Beware Reversion In Calamos Closed-End Funds

Please note: Data are from July 20, 2018, when this idea was first released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. The premia of the funds have remained at elevated levels since then, so the conclusions of the article are still mostly valid.

The Calamos family of funds includes six CEFs:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)

Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ)

CHY, CHI and CCD are classified as "multisector" funds by CEFConnect. CHW and CGO are classed as "global growth and income" while CSQ belongs to the category of "U.S. growth and income."

Basic details for the funds are shown below.

(Source: CEFConnect)

I believe that the three multisector funds, CHY, CHI and CCD are currently overpriced.

Let's look at some charts. During the past six months, CHY's price has appreciated by +7%, but NAV has fallen by -1.74%. CHY closed yesterday at a +9.54% premium with a one-year z-score of +2.8.

CHY data by YCharts

It's a similar story at CHI. Price rose by +7.75% while NAV fell by -1.67%. CHI closed yesterday at a +7.75% premium with a 1-year z-score of +2.6.

CHI data by YCharts

CCD has shown the most impressive price change of +9.17%, but NAV has only been flat. CCD closed yesterday at a +4.98% premium with a 1-year z-score of +2.2.

For some reason or another, investors have bid up the premium/discount values of these three funds to multi-year highs.

Admittedly, the premia of the three funds aren't super high on an absolute basis, but they are still far higher than their historical averages. The table below shows the current premium/discount values for the funds vs. their, one-, three- and five-year average premium/discount values. We can see that the CEFs are currently trading, in some cases, over 12 percentage points higher than their historical premium/discount averages.

Let's take a closer look at each of the three funds to see what we could possibly replace them with.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)

This $856 million fund has 55.05% in convertibles, 34.6% in corporate bonds and 4.6% in common stock. It uses 32% leverage and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.23%. It yields 9.24% on market, which is 49% covered. Note that because convertibles are a part income, part total return play, a CEF with significant allocation to convertibles is likely to supplement distributions with gains or ROC from the convertibles component of the fund.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)

CHI, with $784 million in assets, has a portfolio that's very similar to CHY's. CHI has 55.5% in convertibles, 34.7% in corporate bonds and 3.7% in common stock. It uses 32% leverage and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.23%. It yields 9.46% on market and the yield is 49% covered.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD)

CCD is different from the preceding two funds in that it has a significantly higher allocation to convertibles (77.0%), while the corresponding allocation to corporate bonds is lower (14.6%). It's the smallest of the three funds, at $520 million in AUM, and it uses 31% leverage. It charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.50% which is higher than for the other two funds. It yields 9.08% on market, which is 41% covered.

The above asset allocation charts suggests that CHY, CHI and CCD could be swapped with a combination of a pure convertibles fund, such as Bancroft Fund (BCV) (-14.12% discount, -1.1 1-year z-score) or Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) (-12.60% discount, -1.2 z-score), and a high-yield fund, such as Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) (-10.91% discount, -1.2 z-score) or BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) (-11.15%, -0.7 z-score). This way, investors can transform capital gains into more income, or as I like to call it, "Compounding Income On Steroids."

Risks of swapping are that CHY, CHI and CCD could very well become even more overvalued, and further capital gains might be missed if the positions are sold too soon. I also should point out that at premia of less than 10% and z-scores of under 3, these funds are not extremely overvalued. This is why the title says "beware" rather than "sell." Nevertheless, regardless of what action is taken, I hope the data has still been useful for investors of these Calamos funds.

Do any readers own the Calamos multisector CEFs, and what do you plan to do about your unrealized gains this year? Share in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHT, BCV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.