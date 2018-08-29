Whiting Petroleum Has The Pieces In Place To Drive Its Performance

Company believes lower costs from wells can be passed on across its overall well portfolio.

Source: SEC

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) has been on a tear in 2018, soaring by over $20 per share year-to-date. Even so since mid-May, it has leveled off and remained stagnant, even though management has upped its production guidance for 2018 by 500,000 barrels while reducing CapEx per well by $400,000.

Concerning expenditure per well, the drop in costs are associated with the company finding ways to reduce the amount of sand it uses as a proppant by approximately 50 percent while keeping rates of production at similar levels.

In the recent past, it used an average of 15.2 million pounds of proppant per well, which has been slashed to 7.3 million pounds of sand, without sacrificing output, according to Platts.

Another improvement in efficiencies, added Platts, include "decreasing the amount of drilling and completion time per well." The results are drilling time from 2014 has been reduced from 15.5 days to 8.9 days in the second quarter of 2018. Cost per well during that same period of time has dropped from $9.1 million to $6.75 million.

With the addition of its acquisition of almost 55,000 contiguous acres in the Williston Basin, lower operational expenses, an increase in production, and what appears to be sustainable higher oil prices, Whiting Petroleum is poised to break out of its doldrums and resume an upward trajectory.

Latest earnings

Whiting generated revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter, beating expectations by $17.32 million. Earnings per share were $0.62, missing expectations by $0.02.

Operating cash flow in the quarter was $107 million above CapEx. The company said operating cash flow over the last three quarters was $269 million above CapEx.

Probably, the most important part of its performance in the quarter was what didn't happen, and that was the inability to attract a high enough bid to justify selling off Redtail.

That sets up an interesting scenario that will be beneficial to the company over the next couple of years. Looking ahead, expectations are it'll "generate $250 million after deficiencies in calendar year 2018 and will continue to turn out hundreds of millions of dollars over the next couple of years."

What's important to note is how the company will use much of the additional capital. With the share price enjoying recent strength, it said it would be counterproductive to buy back shares at this time. Instead, the company will focus on deploying the capital to pay down debt. This will, in turn, strengthen its balance sheet.

As for Redtail, this will all be profit going forward because the company has decided to no longer invest in the asset, outside of working on improving and extending production levels as the wells decline in output. What I mean by that is as the wells drop in output, the company wants to slow down the decline and possibly extend the lifetime of the wells.

Annual production

Whiting boosted its guidance for production for full-year 2018 by 500,000 barrels. Beyond the obvious increase in revenue as a result, it also points to the probable increase in earnings and free cash flow in the second half.

Further out, the acquisition of almost 55,000 acres in the Williston Basin for $130 million will play a big part in the performance of the company in the years ahead. The long-term value to the company will be determined by whether or not the potential Whiting believes the acreage in Williston Basin is accurate, and if it can scale out its lower costs per well across its overall portfolio, which it believes it can do.

The importance of that is it's one thing to raise production levels, it's another thing to be able to do it profitably. If it can do both, there is no doubt Whiting will surprise to the upside in the years ahead, including its existing assets already in play.

With Platts saying "the Permian lost its top rank as the most profitable basin in the US" to the Bakken, it bodes well for Whiting because of its heavy exposure to the Bakken basin.

The internal rate of return in the Bakken for July stood at 49 percent, according to Platts.

55,000 acres in the Williston Basin

As mentioned earlier, a lot of the long-term performance of Whiting Petroleum will be if it has accurately identified the potential it sees in the Williston Basin acreage.

What's especially interesting about the acreage is since it was considered third tier by Oasis, Whiting got it for a decent price. Consequently, the risk is fairly low and the upside significant if Whiting can deliver on its expectations.

Whiting is using its Mallow 34-8H well as a metric to measure the acreage it acquired in Williston. That well performs strongly even though it is located east of the acquired property.

Essentially, Whiting is gambling on the acreage generating similar results as Mallow 34-8H. If it does, they'll look like geniuses and produce some solid returns for investors. If it underperforms expectations, the good news is Whiting did pay a price associated with lower quality acreage, and with its strengthening balance sheet, the company won't take a huge hit if it fails to meet expectations.

The acreage is contiguous with its Hidden Bench and East Missouri Breaks areas, so it should at minimum be able to produce at a low cost in the region.

When asked if its Gen 4.0 completion design that was effective in the Polar area could be scaled across the well portfolio of the company, CEO Bradley J. Holly said this:

I would say it's applicable across our acreage position. As you know some areas have a higher water cut than others. Some are very low. So, it would have a different effect in each area, but I think it's applicable, and I think it's very positive that we've been able to impact that for the positive.

What that means is it should benefit its overall portfolio, including the Williston Basin, but probably not at the level it did at Polar.

Assuming that's an accurate assessment, it would mean Whiting should be able to generate strong earnings from the Williston if it can produce the type of output it believes it can.

Conclusion

Based upon the recent jump in its share price and the uncertainty surrounding the potential Williston Basin acreage, I think the current price of Whiting Petroleum is close to fair value.

If Whiting ends the year with about 500,000 more barrels than it guided for in the past, that could be a modest catalyst to push up the shares of the company over the next couple of quarters.

The level of production it gets out of Redtail will also be important to watch. If it is able to slow down the decline in output there in a way that surprises the market in volume and life of the wells, it would be an additional catalyst. Either way, the cash flow from Redtail is a positive because it will further strengthen the balance sheet of Whiting by paying down debt.

I think if it tries to acquire any more acreage using debt, it would be a negative for the performance of Whiting, resulting in it pushing the share price down.

For that reason, I think what we see with the acreage being worked by Whiting is what the company will have over the next couple of years. If it is able to generate the type of cash flow on the top side of estimates, it could trigger another acquisition further out. I'm not looking for that over the next two years or so. The exception would be if it found an outstanding deal with more visibility and probable outcome that comes with Williston.

With all that in mind, Whiting's near-term performance will be determined by the company as it stands today in my view, and in that regard, I think it has potential to grow decently even if Williston doesn't do as well as expected.

That said, it needs to continue to pay down debt while adding to its output capabilities. I think it's at the upper end of its potential at this time because of the risk of taking on more debt to acquire more production. For that reason, I think it's safe to look at in a way that it now has to grow organically for at least a couple of years before considering growth via acquisition.

If Williston is able to meet the company's expectations, it'll surprise to the upside, if not, it'll probably pull back some and its share price will struggle to gain momentum.

The only caveat there is if the price of oil jumps a lot higher drives revenue and earnings much higher. Over the next couple of years, I don't see that happening, but when taking into account the effects of geopolitical events, it's possible it could happen.

With that which the company has control over, I see the share price moving up slowly and incrementally until the confirmation comes one way or the other on the potential of Williston.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.