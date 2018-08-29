Further Evidence That Tesla May Be Having Problems Raising Capital

This suggests that whatever MNPI Field had was related to Tesla’s inability to raise capital, which was superseded by the “funding secured” tweet, allowing him to file.

As soon as Elon Musk tweeted that he had funding secured for a private buyout, Doug Field filed to sell his entire holding.

Doug Field left Tesla 3 months ago, but still didn’t (couldn’t?) sell his shares outside of his existing 10b-5 plan.

Zero Insider Sales

The last discretionary sale or 10b-5 creation/amendment was by Eric Branderiz, then Chief Accounting Officer, on the 7th of December 2017, 9 months ago. Since then, there hasn’t been a single discretionary sale.

Generally speaking, even when company executives fully believe the share price is going higher in the future, somebody is going to be selling for unrelated personal reasons (eg buying a house, paying for college, or a million other things), so zero sales over such a long period is suspicious. Especially when the previous longest such gap in Tesla’s history was a mere 9 weeks.

All of this strongly suggests that Tesla’s executives are in possession of Material Non-Public Information (MNPI), which prevents them from selling due to insider trading laws.

Doug Field

Doug Field was Tesla’s #4 executive (After the CEO, CFO & CTO), and head of production & engineering. Tesla announced Field’s leave of absence from the company on 11th May, and later confirmed that he had left the company completely on 2nd July.

Insider trading laws still apply to executives even after they leave a company and remain in place until the information they know can be shown to be no longer relevant. Despite leaving the company, Field didn't sell any shares outside of his existing 10b-5.

“Funding Secured”

On 7th August, Elon Musk made the following tweets (among others):

That same day, Doug Field filed a Form 144 with the SEC, declaring his intent to sell the remainder of his holdings (22,500 shares):

Source: Bloomberg Terminal (Document ID # SD000000002456259000). Additionally (Where I first saw it): Twitter

Either the timing is hugely coincidental, or Field judged that the “funding secured” tweet superseded his old information, allowing him to sell. This, in turn, strongly suggests that the information he held was related to Tesla’s inability to raise financing.

Has the old information actually been superseded?

Now that we can see where the deal investigation progressed to thanks to the WSJ, we know that none of the investment banks were hired by Tesla. Nobody got to look inside Tesla’s books. There were no disclosures made. Due Diligence wasn’t even started, yet alone completed. There certainly wasn’t any “Funding Secured”. "Expressions of Interest", at best.

Whatever Doug Field knew that was preventing a capital raise, it is still undisclosed. And while Field, being now outside the company, could take Musk’s tweets at face value and use them as justification to sell his shares, nobody inside the company with up-to-date information has done so.

So, Tesla certainly was unable to raise capital earlier in the year. And judging by the continued insistence in the Q2 call that no capital raise is needed or required, and the early termination of the “going private” talks, there is strong evidence that that continues to be the case.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.