Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot

Despite the temporary weakness experienced in pressure pumping, strength seen in their drilling segment should naturally improve their pressure pumping business, especially in 2019, when more takeaway capacity comes online.

The slowdown was due to delays in completions experienced by E&Ps in many basins, who are ahead of their production targets and are awaiting further takeaway capacity.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) reported weaker than expected revenues as their pressure pumping business struggled from idled equipment and softening demand by E&Ps in the field. These issues were mainly attributed to slowdowns in completions while E&Ps, who are ahead of schedule on their production targets, await more takeaway capacity to come online.

On a positive note, Patterson is seeing increased strength in their drilling segment, which is benefiting from a number of positive dynamics at play in the current shale revolution, such as the requirement for new super-spec rigs that can cut costs, drill longer laterals, and handle more intensity. Also, the strength seen in their drilling division bodes well for pressure pumpers, who should have a healthy amount of DUC (Drilled, Uncompleted) backlogs to tackle once takeaway capacity, indeed, comes online in 2019.

Patterson has decreased their pressure pumping budget, as there should be less maintenance and reactivations taking place since completion activity has slowed. However, Patterson has increased their drilling CapEx budget to offset any weakness that their pressure pumping division may experience.

This has been done in order to capitalize on the wave of DUCs being built by E&Ps, who are waiting for additional takeaway capacity to come online, and for their 2019 budgets to get reset. As a result, shares of PTEN should see a turnaround in 2019, which is not far away, and are a long-term buy under $16.

Rig Segment Seeing Improvement

As E&Ps push the envelope on longer laterals and higher intensity fracs, older rigs just cannot perform as well. Longer laterals and deeper wells require state of the art APEX-XK and APEX-PK rigs with 1,500 horsepower minimum and other basic necessities, such as:

a larger rack back capacity on the substructure. So, when we're doing these major upgrades, we're actually changing the substructure, the derrick, draw-works, and some of the electricals that power all this.

Since upgrades like these take time and can costs upwards of $15 million per rig, the super-spec rig market remains tight. But, customers recognize these benefits and are willing to pay up for the customizations. This is a positive for Patterson. They believe that only about 50 rigs have made the upgrade to super-spec, so far, which is only a fraction of the rigs currently operating today. As a result, the day rates in which they can contract these rigs under will continue to increase:

As we stated, our average revenue per day is going to move up in the third quarter. We're seeing day rates that were signed on these contracts moving up.

Four super-spec rigs were recently added in the Permian, which now brings their total number of rigs operating under long term contracts for Patterson to 81. 17 recent contracts that were signed towards the end of the previous quarter, alone, will provide over $200 million of day rate drilling revenue in the future.

Pressure Pumping Seeing Disappointing Slowdowns

The problem for Patterson was in pressure pumping. Some of the most notable pressure pumpers that have reported as of late, such as Keane Group (FRAC), Mammoth Energy (TUSK), and ProPetro (PUMP), said that they were seeing no slowdown in their services, because the blue-chip E&Ps that they work with are not delaying their completions.

These developments contradicted the current bear argument, which is that there is an oversupply of pressure pumping services coming online, while completions are slowing due to basins having limited takeaway capacity, and E&Ps having met their production targets for the year, creating the perfect storm.

For the record, all four of the pressure pumpers mentioned in this article did say that the slowdown was temporary, as they are just awaiting new 2019 budgets to be made by E&Ps who are, in turn, awaiting the inevitable takeaway capacity coming online. However, PTEN was not shy in admitting on their latest conference call that their pressure pumping division was slowing due to delays in completions.

The shortfall was due primarily to unexpectedly high idle time rate in the quarter as a result of operational delays at multiple well sites unrelated to our pumping operations. Our pressure pumping operations were held at numerous times for challenges with third-party wireline, coal tubing, and even mechanical issues in customers' wells. The market for pressure pumping was also softer late in the quarter due to what we believe is a result of some oversupply versus the current demand, which impacted our ability to find short term work to fill the unexpected holes in our schedule.

Patterson went on to say that they are disappointed in peers adding supply, but still haven't seen any drop in demand or pricing. It just appears that since E&Ps are ahead of their capital spending programs, they are now deciding to delay jobs, which idles Patterson's equipment:

It is disappointing to hear our peers continuing to plan to add additional horsepower to this market in the near future. We believe that given these headwinds in the market, the building of new frac spreads, reactivating idle spreads and chasing market share, given the current oversupply, will lead to worsening returns on capital for the entire industry. I don't believe that we've seen any shift in the demand. I'm not saying that demand side won't change, but I'm saying that we haven't seen any change in the demand side, and especially in the Permian. But we are seeing in the Permian, for example, a number of spreads that just are not filling their schedules.

Patterson did activate two more frac fleets of their own recently, which must mean that demand is still strong enough to warrant new horsepower. Unless Patterson is being reckless and adding too much capacity themselves, which would negate what they said about peers (which I doubt). But, again, the slowdown in pressure pumping should be short-lived.

As soon as 2019 budgets get reset for E&Ps and they become armed with more takeaway capacity, demand for completions services should soar and exceed 2018 numbers, since production will be increased dramatically; and, as PTEN pointed out in their drilling services segment, the robust demand being seen for their super-spec rigs, currently, implies that E&P operators are building up their inventory of DUCs now as they await takeaway capacity, which bodes well for oilfield services players like Patterson in the future.

Technicals

Patterson's chart is showing a bullish technical setup. The stock double hammered at $16 in August, which was also a support area back in October, and is beginning to get a golden cross, where the 20 day moving average crosses up into the 50 day moving average. Source: E*TRADE

The stock would have a ways to go after the recovery and golden cross from $16, as $20 looks to be a short term resistance level, while $24 looks to be the longer-term resistance level.

Financials Volatile

Patterson reported revenues of $854 million, and a net loss of $10.7 million, which was primarily attributed to a slowdown in pressure pumping services and higher capital expenditures for their rig program. Source: E*TRADE

Revenues have managed to increase for the last five quarters in a row, though, which should continue into 2019 assuming more pipelines are built and oil & gas production continues to grow. Net income dropped significantly, since pressure pumping and rig building can be a capitally-intensive market. However, those numbers should improve once the rig and pressure pumping market return for Patterson, which looks to be in the near future.

Source: E*TRADE

Patterson also returned $42.4 million to investors in the previous quarter, which included dividends of $8.8 million, and share repurchases of $33.6 million. These moves indicate that the company is under no financial duress, and believes in their future.

Conclusion

Patterson saw a slowdown in their pressure pumping services, which bucked the trend of what other pressure pumpers had been reporting. It should be noted, though, that the slowdown is expected to be temporary.

But, whatever weakness in demand Patterson’s pressure pumping division may experience should be offset by increased demand for their drilling services, whose strength, alone, bodes well for their pressure pumping division. So, in light of these developments, Patterson is a buy near $16, where the double bottom occurred, since a wave of completions should be coming in 2019, and pressure pumpers would stand to be the prime beneficiaries of the trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.