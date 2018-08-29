Bilibili Is Presenting A Compelling Opportunity

With the repopulation of the company's app in various app stores, the company's app has made it through to regulatory clearance.

Bilibili (BILI) shareholders felt pain toward the end of July as Chinese regulators performed a content inspection, leading to the temporary removal of the company's flagship app from online app stores in China. Over the past few calendar days, the app has started to repopulate online app stores. In addition, the company reported financial results that showed strong growth. As a result of the declines associated with the regulatory inspection and considering the strong financial results, I believe that Bilibili is currently undervalued and ready for a positive correction.

Bilibili's Regulatory Headache Is Just About Over

Bilibili has been in the midst of a regulatory mess as of late. On July 30, 2018, the company issued a press release announcing an update with regard to a recent inspection of major internet platforms.

In particular, the Central Cyberspace Administration of the People's Republic of China performed a national inspection of major internet platforms that provide video content. Unfortunately, for Bilibili and its shareholders, the company's flagship app is one of these platforms.

In the release, the company announced that the Bilibili app had been pulled from various app stores on a temporary basis. The company said that starting on August 25, 2018, upon the completion of the regulatory inspection, repopulation would commence.

While the removal of the app from app stores was always supposed to be temporary, there's always a concern of longstanding issues when regulatory authorities perform an inspection. So, the company's stock took a hit.

Fortunately, it seems as though the regulatory headache is finding its end. Over the weekend, the Bilibili app started to find its way back to app stores around the web. This means that the company's inspection is complete and its flagship app has been given the regulatory nod of approval so to speak.

Bilibili Earnings Show Impressive Growth

Adding to the positive news seen from Bilibili as of late, the company reported its financial results for the second quarter, showing impressive growth.

During the second quarter, Bilibili generated a loss of $0.01 per share on revenue in the amount of $155 million; representing a 76% increase in revenue year over year. Analysts expected that the company would generate a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $150 million.

The strong revenue growth was largely the result of improvements in both monthly active users (MAUs) and monthly paying users (MPUs). During the second quarter, MAUs came in at 85%, representing a year-over-year increase of 30%. From a mobile perspective, MAUs came in at 71.4 million, representing a 39% increase year over year. MPUs climbed 177% to 3 million by the end of the second quarter with average monthly paying users for mobile games reaching 800,000, a 40% year-over-year increase.

However, going past the key points provided by management, there are some points of concern. While revenue is growing at a compelling rate, so too are expenses. The company's total operating expenses came in at $54 million, an increase of 84% year over year. With the higher revenue however, this is expected to grow.

Nonetheless, a concerning point comes from the revenue sharing cost. Essentially, Bilibili, much like YouTube (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), makes money through advertisements and pays for content through agreements with content partners. During the second quarter, revenue sharing expenses climbed by 88% year over year, outpacing the rate of revenue growth and leading to potential concerns if the growth in this expense is not tapered down. Nonetheless with more than $772 million in cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, the company is not starved for cash by any means.

All in all, while growth in revenue-sharing costs are a slight concern, the report proved to be an overwhelmingly positive one. With continued growth in both MAUs and MPUs, revenue is likely to continue growing at a dramatic rate. Ultimately, the financial report showed that the company is on strong financial footing and growing fast.

Risks To Consider

Any time an investment is made, the investor assumes risks associated with that investment. As with any other investment, Bilibili comes with its own unique set of risks. Here are a few factors to consider before allowing positive news to blind the potential concerns:

Regulatory Risks - Bilibili's app being placed back on app stores shows that the company is in the clear when it comes to video-related regulatory risk. However, gaming is an area of concern. Recently, Chinese regulators clamped down on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) surrounding addictive and negative game content. Since, regulators have been calling for more anti-addiction measures and positive messages from mobile games. This push on mobile gaming could lead to risks for Bilibili and its shareholders. With mobile gaming representing more than 84% of the company's net revenues, this is a risk well worth consideration.

Rising Cost Of Content - Bilibili has seen tremendous growth, in part due to the continued addition of content from various developers. This content is costing money, and the growth in revenue share costs, if not put into check, could hinder the company's ability to reach profitability.

Trade War Risks - Finally, in the midst of a trade war, Yuan manipulation is a concern. At the end of the day, Bilibili is a Chinese stock and is largely at the mercy of the value of the Yuan. Devaluation in the Yuan in response to the trade war would have an immediate effect on US investors, investing in USD.

Final Thoughts

While Bilibili comes with risks, I challenge you to find an investment that doesn't come with risk. Nonetheless, Bilibili has made it past a key regulatory hurdle surrounding online video, which is a key win for the company. Considering its compliance via video and the similarity between the company's video and gaming content, I believe that should a regulatory inspection of mobile games take place, the company's app would pass the inspection with flying colors.

Therefore, one of the larger risks, the risk of a regulatory clamp down on gaming content, is actually more of a minimal risk in my view. This, combined with strong growth in nearly every metric reported for the second quarter, and due to recent declines as a result of regulatory hurdles, I believe that Bilibili presents a compelling opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.