STAG Industrial, Inc.: Great Risk Of Overpaying For This REIT's Dividend Stream

I don't see the dividend being at risk over the short haul. But I'd wait for a drop before gobbling up shares again at a much better valuation.

I don't think investors will be able to earn high risk-adjusted returns with STAG going forward.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is an interesting industrial real estate investment trust, but only at the right price. I think there is a good chance that this cyclical industrial REIT is overvalued today, and that income investors will not be able to earn high risk-adjusted returns going forward. That said, though, STAG Industrial does have convincing portfolio and dividend metrics that suggest that the dividend is relatively safe over the short haul. However, a U.S. recession would be a major negative for the investment thesis, and most probably a negative catalyst for STAG Industrial's share price. An investment in STAG at today's price point yields 4.9 percent.

STAG Industrial - Portfolio Overview

STAG Industrial is a fast-growing real estate investment trust that acquires and operates single-tenant, industrial properties in America. At the end of the June quarter, STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio was comprised of 370 buildings representing 72.5 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: STAG Industrial Q2-2018 Supplemental

Stag Industrial regularly acquires new industrial properties to grow its real estate portfolio and cash flow. In the second quarter, the real estate investment trust acquired fifteen new buildings representing 2.7 million square feet for $185.3 million.

Here's a transaction overview including weighted-average capitalization rate (7.1 percent).

Source: STAG Industrial

As far as portfolio diversification is concerned, STAG Industrial is moderately diversified alongside multiple dimensions, including geography, tenant structure and industry.

Here's a top ten breakdown for each diversification category.

Source: STAG Industrial

In the last three years, STAG Industrial's quarterly occupancy rate has never dropped below 94 percent. The average-weighted lease term at the end of Q2-2018 was 4.8 years.

Source: Achilles Research

Balance Sheet, Leverage And Debt Maturities

STAG Industrial has a stable balance sheet that is geared towards growth. Total debt accounted for less than a third of the REIT's total enterprise value at the end of the June quarter, and the company has plenty of wiggle room as far as its covenants are concerned.

Source: STAG Industrial

The real estate investment trust further has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule which significantly reduces refinancing risks. The REIT has no major near-term debt maturities until 2020.

Source: STAG Industrial

The Dividend Is Quite Safe

The good news is that STAG Industrial's dividend - at least for the time being - is quite safe. The industrial real estate investment trust earned $0.41/share in core funds from operations, on average, in the last twelve quarters, exceeding the REIT's average (cumulative) dividend rate of $0.35/share comfortably.

Here are STAG Industrial's core dividend stats over the last three years (note the decreasing core FFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

STAG Industrial grows its dividend payout slowly, but steadily which makes the REIT an appealing choice for DGI investors. In addition, the REIT pays on a monthly schedule, which also improves STAG Industrial's investment proposition.

Here's STAG Industrial's 3-year dividend growth chart.

STAG Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation Is A Concern

STAG Industrial's dividend stream costs income investors ~16.1x Q2-2018 run-rate core funds from operations, which I think is on the expensive side. I think the REIT's dividend stream is overvalued at this valuation point based on STAG Industrial's highly cyclical earnings profile and short-duration lease portfolio. I am prepared to pay ~13-14x run-rate FFO for a top-notch REIT, but only if earnings and cash flows aren't likely to drop off considerably during a recession.

And here's how STAG Industrial stacks up against other major industrial REITs in terms of price-to-book-value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

STAG Industrial is a cyclical industrial REIT with considerable downside risks should the U.S. economy slide into a recession. For the time being, STAG Industrial's dividend is not in danger, but things could change if a recession manifests itself and occupancy rates fall. REITs with short-duration lease portfolios (like STAG Industrial) are especially at risk during an economic downturn.

U.S. stock prices have essentially gone up since 2009, making this one of the longest economic recoveries in U.S. history. That said, though, we are in a late-stage expansion (GDP growth above trend, unemployment below 4 percent) which strongly tilts the odds in favor of a recession in the next one, two years. Hence, I think investors greatly underestimate the possibility of a recession and/or a major market downturn. Cyclical REITs like STAG Industrial are likely going to take a heavy beating in case economic activity cools off and vacancies begin to rise.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial prioritizes growth through acquisitions, and the second quarter of 2018 has seen some significant acquisition activity as the REIT purchased properties valued at more than $185 million. STAG Industrial's portfolio is diversified along multiple dimensions, and the dividend - at least for now - has a moderately high degree of dividend safety. That said, though, STAG Industrial is a cyclical industrial REIT with a rather short-duration lease portfolio, and I don't think investors will be able to make a whole lot of money with the REIT going forward considering how stretched the valuation already is. I'd wait for a drop towards $20 before gobbling up shares again.

