018 mostly due to markups in Francis Drilling Fluids, Edge Adhesives Holdings, and Alloy Die Casting Corp. as well as accretive share issuances, as discussed earlier.

Source: SEC Filings

As shown below, many of the higher-quality business development companies ("BDCs") that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last two years, including Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Fidus Investment (FDUS), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD), and TCP Capital (TCPC). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), FS Investment Corporation (FSIC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), THL Credit (TCRD), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Increased GLAD Earnings and Dividend Coverage

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, GLAD reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 105% mostly due to $0.9 million success fees and prepayment fees received associated with the payoff of one of its debt investments during the current quarter.

Bob Marcotte: “Investment income increased on higher investment yields and fee income and lifted net investment income to 105% of common stock distributions for the quarter. Broad-based portfolio improvements generated a $0.24 increase in net asset value per share over the prior quarter and brought the net asset value increase over the last year to 5.7% and the return on equity for the past year to 14.7%. Net asset value growth and common equity sales under our ATM program have enhanced our capacity to opportunistically grow our investments and position us well to enhance returns to our shareholders in the coming quarters.”

Source: GLAD Press Release

As predicted, its portfolio yield increased to 11.8% from 11.5% due to rising LIBOR and the previous quarter included “an interest recovery in a legacy asset.”

"Investment income rose 11.7% to $12.4 million, as interest income increased 4%, with the increase in average LIBOR rates, while prepayments and success fees rose to $900,000 and contributed about two thirds of the increase in investment income compared to the prior quarter. For the quarter, the overall performance portfolio yield on our investment bearing - interest bearing portfolio increased to 11.8%, supported by the 33 basis points increase in LIBOR. Fee income lifted the annualized yield on the portfolio to 12.7% on the quarter."

Source: GLAD Earnings Call Transcript

There was a meaningful decline in its debt to equity from 0.77 to 0.69 due to a 2.8% increase in its NAV per share (discussed earlier) and issuing 762,671 shares at a weighted-average price of $9.13 (6% premium to previous NAV of $8.62) through its at-the-market ("ATM") program.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Portfolio Credit Quality

In July 2018, its investment in NetSmart Technologies, Inc. was paid off for net cash proceeds of $3.7 million and its existing portfolio company, EL Academies Inc., drew an additional $4.4 million on the unused portion of its secured first lien delayed draw term loan.

Also discussed in the previous GLAD article, Alloy Die Casting Corp. ("ADC") is an investment held by Gladstone Investment (GAIN) was expected to “become a performing asset” and was placed back on accrual status in calendar Q2 2018. Management discussed ADC on the recent call:

"ADC is entirely controlled by GLAD and GAIN since this is a co-investment to getting more equity. When you already own the vast majority of the company, it doesn't really move the needle. The only one you're diluting in that case is management. We've introduced a new management team to grow that business and they've done a remarkable job in improving the financial performance. So, not unusual to kind of hold your position in that kind of situation." "The company (ADC) is current on what was due for the quarter, you are astute in assessing there is accumulated deferred interest that will be recovered over time as the company's cash will support that. We have not finalized as and when that may come through but that is a potential benefit on the horizon."

Source: GLAD Earnings Call Transcript

Sunshine Media Holdings remains on non-accrual with an aggregate debt cost basis of $22.6 million, or 5.5% of the cost basis of all debt investments in its portfolio, and an aggregate fair value of $1 million, or 0.3% of the fair value of all debt investments in its portfolio.

The portfolio asset mix remained stable with almost 50% invested in secured first-lien debt.

Source: SEC Filings

As mentioned earlier, oil and gas exposure has increased to 15.4% of the portfolio over the last few quarters mostly due to continued “reflation” and/or markups in oil and gas investments. However, two thirds of this is senior secured first lien and management is "expecting a significant portion of this exposure to be refinanced in the near-term":

"You may also note that our oil and gas sector exposure remained elevated at 15.4% of our portfolio at fair value, which is up slightly from last quarter with the appreciation on the quarter. As referenced previously about two thirds of our exposure in this sector is attractively priced first-lien investments at modest leverage levels and given market conditions, we are expecting a significant portion of this exposure to be refinanced in the near-term."

Source: GLAD Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings

