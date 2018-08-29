Dean Foods: Too Much Depends On Perfect Execution

Too much hinges on management executing the cost productivity plan to perfection. But there is very little room for error and a lot of things that could go wrong.

Dean Foods (DF) fell sharply after the company reported Q2 results, and the stock now sits just above its 52-week low. At a P/CF multiple of 3.7x (dividend yield of 4.7%), DF is trading at a cyclically low valuation, and I can see how some people might consider it as a possible contrarian play. There are two key issues to consider here: 1) the safety of the dividend and 2) the likelihood that volumes will start growing again. If you believe the dividend is safe and/or that volumes will recover, then an investment at the current valuation makes sense. Unfortunately, the outlook hasn’t improved in either of these areas, and it seems like too much relies on management executing perfectly.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Q2 EPS of 0.16 was in line with expectations, but management lowered FY18 earnings guidance significantly from the prior range of $0.55 to $0.80 down to $0.32 to $0.52, due to higher than expected freight, fuel, and resin costs and continued retailer investment in private label, which resulted in a lower margin product mix.

Non-dairy inflation shouldn’t really impact the long-term investment decision, but the big story here is that the fundamental business issues that have plagued Dean Foods in recent years (industry-wide volume softness across dairy products, volume declines at key retailers resulting in loss of market share, ongoing shift to private label) are showing no sign of easing up. In Q2, volumes fell 102M (273.9M for the first half of the year), on top of FY17’s decline of 357.9M and a decline of 216M in FY16. DF has had some success raising prices to offset raw materials cost increases or volume declines in the past, but the rising disparity between private label and branded products is making this increasingly difficult.

The company’s future earnings potential is under serious threat, and DF’s response has been to implement wide-scale restructuring measures (the company is targeting 150M in incremental run rate savings by 2019 through its cost productivity plan) that management hopes will make the company leaner, more agile, and more competitive. If there is a positive to take from Q2, it’s that DF showed progress on these initiatives: the company delivered 13M in adjusted general/administrative cost reductions in the quarter, which partially offset the 170 bps drop in adjusted gross margin.

The problem is that too much hinges on the cost productivity plan. According to the most recent 10-K…

“Our future success and earnings depend upon our ability to realize the benefit of our cost reduction activities and rationalization plans, particularly in an environment of increased competitive activity, volume pressures, and reduced profitability.” – 10-K Risk Factors, (pg. 9)

And, because the margins are so thin (TTM operating margin is 1.5%, interest coverage is 0.16, D/E ratio is 1.4x), there’s almost no room for error when it comes to the safety of the dividend. Things like inflation, volume deleverage, and competitive pressures have negated (and may continue to negate) some of the impact of the cost saving efforts, so management will really have to pull out all the stops in order to make this work.

There are also a lot of things that can go wrong here. Whenever a company decides to significantly overhaul its cost structure as DF is doing, it introduces a lot of potential areas for hiccups. Examples include potential disruption of operations and other aspects of the business, worker morale, and productivity issues as a result of employee attrition, substantial time and attention commitments that may divert management from other important tasks and increased costs in other areas of the business (such as conversion and distribution). The point is that it’s not as simple as just firing a bunch of workers and trimming redundant costs: there are hidden costs/consequences to consider as well.

Right now, management is being forced to choose between the short-term safety of the dividend and the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Management slashed its anticipated FY18 capital spending budget by 10M to give the dividend some breathing room (the company raised FY18 free cash flow guidance by an equivalent amount), and it’s important to understand that the higher cash flow guidance does not reflect higher anticipated cash from operations. Significant investments are required to support this business, particularly in the area of distribution (a direct result of the restructuring plan), and while the dividend may be “safer” for now, these cuts may come back to haunt the company in the long run.

Either way, this isn’t a position you want to be in as a dividend investor, and we don’t think an investment in DF is worth the risk, even though the stock trades at a cyclically low valuation: current P/CF is 3.7x compared to a 10-year range of 3x - 7.5x. The current valuation does reflect much of the risk/uncertainty with regards to the outlook, but at the same time, it’s clear that DF lacks any sort of moat to protect its profits should things get any worse, and until we see signs that things are improving, you have to assume that they will.

Conclusion

DF could be an interesting idea for a value play if you believe that the dividend is safe and that volumes will start to grow again. But the fundamental business issues that have plagued the company in recent years aren’t showing any sign of easing up, and everything hinges on management executing its restructuring plan to perfection. There’s very little room for error here, but also a lot of things that could go wrong, and we don’t think the potential upside is worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.