Lithium Producer Livent Files For $100 Million IPO

LTHM is growing quickly, is generating profits and has a strong future growth outlook.

The firm produces lithium compounds for batteries, polymers and greases.

Livent has filed for a $100 million IPO, although the final amount may be higher.

Quick Take

Livent (LTHM) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides lithium compounds used mainly in the global EV (electric vehicle) industry but also sells polymers and greases.

LTHM is growing at an accelerating rate, is generating profits and has significant further growth potential as the demand for EVs continues to increase.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO from management.

Company and Technology

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,-based Livent, previously known as FMC Lithium, was founded in 2018 to provide battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal to the EV industry.

The firm is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of FMC (FMC), which will transfer all relevant lithium production assets and IP to Livent, in return for payments and a continued share of ownership, which is currently undetermined.

Management is headed by president and CEO Paul W. Graves, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Managing Director of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.

Livent has extracted lithium brine at its operations at the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina for more than 20 years and has been producing lithium compounds for more than 60 years.

Below is a summary graphic showing the firm’s evolution throughout its history:

(Source: Livent S-1)

The company has more than 60 years of continuous production experience, applications and technical expertise and deep customer relationships.

Customers for its products include major EV (electric vehicle) battery makers, which have indicated a strong increase in demand for performance lithium compounds.

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the total lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow to $93.1 billion by 2025, which represents a relatively high CAGR of 17% during the period between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, portable consumer electronics, and grid storage systems owing to high energy density and high safety level.

The Energy Storage Systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 21%, owing to the developments in wind and solar PV in countries, such as Germany, China, and the U.S.

Major competitors produce lithium compounds include:

SQM (SQM)

Albemarle (ALB)

Tianqi

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF)

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:JIAXF)

Financial Performance

LTHM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit

Consistently increasing gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Livent S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $210.7 million, 50.9% increase vs. prior

2017: $347.4 million, 31.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $264.1 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $106.0 million

2017: $148.8 million

2016: $88.3 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 50.3%

2017: 42.8%

2016: 33.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $18.0 million

2017: $58.3 million

2016: $51.0 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.5 million in cash, $86.8 million in total liabilities, and net parent investment of $463.5 million.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($5.4 million).

IPO Details

LTHM intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be higher since parent FMC’s current investment in Livent totals $463.5 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to make a distribution to parent company FMC as part of its separation process.

FMC will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO is completed and it is unknown how long it will retain its interest, majority or otherwise, in Livent.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets, and Nomura.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.