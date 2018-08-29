A Quick Look At Some Of IBM's More Interesting Technologies

IBM, once considered to be a growth stock, has been underwhelming investors and market analysts for many years now. Their lackluster performance has been analyzed and discussed endlessly over the past few years. Even though I have found much of the analysis to be insightful (good discussions can be found in the Seeking Alpha articles by Steven Fiorillo and Jonathan Weber), I feel that there are key areas that are not being properly addressed. In this article I want to discuss three such areas. The first is IBM’s silicon chip technologies. This is a topic that has been largely ignored in the discourse, but I feel that it is of great importance to the company's future. The second topic is quantum computing. Quantum computing has been widely discussed, but I’d like to add my own perspective to the topic. And lastly, I want to comment on their efforts in cognitive computing. Cognitive computing has been the focus of a lot of criticism, much of which I feel is undeserved.

Silicon

When people think of IBM, it’s probably not about their silicon fabrication technology. IBM, however, does in fact have some very impressive skills when it comes to fabricating complex structures on silicon (and non-silicon) chips. Not only will their technical skills in this area play an important role in the future of their "Strategic Imperatives" (cloud, big data/analytics, enterprise mobile/social, and computer security), it may also open up entirely new fields.

In a major recent development, IBM in collaboration with GlobalFoundries and Samsung has developed a new method for horizontally stacking a type of transistor known as a gate-all-around field effect transistor. The process is formally known as ‘Stacked Nanosheet Gate-All-Around Transistor’ (NGAA). When compared to the current gold standard for fabricating transistors (FinFET), NGAA will produce 40% less heat for a given level of performance than FinFET. This is actually very important because heat is what limits how fast a transistor can be run.

Samsung has announced that it expects to start NGAA chip fabrication sometime around 2020 or 2021. IBM and GlobalFoundries1 have not yet made any announcement regarding their future plans for NGAA. What IBM has, however, announced is that their new power10 microprocessor will go into production sometime around 2020 or 2021. The power10 processor is a key component of their next generation hardware. They have not released any details on how they plan to manufacture it. But, If they are able to manufacture it with NGAA, they would gain a major competitive advantage over competitors that are currently designing their hardware around Intel processors.

Another application of silicon chip technology that IBM is working on is the construction of microfluidic devices, often referred to as a lab-on-a-chip. A lab-on-a-chip device is basically what the name implies: it’s a silicon chip containing a miniaturized laboratory.

IBM has recently developed a lab-on-a-chip device known as a “nanoscale deterministic lateral displacement array”, or nano-DLD. Their nano-DLD can take a small drop of bodily fluid, remove any particles that may be contained within, and then sort the particles by size. The composition of the filtered out particles can then be determined with fluorescent dyes, reagents or other2 methods that are currently in the proof of concept phase. Their nano-DLD chip3 can separate out particles as small as 20 nanometers (2 to 3 orders of magnitude below the size of a cell). At this size scale, it is not only possible to isolate parasites and bacteria, it is also possibles to isolate proteins, DNA, viruses and, most importantly, exosomes. Exosomes are particles that cells release; their contents reflect the health status of the cell. Existing technologies for examining these particles are not only slow and expensive, they also lack accuracy3. And because of this exosomes have yet to find a role in mainstream medicine. If IBM’s nano-DLD works as promised, exosomes could become an important medical diagnostic tool.

Lab-on-a-chip technology is still in its relative infancy, but it's tempting to believe that lab-on-a-chip development will parallel that of semiconductors. And as everyone knows, when the electronics industry switched from discrete vacuum tubes and transistors to integrated circuits on a chip, prices plummeted and performance skyrocketed. It would be hard not to conclude that Lab-on-a-chip will follow a similar path of declining prices accompanied with improved performance.

Quantum Computing

Digital computers built from silicon transistors have dominated computing since the early 1960s. This, I suspect, is about to change; the digital computer may soon be replaced by what is known as a “quantum computer”. Quantum computers are fundamentally very different from digital computers. In a digital computer, the basic unit of information is the bit. Bits are implemented in hardware with transistors. In a quantum computer, the basic unit of information is referred to as a qubit. In the majority of quantum computer architectures in use today, qubits are implemented with “Joseph Junctions”. I will use the term qubit for both the basic unit of information and its hardware implementation.

In the non-quantum world of transistors, if you want to connect two transistors together, you would use a conductor of electrons (e.g. a wire). Things are somewhat different in the quantum world of qubits. In the quantum world of qubits, when conditions are just right, qubits will connect with each other in a process known as entanglement. There is no non-quantum analog for this process. The state of being fully entangled is referred to as coherence. And coherence is what gives quantum computers their computational power.

There are several major engineering issues related to coherence that have not yet been fully resolved. The first issue is that computing can only take place when the qubits are fully entangled. However, with current technology, qubits can only be entangled for short periods of time; this limits problem solving to problems that can be completed within a limited time frame. Another issue is fault tolerance. Since the qubits are entangled, an error in one qubit can uncontrollably cascade to the entire system. Building fault tolerant systems that can recover from such errors appear to be the primary engineering hurdle that needs to be overcome before quantum computing can achieve its full potential.

So what is the full potential of quantum computing? And, more importantly, how does it compare to digital computing? Quantum computing has a couple of major advantages over digital computing. The first advantage is in the way that computer performance improves as hardware complexity increases. In a digital computer, doubling the number of transistors will more or less double the performance. While in a quantum computer, adding just a single qubit (while at the same time maintaining coherence time and fault tolerance) will double the performance. Or put another way, in quantum computers, performance scales exponentially as a function of circuit complexity, while in digital computers, it scales more or less linearly. A second advantage is related to algorithm scaling. There are many very important algorithms where execution time or memory usage grows exponentially when the amount of data increases. In many cases, the exponential growth is so rapid that some problems will forever remain unsolvable with digital computers. As a general rule, the quantum counterparts to digital algorithms will have much better scaling properties. The importance of this cannot be overstated. Quantum computers are not just faster than their digital counterparts, they are exponentially faster. This enables them to solve problems that will forever be unsolvable with digital machines.

Examples of problems that are not solvable digitally are ubiquitous4. One such example is controlling the flow of traffic in a city. In a small town that doesn’t have a lot of streets and intersection, a modern day computer can easily control the flow of traffic. But as the number of roads, intersections, and vehicles increase, modern day computers will quickly get overwhelmed. The standard workaround is to calculate approximate solutions instead of optimal solutions. But again as everything increases, the quality of the approximation decreases. In cities such as Los Angeles, the approximate solutions provided by modern day computers are very far from optimal. Another good example of such a problem was presented by IBM. If you want to simulate two hydrogen atoms then both digital and quantum computers can carry out the calculation equally well. However, if your hydrogen atoms grow to the size of a caffeine molecule then an accurate digital simulation will require 1048 bits. Such a machine will never exist. This calculation can, however, be carried out with a 160 qubit quantum computer—something we may see in the not too distant future.

IBM is not the only company working on quantum computing (for more details, see the Seeking Alpha articles by Oisin Breen), but they are the only ones, so far, that have built a reliable functioning machine5, and have made it available online. Their online quantum computers currently do not have the computing power to solve any major problems. However, they can be and are being used for software/algorithm development. And in the expectation that bigger more powerful computers are just around the corner, some 80,000 plus users have signed up.

Included in the list of users are some fairly large companies. Samsung is using IBM’s quantum computer to explore new manufacturing processes and to search for new materials for use in microelectronics. Daimler is looking at chemistry simulations to improve battery technology and at route optimization methods for self driving cars. And JP Morgan Chase is hoping to use quantum algorithms for risk analysis, asset pricing, and trading strategies. In addition to these companies, there are many others that are exploring quantum computing using IBM’s online processor. Included in this list are several startups: Zapata, Strangeworks, QXbranch, Quantum Benchmark, QCWare, Cambridge Quantum Computing, and 1QBit.

IBM is predicting/claiming that in five years Quantum computing will become “mainstream”. This would put quantum computing today somewhere around where the internet was back in 1990. Back then very few people had heard of the internet—a decade later, it had become an indispensable part of the economy and our lives. I don’t have a crystal ball, so I can’t guarantee that quantum computing will follow the same trajectory. But I do remember what the situation felt like back then and it feels very much like history may be repeating itself.

Watson

Watson, IBM’s much-maligned entry into cognitive computing, is probably not where the company had hoped it would be at this point in time. IBM sees Watson as having applications in many different fields, but the area that has received the most attention is the medical field. IBM believes or hopes that Watson will someday become an indispensable tool in diagnosing diseases and determining their treatments. At present, Watson is being used in more than 230 Oncology centers7, a 50% increase from the previous year.

Watson’s entry into medicine has been progressing at a much slower pace than analyst and investors (and probably IBM) were hoping for. I suspect that there are multiple reasons for this. For one, replacing trained humans—doctors—with a computer is not easy. My guess is that IBM’s computer scientist don’t fully understand what it is that doctors do. Two, most medical studies fail miserably. There is no reason to expect that it would be any different for Watson based studies. And three, Watson is a large complex software system, and large complex software systems always take longer to develop than planned—just ask any software engineer.

Watson’s algorithms are designed to analyze unstructured data; the best examples of which are natural language text and images. In order to get a better understanding of what Watson is designed to do, consider the sentence: “Collagenous colitis and lymphocytic colitis are distinguished by the presence or absence of a thickened subepithelial collagen layer. The cause of microscopic colitis syndrome is uncertain.”7 The important thing to note here is that this is not just about understanding the English; it is also about understanding the information contained in the sentence, being able to integrate that information with millions of other related sentences, finding novel relationships, and answering user queries. An example of Watson’s ability to integrate information can be found in the lower left hand corner of page 694 in this article. In the article, the authors asked Watson to find a genetic basis for multiple sclerosis. In order to answer the question, Watson read the medical literature, found genes that were associated with the disease, and determined how these genes were interrelated with each other—something that search engines such as Google are unable to do.

The advantage that Google has over Watson is that Google runs on inexpensive hardware, Watson doesn’t8. And it is because of this that IBM’s Watson hasn’t replaced Google as the gold standard in search.

As hardware prices drop, the market penetration of Watson (and IBM’s other Big Data products) should improve. To facilitate the process, IBM has developed the Power9 processor, which is soon to be replaced by the Power10 processor. These processors have been specifically optimized for the computing requirements of the Cognitive Solutions division (of which Watson is a part).

Conclusion

In the 1950s and 1960s the electronics industry transitioned from vacuum tubes to semiconductors. Today, we are still experiencing the consequences of this transition; “revolutionary” products such as the cloud, blockchain, IoT, etc., are basically evolutionary consequences of the introduction of the semiconductor9. IBM understood the disruptive potential of the semiconductor and became one of the first companies to make the transition. Because of this, they were able to dominate the computer industry for the next three decades.

IBM, as everybody knows, is no longer the dominant force that it used to be. However, the company has been very aggressively pursuing technologies that have the potential to transform industries at a very fundamental level. They are not the only ones pursuing these technologies. There are many companies working on quantum computing, cognitive computing, and building complex structures onto microchips. However, none of these companies are pursuing these technologies as aggressively as IBM.

I realize that most investors feel that it’s been taking far to long for IBM to turn itself around.

But IBM is at the forefront in the pursuit of disruptive technologies. Investors willing to sit back, and collect dividends for a few years, may find that five years from now IBM will have morphed into the hottest stock on Wall Street.

Footnotes

1Just before this article was submitted to Seeking Alpha, GlobalFoundries announced that they have decided not to make the capital investment required for the next generation of Fabs. This leaves Samsung as the sole mass producer of NGAA chips. It also leaves the world with only three microprocessor manufacturers: Samsung, TSMC, and Intel.

2Even though I’m only discussing the company’s nano-DLD chip, IBM has other lab-on-a-chip related projects that it is working on. See for example A platform for analysis of nanoscale liquids with an integrated sensor array based on 2-d material

3Nanoscale lateral displacement arrays for the separation of exosomes and colloids down to 20 nm (Paywalled).

4Generally, when articles discuss this topic, the first thing that gets mentioned is that a quantum computer would be able to break most encryption methods. It is true that a quantum computer would probably be able to break the majority of encryption algorithms in use today. But this doesn’t mean that encryption is dead. There are encryption algorithms that not even a quantum computer can break. And, from all indications, it looks like IBM will start selling quantum-proof encryption in the not too distant future. I think it would be rather amusing if it turns out that IBM makes more money selling protection from their quantum computers than they make selling quantum computers.

5D-Wave Systems, Inc (privately held) has been selling a “quantum computer” for several years. The D-wave computer, however, is not a general purpose computer. I don’t have a quick non-technical description of what the D-wave processor does, but in technical terms, the D-wave processor seems to be very good at finding the local minima of hyper-dimensional surfaces; an important problem that digital computers are very bad at. However, even in these types of problems, their advantage over digital computers is not of the magnitude that would be expected from a true quantum computer.

6 “Watson for Oncology” was jointly developed by IBM and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Its performance is discussed here.

7"Watson: Beyond Jeopardy!".

8The original Watson that beat Ken Jennings on Jeopardy required ninety servers with 16 terabytes of ram to run on. Even though hardware has improved since then, the problems that Watson is being targeted at are far more complicated than a game of Jeopardy.

9In addition to the semiconductor, fiber optics (which were also introduced in the 1960s) play a key role here.

