Empire Resorts: A Short Play In The Making Or A Gutsy Entry Point?

When Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) got the nod from New York state on what was perceived as the crown jewel gaming license after upstate legalization took effect in 2013, it appeared on many fronts to be a slam dunk. Along with other analysts and industry executives we were believers. The arrival of a first class casino resort in the Catskill resort area was a local's dream dating back to before New Jersey broke the Nevada gaming monopoly when its first casino opened in 1978.

The Catskills had all the bones. Under two hours from the nation’s biggest metro area of 18 million (NYC, Long Island, Northern NJ, southern Connecticut), it had a near 100-year history as a summer and later, year-round refuge for New York metro residents desperate to escape summer heat or play winter sports. Its hotels, strung along major highways became breeding grounds for the biggest names in show business. Its greatest era stretched the decades from the 1920s to the early 1960s.

Vacationers, developers and hotel owners alike dreamed for years about the potential of instituting legal gambling as a can’t miss amenity. Lobbyists talked themselves hoarse for years to deaf ears in a legislature that seemed paralyzed in a succession of bungled initiatives that went nowhere.

Meanwhile they watched hungrily as New York citizens blithely crossed rivers and endured over two-hour drives to reach Atlantic City, and the Connecticut tribal casinos. Finally responding, racinos were given the nod and two rose in the metro area. One, Resorts World (Genting) in Jamaica Queens and two, Empire City Racino in Yonkers (recently acquired by MGM (NYSE:MGM)).

Both racinos did well and continue to do well. But neither was believed to have the ultimate earning power of a first class, fully integrated casino resort located in the pristine surroundings that was once occupied by the legendary Concord Resort and Golf Club. Just under a two-hour drive from midtown Manhattan, the ultimately branded Resorts World casino resort opened in February 2017.

But rather than a burgeoning cascade of coinage running through its 2,150 slots, it underperformed initial forecasts and continues to underperform through 2Q18. While rooms, a water park and golf course are not due to open until next spring, it has become apparent that its arrival appears to be a case of too little, too late.

“New York State blew it big time,” said one gaming executive from Atlantic City active in the industry since day one of Resorts opening in May of 1978. “They should have owned the northeast had they done the smart thing which was to follow the Atlantic City matrix - not that AC didn’t have its shares of blunders. But they could have taken a massive, downtrodden strand of the old Rockaways beach property and created a fabulous Las Vegas by the sea resort cluster. I know for certain that Barron Hilton was ready, willing and able to develop a slice of that property with a massive resort easily competitive to Las Vegas. Had that happened, AC would have tanked many years before competition killed its momentum.”

Instead New York State fumbled around 35 years watching AC develop, instituting tribal gaming initiatives upstate and authorizing the two metro area racinos. So that now, as Empire opened its doors, the management faced a market, despite its size and breadth, with a necklace (or a noose) of 18 casinos from the inner metro area to a 90-mile perimeter around it.

All toll the necklace hauled in near $2 bn in June/July revenue with the Empire property underperforming forecasts with $12.6m. But on a property for property basis, the Monticello resort is by far the best in the area offering now and going forward the most diverse, state of the art, gaming and amenity site servicing the metro area. So the question now raised for Empire, its management, financiers and shareholders is this:

Can a marketing fix turn the tide? Or are we just looking at the consequences of a too little too late arrival of a great property in a market drowning in capacity - even relative to its status as the nation’s biggest and most lucrative consumer market? (Below, Resorts World Monticello).

Empire Resorts, Inc.: A short or a patience play?

Price at writing: $12.15

52wk range: $11.85 - $30.98

Market cap: $397m.

EPS: (2.56)

1-year target: $10.00

LTD: $461.7m (Note: Last June NYNY had to tap into its Kien Huat Realty (Genting) partner for a $30m loan. It has a $15m revolver available from which it has drawn $2m to date. Overall: Bearish outlook reflected in the Moody’s downgrade.

Based on Q2 results and sustained underperformance against forecasts of gaming win. Moody’s originally looked for $250m in annual gaming win as a viable level of productivity on its 2,150 slots and 150 table games. Right now, the property is tracking to produce around $150 million falling considerably short going into the winter season. This does not bode well for the company, which is why Moody’s downgraded its parent Montreign, from B3 to Caal questioning whether the property will generate sufficient cash to meet its fixed charges of $75m going forward.

Giving Empire the benefit of the doubt as to the income potential from amenities yet to open, it is clear at this point that while the underperformance stems largely from a late entry into a cannibalized market, it also is telling of a marketing misfire.

We have little doubt that Resorts World management had its data and algorithm research ducks in order as the property planning went forward from over 5 years ago. It would have concluded, as most of us did, that the market was big enough, the location attractive enough and the $1.1bn investment sufficient enough to produce a winning casino property. So what went wrong? That’s a question best asked by shareholders to management.

The more pressing issue here for investors now is this:

Even at its currently depressed trade, are we looking at the opportunity of a short play here? Short interest on the stock has been ticking up slowly since last spring. We would assume that Q3 results would be the true tale of the tape for this property this year. With the best three months of the year ahead for a dominant summer resort property, will improved slot win per day, for example, begin to show an upward trend. Thus far, the slots are winning less than $200 per unit per day against a forecast of $228 to $246 per day.

Table games are likewise underperforming despite a considerable chunk of the casino floor spread with Asian games. We assume the property did cross marketing with the Resorts World Queens property in the Asian sector.

The ground transportation distance between the Resorts Monticello property and its fiercest competitors for the core Chinatown and Flushing New York Metro Asian business is as follows:

Sands Bethlehem: 1 hr 40m.

AC: 2 hrs 20m.

Connecticut tribal properties: 2 hrs 35m

Yonkers Racino: 53m.

Resorts World Queens: 49m.

Nassau County (LI) OTB Run by Resorts World: 1 hr.

It is noted here that Sands Bethlehem, recently sold to a tribal operator from Alabama is likewise seeing a drop in its slot revenue due to stepped up competition from Pennsylvania’s Bucks County PARX casino. Sands' slot decline is partially attributable to Resorts World Monticello.

Atlantic City had an improved y/y July with $229m in gaming win, a 12% increase over 2017. However, its seven casinos open last year (except Golden Nugget, which had a bump from online gaming) lost market share to Hard Rock. While there was some incremental business generated by the two new operators, Hard Rock and Ocean, it is clear they stole some share from their boardwalk neighbors. Also likely was cannibalization from metro New York properties.

So clearly, we are in the old beggar thy neighbor state of the market in Metro New York that augers ill so far for the business and stock of NYNY.

In June, The Monticello property did $12.6m in gaming win, in July $13.7m. These two prime months tracking forward imply an under $150m annual gross gaming win, far short of what the property needs to remain viable.

So assuming Q3 could show another loss, even less than Q2, it would appear likely it would come in somewhere around $2 a share or more, not a number likely to get shareholders breathing a sigh of relief - yet.

But even given the 52-week low, can we envision enough further downside for a short play here? Or an options strategy timed against the Q3 earnings release?

We’ve visited the property and observed occupancies per gaming position, footfall patterns and all the internal metrics we use for measuring cannibalization over the short and intermediate term. Our conclusion: A smart hedge short might be a play here with a downside that could slide below $10 to somewhere around $8 going into the winter.

The property’s cash rich partner, Genting, deep in the throes of building its $4.2bn Las Vegas Strip Asia-themed property and on the move elsewhere, can certainly pony up additional cash to keep its Monticello property up and running and meet its $75m fixed costs. If not, it's Houston we have a problem time, as the old NASA saying goes.

The bullish what ifs:

Given a higher than average risk profile for investors in the gaming sector, there could be some buried upside here as well - if certain issues get solved:

1. The property has been very well designed as an integrated resort to offer fall/winter amenities as well. A strong marketing effort could energize and set it up as a real competitor for the two Connecticut tribal properties.

2. Its opening marketing guns have misfired badly, for one reason or another. Management may well have held its fire due to some key amenities still not open. That could have been an error. There was very little media exposure in the metro market at the grand opening. That was puzzling given the fact that properties like Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut, Parx and Sands in Pennsylvania at the far end of the driving distance circle are all regular advertisers on New York radio.

So clearly, with a spanking new property, newer, set in a lovely countrified area, and rooms to open by December, there is some reason to believe the property could get its act together and start firing cannon shots rather than BB pellets at the competition.

3.The ever-comatose New York State legislature might actually get its act together during the next session and begin working on sports betting in what should be by far, the most lucrative potential online spots betting market in the nation. Should that become a reality, a hot sports book sited at the Resorts World Monticello property could really kick it with four season appeal to sports bettors. NYNY also owns the Monticello racino nearby which churns out revenue from electronic video games and live racing. But its most recent win numbers already show cannibalization to its corporate sister nearby.

4. Next Spring the Water Park and Golf course will be open with its room tower up and running and together, these attractions have drawing power for families as well as millennials from the metro area.

Conclusion: We believe NYNY has more immediate potential downside if Q3 continues to show significant losses and therefore think a savvy short player might be able to make some coin on such a move. At the same time, we are still looking at a property with product richness that exceeds many of its competitors. So longer term, perhaps by Q2 of 2019, there could be rewards awaiting patient investors. Right now, the institutions are essentially non-existent players in the stock showing a bit more than 1% of the outstanding holdings.

That 1% includes Blackstone and other top shelf hedgies. But given the widespread sentiment among the analyst community that NYNU has major problems ahead, it's unlikely we’ll see that sentiment change. If there is an upside, it's likely to come from bargain hunting retail investors who can see a better tomorrow.

