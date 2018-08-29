Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, a couple of the MLP closed-end funds decreased their monthly distributions:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:FEI) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.10 per share from $0.1183 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 4, 2018.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:FPL) has decreased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.075 per share from $0.105 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 4, 2018.

The benchmark

Over the past week, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has entered in a sideways trend from which it cannot escape. However, compared to its opening price on Monday the ETF has added $0.08 to its price, closing the week at a price of $11.16 per share. It seems that the bulls have left the index and from this point the direction of the fund is uncertain.

Source: barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

Quite a positive week for the US Oil Fund (USO). The ETF opened the week at a price of $13.69 per share and by the closing bell on Friday it finished at a price of $14.43 per share. On a weekly basis, the index has gained $0.74. USO has definitely left the bearish trend skyrocketing to its resistance line. I am eager to see if the fund is going to break through it.

Source: barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is not hard to see that the only overvalued closed-end fund in the MLP sector is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP). The CEF is with a positive Z-score of 2.70. We should also add that the fund's score was a point higher at our last review. These results speak a lot about the sector's performance.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite that the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) is the only CEF that has a positive return on NAV over the last 5 years, today we find the fund as the most undervalued of all in the group. Its negative Z-score hit -3.00 this week, which from a statistical perspective makes the fund a "Buy" candidate.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, we see the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund as the most 'generous' fund of all in the sector. A month ago, things were looking almost the same. Over the past month, there have not been any serious changes in the frames of this metric.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The same picture as with the 'high' Z-scores that we observed earlier. NDP is the fund with the highest premium of all closed-end funds in the group. Another 'premium' we find this week in the face of First Trust New Opportunities Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG). But its premium is too small and it is also not supported by a positive Z-score.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

As the other metrics from above here again we find the funds in the same situation as the week before. There are no new shifts or changes in the table. All in all, the group in the sector is quite 'depressed' as we see from the results above. We have only one fund out of 26 which is with a positive Z-score and which is trading above its NAV. This means that there are a lot of "Buy" candidates.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The main reason of these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip in between the different funds. At some point, this 'free-fall' will stop and there will be many long-term opportunities.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/26/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.