A Distribution Cut For Buckeye Partners Is Not Inconsequential

Several highly respected authors recently dismissed a potential distribution cut at Buckeye Partners (BPL) as inconsequential in the long run, stating "investors should focus on DCF multiple and not the actual distribution yield" and that the result of a distribution reduction would in fact be that "the target price is likely to be much higher." While I agree with them that the long-term risk-reward potential for BPL is highly attractive (and said as much a month ago), I do believe that a distribution cut could result in some negative side effects that investors need to be mindful of.

Tarnishing Of The Buckeye Brand And Violation Of Trust

First, though anecdotal, a cut would upend BPL's decades-long streak of growing/maintaining its payout, tarnishing the brand of the partnership's units as a stable, growing source of dependable income.

Furthermore, and more importantly, it would contradict what management doubled down on in their Q1 conference call: that it won't have to choose between cutting its distribution or accepting a credit downgrade.

We don't think it's going to come to that ... We are in communication on a routine basis with rating agencies. They understand what our outlook and expectations are for the balance of 2018 as well 2019. They understand in a little more detail some of the activities that we're contemplating to ensure that we shore up our balance sheet or able to access additional capital outside the public equity market if necessary. So, we certainly don't think we're going to be put in a position where we're going to need to make that choice. We are committed to both maintaining our investment-grade credit rating and our distribution policy and we think we can manage that within the goalpost that the parameters that the agencies have established.

While they certainly wouldn't be the first management team to mislead their investors about their distribution policy, it would still mean that they have been less than transparent about their true intentions thereby betraying the trust placed in them. In the event a cut does take place, investors must ask themselves: is this someone you want allocating your capital? Which leads me to my second potential ill side effect...

Will They Allocate The Additional Capital Effectively?

Benjamin Graham wrote at length about his preference for a management team that paid out a sizable distribution of cash flows to investors, especially in mature blue chips, because it eliminated the temptation for management to misallocate that excess capital on corporate luxuries or embark on empire-building at low rates of return. Instead, investors had full control over that capital and can reallocate it in their best interest as they see fit.

There is a school of thought in finance that subscribes to the Dividend Irrelevance Theory, which states that whether a corporation pays out earnings or retains them makes little difference to the long-term total returns enjoyed by investors. However, if this were true, why has it been shown that dividend-paying stocks outperform non-dividend payers? This should be a sobering reminder that, similar to professional money managers, business executives as a whole often have a difficult time allocating capital in a manner that outperforms the market. For investors, it is important to remember that there is little utility in owning a business if earnings are neither paid out nor reinvested wisely.

This begs the question, how wisely have BPL's management team invested capital? Part of the big reason they are in this financial bind right now is for the very reason that they have misallocated capital for a considerable period right now, as both Moody's and fellow contributor Michael Boyd have pointed out. Over the past 8 years, management has invested ~$9.2 billion into growing the business, yet its valuation has only improved by ~$6 billion over the time span.

Earnings have hardly grown commensurate to management's forecasts either and have provided a poor return on invested capital. With this track record, investors can't expect that the cash flows retained by management will necessarily outperform their ability to reallocate it themselves.

Investor Takeaway

To be clear, I do maintain that BPL units are selling at a compelling valuation and appear poised to outperform. Furthermore, I understand the rationale behind management's consideration of a distribution cut. It will put future distribution growth on a sounder footing while also salvaging the partnership's investment-grade credit rating and giving them additional capital with which to finance growth projects and/or deleverage.

However, while it might even be in investors' best interests, a distribution cut is not immaterial to the company's long-term performance for investors (as in, there is no difference between whether cash flows are retained or distributed to investors). In addition to a tarnished image as an income generating blue-chip, history indicates that management may struggle to allocate this capital in a manner that provides compelling returns.

I am maintaining my buy view on shares despite the likelihood of a distribution cut. However, I feel that current and potential investors should be reminded of the potential long-term downsides that such an action might incur.

