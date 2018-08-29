Value Stocks Episode 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Podcast)

Not a stock you would want to hold forever due to industry economics.

Introduction

Recently, I have started recording a new podcast called "Value Stocks" (Link) with fellow value investor Felix Nothnagel who has recently initiated a fairly large long position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). Value Stocks is a unique podcast in that it is one of the few that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes that don't provide that much value to the more intense value investors. While both Felix and I both consider ourselves value investors, we have a tendency to invest in different companies and have different perspectives on stocks much of the time. Felix had brought FCAU to my attention a long time ago when he noticed it sitting in Monish Pabrai's US portfolio. Due to the stock's recent drop from a high of just over $24 per share, we both thought it would be a good time to do a deep dive into the company and discuss our views on its current intrinsic value. We hope you enjoy the discussion.

(Value Stocks Podcast Anchor Link)

Podcast Summary Notes

0:00 - Company Introduction

What do they do?

What is their market cap?

Do you own the stock?

1:45 - Why did you want to talk about this company?

Initially identified in Monish Pabrai's portfolio

3:00 - What do you like about the company?

Price

Recent 30% pullback

Company performance since the 2008 recession

6:30 - What do you dislike about the company?

Natural characteristics of the automobile industry (margins, R&D, competitiveness, unions, and pensions)

Sergio Marchionne passing

Diesel issues

Cyclical industry

Autonomous driving

Tariffs

22:15 - Thoughts on management?

Sergio Marchionne

Michael Manley

25:15 - What are your thoughts on moat?

Fiat and Chrysler were certainly the weaker competitors in their markets

28:15 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?

Company expects a lot of growth over the next 5 years

Volume growth and margin expansions

Dividends

Negative growth

32:20 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business

How did you calculate the intrinsic value?

Is it an above average business?

48:00 - Final thoughts on the business

