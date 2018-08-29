Qualcomm: Immediate Boost

The Dutch auction results proved that shareholders were unwilling to unload the stock in mass below $67.50.

The preliminary results from the Dutch auction set Qualcomm (QCOM) up for an immediate boost to EPS. The result isn't a surprise, but the stock is finally hitting a yearly high in recognition of the automatic boost to numbers. Though, the ultimate boost to the stock might finally come from resolution of license disputes.

Dutch Auction

After the termination of the NXP Semi. (NXPI) merger, Qualcomm commenced a "modified Dutch auction" on July 31. The company offered via the auction to buy up to $10 billion worth of common stock at prices between $60.00 and $67.50. The move was an initial jump start to buying $30 billion worth of shares by the end of FY19 that ends next September.

The results were as follows:

Qualcomm expects to purchase 76.2 million shares at a price of $5.1 billion. What the results show is that investors weren't willing to dump shares in mass below $67.50. For this reason, the stock was above $70 on Tuesday.

The inability to purchase $10 billion worth of shares immediately via the auction at lower prices does hurt some of the potential upside to EPS. The company now has to pay higher prices to purchase shares down the road.

Qualcomm is currently worth about $100 billion so this share purchase will immediately boost earnings by roughly 5%. Qualcomm still has another $25 billion in share repurchases on the way to boost earnings further.

My previous articles discussed the EPS implications from the various plans the management team outlined to boost the EPS to roughly $7 next year while analysts are still stuck at $4.45. The wireless tech giant famously predicted a $1.50 boost to EPS based on share buybacks following the termination of the NXP Semi. deal.

The only real risk to this number was a sharp jump in share price, though, not necessarily a bad scenario for shareholders. Qualcomm would need to repurchase nearly 30% of the outstanding shares to boost their $3.75 EPS estimate by $1.50 to reach the $5.25 total prior to impending resolution of the license disputes. The stock would have to stay around the $70 range to accomplish this goal.

License Disputes Resolution For 5G

As the market moves towards 5G, Qualcomm might finally have some teeth for the licensing dispute with Apple (AAPL). Other industry players like Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) that contributed to the 5G standards have recently released 5G royalty rates. The moves should again confirm that the dispute with Apple and secondarily Huawei is all about the royalty rate and not whether these smartphone makers owe fees to Qualcomm for using their patents.

Per a summary from VentureBeat, Nokia set a 5G royalty cap on the phones of about $3.50 while Ericsson is charging a sliding scale of between $2.50 to $5.00 per handset. Qualcomm had previously announced a reduction of the royalty rate to 3.25% of the wholesale price on multi-mode 5G phones up to $400 providing for a cost of $13 for iPhones and the higher costing smartphones.

The question for Apple is how the company gets around the licensing costs with the industry practice well established again in the 5G process. Apple even faces a technology issue, if Intel (INTC) doesn't have the 5G modems ready for 2019. Is the technology giant really going to wait until 2020 to release an iPhone with an Apple modem? Qualcomm is the clear leader in the space and one probably wouldn't want a late to the 5G game iPhone without the technology of a SnapDragon modem.

Remember that the basis of the $7 EPS target is more so about ending the licensing disputes with both Apple and Huawei, than the boost from the $30 billion share buyback. Qualcomm forecast up to a $2.25 boost to EPS targets from closing these disputes.

The FQ3 results showed the impact from these licensing deals as earnings smashed estimates by $0.30 due to a $500 million catch-up payment from Huawei. Imagine a quarter that includes a payment from Apple after the big share buybacks is complete.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm is hitting yearly highs due to news surrounding the 5G royalty rates. The news provides confidence that the wireless tech giant will resolve the Apple dispute in a favorable manner. In addition, the big buyback kicking in provides an immediate EPS boost. The stock is likely headed much higher as momentum builds.

