Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, several closed-end funds announced their monthly distributions:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") (FPF) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.1425 per share.

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) continues its bullish trend as we can observe on the chart beneath. By Thursday, the fund was moving in a sideways trend until it came Friday. On the last trading day of the week, the fund skyrocketed, closing at a price of $37.76 per share. On a weekly basis, the ETF has added $0.13 to its price.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The correlation between the two ETFs has tightened as we can easily see. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has finished in a green territory as well. On Tuesday, the index dropped with $0.40 closing at a price of $121.38 per share. However, by the following days, the ETF added $0.90 to its price. TLT closed the last trading session at a price of $122.29 per share, which on a weekly basis is a gain of $0.65.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

Our undisputed leaders in the chart this week are the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) with a Z-score of 2.20, and the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) with a positive score of 2.20 as well. We have a statistical edge to look at these CEFs as probable "Sell" candidates. Another support for my beliefs are the high premiums that these two funds trade at currently. Of course, a deeper research is always needed before entering a trade.

The Nuveen 'brothers' are still at the lowest of the table. The Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) is the most undervalued fund of all in the group as its Z-score went down below -2.00. Considering its wide discount, this is one of the "Buy" candidates today. Same goes for the rest of the Nuveen group.

Again, I just want to remind that we are only scratching the surface with these metrics. So, I think it is unnecessary to repeat myself and say that a more detailed analysis is welcomed.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here, we can observe how much the fund charges to manage our portfolio. It might be only my opinion, but I cannot find an acceptable reason for these high fees investors pay.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we can review the returns on net asset value over the past five years. On the top of the "givers" chart, we can find the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) with its 10.78%. Basically, the group distributes more than delightful returns to their investors, which is a sign of reliability for the sector. Of course, we should not forget that these numbers and results are no guarantee of future performance.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

One of the important metrics that we should look at before investing into a CEF is if the fund is currently trading at a discount or at a premium. Depending on that we take "Long" or "Short" position. Of course, this metric should be supported at least by the fund's Z-score. What I mean is that if we take for example the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, we would easily see that its premium is the highest in the group. From the other side, if we take a look at its statistical evaluation, we would find out that the fund is not statistically overvalued. When I see something like this, a red flag pops out in my head and I would not enter a "Short" position.

As we already discussed, my "Sell" candidates again would be HPI and PFO. Both of the funds are statistically overvalued and they both have widened their discounts since last time as well.

By the closing bell on Friday, HPI reached an all-time high finishing at a price of $22.35 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - HPI Daily Chart (1 year)

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

As for the "Buy" candidates, I would still consider the two Nuveen brothers. The Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) and the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS).

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the preferred CEFs have a leverage between 20% and 35%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here, we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds. Additionally, we have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one.

Conclusion

As we see, the sector is improving and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/26/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

