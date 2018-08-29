Enbridge: Why I Am Buying More Of This Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock With A 5.7% Yield

About Enbridge

Enbridge (ENB), based in Calgary, Canada is the operator of the longest network of crude oil and liquids in North America. With operations spanning North America and Europe, Enbridge and its recently acquired Spectra Energy assets are a world class system of energy gathering, processing, storage and transportation infrastructure. In addition to liquids and crude infrastructure, Enbridge has a growing portfolio of power transmission, generation and renewable assets. Enbridge accounts for a massive 70% of Canada’s pipeline takeaway capacity giving it a dominant position in the market. This de facto utility is a source of stable and growing cash flow underpinned by long term shipping contracts.

Source:CAPP Crude Oil Forecast 2018

Enbridge stock has struggled over the last year as it deals with the challenges of: digesting the Spectra Energy merger, deals with regulatory headwinds, rising interest rates and high debt levels. With the recent approval of Enbridge’s preferred route for the Line 3 project, coupled with progress on corporate reorganization and accelerated deleveraging, Enbridge stock has rebounded significantly over the last quarter. Enbridge management is doing all the right things to regain investor confidence and get this stock back on track. Positive Q2 results and successful strategy execution will serve as catalysts for this stock to complete its turnaround.

Second Quarter Results and Valuation

In an analyst note from August 3, 2018, Morningstar’s Joe Gemino asserts that “wide moat” Enbridge has a fair value $49 (NYSEARCA:USD) ($64 CAD). The report goes on to describe Enbridge as a rare “triple threat”; wide moat, attractive yield and cheap valuation. Recent share prices in the mid 30’s (USD) imply a 35-40% upside based on this fair value estimate. I think that Enbridge stock will take some time to get back to the high 40's and low 50's levels it held in the Spring of 2015, perhaps 18-24 months. However, over the next 6-12 months, I see a strong case for Enbridge stock to progress back into the mid 40's, a level it traded at back in September, 2016. This target would imply a 22% upside from current levels, plus a healthy 5.7% yield that will pay you while you wait.

This deeply undervalued stock has significant upside potential which has been further buoyed by impressive Q2 results. Compared to 2017, quarter over quarter EBITDA outlook is up 21%, DCF/share is up 17% and there have been positive earnings surprises in each of the last three quarters. Cash flow per share is estimated to be between $4.15-4.45 for 2018 versus $3.68 in 2017. Additionally, management guidance on cash flow estimates is in the top half of the stated 2018 estimate of $4.30 - $4.45/ share. The positive results in this most recent quarter are indicative of the firm’s solid strategy execution over the last year. ENB is down almost 11% in the last 12 months but has recovered 21.4% from its 52 week lows in April 2018 on these effective turn around efforts. Analysts are starting to recognize the positive steps Enbridge has been taking to regain investor confidence. According to Reuters, analyst sentiment has improved over the last three with the current rating standing at 2.07, a consensus rating of “outperform”.

Source: Reuters

Asset Sales and Deleveraging

Bearish sentiment around Enbridge over the last year has its roots in the firm’s elevated debt levels. Following the merger with Spectra Energy Corporation in 2017, Enbridge has struggled to demonstrate to investors that it could simultaneously: digest the merger, execute growth projects, pay for dividend increases and reduce its long term debt. Since that time, Enbridge has announced a deleveraging plan to sell non-core assets and raise capital. Year to date, Enbridge has completed $7.5 Billion in non core asset sales, far surpassing the original stated target of $3 Billion. Included in these recent divestments were the sales of Canadian gathering and processing assets to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) which will close in two phases Q4 2018 and Mid 2019. This move follows the previously announced sale of Texas and Oklahoma gathering and processing assets as well as an interest in onshore North American and offshore European renewable assets. These additional asset sales will help add financial flexibility and move the company towards its goal of streamlining its business units with a focus on deriving almost all revenue from fully regulated businesses.

Despite these positive steps, debt is still a concern for Enbridge investors. Debt servicing on the ~$65Billion debt rose to $703Million (NYSEARCA:CAD) from $631Million (CAD) in Q2 of 2018 over the same period last year. Enbridge (NYSE:CEO), Al Monaco has stated that deleveraging the company is a key priority. Enbridge will pursue asset sales and use internal capital to strengthen its balance sheet with a goal of stabilizing the debt to EBITDA ratio to under 5.0X. This would be a welcome outcome for ratings agencies who downgraded Enbridge’s credit rating in December, 2017. Moody’s Investor Services stated that for Enbridge’s long-term debt downgrade to be reversed, the firm would need to achieve a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 5.5X. Although Enbridge has made progress on accelerating the deleveraging effort, doubt will remain with some investors on the firm’s ability to maintain its dividend growth forecast of ~10% annually to 2020. While they are not out of the woods yet, I see the increase in asset sales over the stated divestment target of $3Billion this year as evidence that Enbridge management understands that investors require clear visibility on how dividend increases will be achieved.

Source: Enbridge Q2 2018: Financial Results & Business Update

Regulatory Environment

Regulatory risk has been an overhang for all the major pipeline operators in North America. Approvals for major projects from jurisdictions in Canada and the United States have hampered the development of projects such as Enbridge’s proposed Northern Gateway, TransCanada’s Keystone XL and Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion. Increased pressure from environmental lobbyists, tribal groups and municipalities will only make regulations tougher and the development of major pipeline projects costlier. In term of stock price, regulatory uncertainty around the Line 3 project has contributed to the discount applied to Enbridge. Recent progress in the Line 3 regulatory approval process has been accompanied by positive movements in ENB stock price.

Changes to the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) treatment of Master Limited Partnerships ((MLPs)) have also had an impact on ENB share performance. These changes to the taxation of Enbridge’s sponsored vehicles (those organized as MLPs) led to a steep sell off in the week that followed the (FERC) announcement. Since that time, the July update to the original (FERC) proposal in March has softened the tax treatment, watering down the impact on the Enbridge family of ((MLPs)). For Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (SEP) in particular, the disallowance of the double recovery of income tax through the (NYSE:MLP) structure will have a limited negative impact due to their historical treatment of deferred income tax balances.

The silver lining to the challenging regulatory environment where Enbridge operates is the high barriers to entry for competitors. In an environment where pipeline projects are expensive and difficult to get underway in Canada and the United States, the threat of new entrants in minimal. The uncertainty created by enhanced regulations for new projects makes Enbridge’s existing infrastructure more valuable and enhances the bargaining power Enbridge has with its shippers. All these factors contribute to the “wide moat” rating Enbridge is assigned by Morningstar. This wide moat coupled with the transition of the company towards a more fully regulated utility model supports investor confidence in stable and growing future cash flows.

Simplification of the Corporate Structure

Over the last quarter Enbridge has announced proposals to reorganize and roll up their legacy subsidiaries. As one of the logical steps in digesting the Spectra acquisition, Enbridge has proposed the consolidation of the Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (SEP) and Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. (EEP) partnerships into the parent. Equally, in the interest of simplifying the corporate structure, proposals have been tabled to roll up Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) and Enbridge Income Fund (ENF), Enbridge’s drop down corporations. The amalgamation of these sponsored vehicles into a new structure will result in one entity “ENB” trading on the (TSX) and the (NYSE) with business segments in liquids pipelines, gas pipelines, utilities and other. These deals will all be accomplished through separate all-share transactions. These roll-ups are partially a result of the diminished benefits of capital allocation through the sponsored vehicles and weakening in the (MLP) tax advantages.

This simplification will irk shareholders in some of the sponsored vehicles who expected to be taken out at a premium. SEP, EEP & EEQ were all considered at the closing price on May 16, 2018, only ENF shareholders initially received a premium of 5% from the closing price on May 16, 2018. On Aug 24, 2018 Enbridge announced an increase of almost 10% to their offer for the remainder of the outstanding units of SEP. This sweetened offer follows pressure from SEP shareholders and cites the (FERC) decision in July that softened the impact of the proposed tax changes on ((MLPs)).

For shareholders of the sponsored vehicles, the reorganization of the corporate structure should result in enhanced dividend growth post 2020 than would have been evident in ENF and SEP. For shareholders of ENB, the results will be enhanced transparency and direct ownership of all core assets. This ownership structure will benefit the company by improving the cost of capital under the former sponsored vehicles and should remove any ambiguity around the firm’s credit and funding profile. Enbridge further cites additional retention of cash flow to support self-funded growth as a result of the roll-up and enhanced valuation of ENB as a single entity.

Line 3 Replacement

As a critical part of the Enbridge mainline system, Line 3 is an existing 1960’s era pipeline spanning almost 1,100 miles from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. With the natural aging and deterioration of this infrastructure, Enbridge has reduced capacity from 760,000 barrels per day ((bpd)) to 390,000 ((bpd)) to reduce pressure on the line. The $9 Billion replacement of this route with a new 36” pipe will be the largest project in Enbridge’s more than 65-year history. The application for the Line 3 replacement was filed with Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) in late 2014 and with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) in early 2015 with final approval of the route coming in June 2018. There are still steps to take and work to be done on this project, but this recent approval is significant for Enbridge and will serve as a strong catalyst for earnings and investor confidence.

Source:CAPP Crude Oil Forecast 2018

Of the three major pipeline proposals currently under development to move crude from the Canadian oil sands, Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline, TransCanada’s Keystone XL, Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement has the most certain future. Both Trans Mountain and Keystone XL face significant barriers, delays and regulatory approval. Kinder Morgan Canada’s (KMI) Trans Mountain Expansion has faced such heated opposition in British Columbia that the Canadian Federal Government purchased the project outright, indicating that regulators and other stakeholders had so little confidence in the approved pipeline actually getting built, that to advance its completion prospects it was effectively nationalized. Similarly, TransCanada’s KeyStone XL project, still languishing after a decade of regulatory delays has recently been hit with another setback by the State of Montana. Conversely, Enbridge has been successful in gaining approval on the firm’s preferred route for the critical Line 3 replacement.

In the context of the pipeline infrastructure regulatory approval process, it is hard to overstate how significant this milestone is. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) of approval grants a certificate of need and route permit. In Q4 Enbridge will be working on state and federal permits with the final stages of construction beginning in Q1 of next year. Construction of the Canadian section is underway and the Wisconsin segments are already partially in service. With 95% of the land required for this project already tied up and more than 400 km (248 miles) of pipeline already laid, Enbridge is expecting Line 3 to be in service in the second half of 2019. According to Al Monaco, Enbridge’s (CEO) “this is our largest project ever in our history, so it's a big driver of 2020 cash flow. But it also provides increased reliability and replacement capacity for our customers, so it's a great outcome for the industry” (Al Monaco, Enbridge Q2 Call Transcript).

Not only will the successful execution of the Line 3 project drive shareholder value, it will be a key component of the company’s stated dividend growth commitment. Importantly for Line 3 as well, Enbridge has focuses on stakeholder relations and has pursued a project that “which minimizes environmental impact, disruption to land owners; and it acknowledges, importantly, the concerns by tribal nations, which we took into account when we designed the route (Al Monaco, Enbridge Q2 Call Transcript). Critically, Enbridge has taken the time to develop social license on this project and through their efforts in this arena they will mitigate the execution risks accompanied by protesters that have targeted other pipeline projects in North America.

Growth

With a project development portfolio of $22Billlion in secured growth projects through to 2020, Enbridge is well positioned for future cash flow growth. The Line 3 replacement coupled with a suite of liquids, gas, transmission and green energy projects Enbridge is primed to extend cash flow even while it completed the transition to a more regulated utility enterprise model. While there is always risk associated with strategy execution, the management team has demonstrated their ability to advance challenging projects such as the Line 3 replacement. The remainder of the secured project inventory are generally lower risk growth projects that are nicely diversified by size and region and business group. Provided Enbridge can execute these projects; they should be able to deliver on the ~10% dividend (OTCPK:CAGR) forecast through to 2020. While there are is some question as to where growth for this firm will come from post 2020, Enbridge is an obvious beneficiary of the continued growth of the Canadian oil sands. Additionally, Enbridge has cited unspecified post 2020 growth projects with a focus on liquids pipelines, gas transmission and significant focus on offshore renewables.

Source: Enbridge Investor Day Presentation

Like other jurisdictions, one of the defining features of the North American energy market is that oil and gas are refined and consumed in different regions than they are produced. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers ((CAPP)), “The oil sands will continue to lead production growth and increase more than 1.5 million ((bpd)) to nearly 4.2 million ((bpd)) by 2035”. Enbridge is well positioned to benefit from this positive production forecast. Unlike the shale plays in the Bakken region of the United States where swing producers can scale production up and down based on commodity prices, the mining and in situ projects of the Canadian oil sands take years to develop and are not as sensitive to commodity prices. Large oil sands extraction projects require significant resources to develop and bring on line which results in the producers making long term shipping commitments regardless of the underlying commodity price.

Source:CAPP Crude Oil Forecast 2018

Takeaways

Despite the recent share price appreciation of almost 20% from its lows earlier this year, Enbridge share prices remain deeply undervalued. With a current yield of 5.7% and a commitment to grow the dividend by ~10% annually out to 2020, this stock with a Morning Star fair value estimate of $49(USD), represents a tremendous total return opportunity. Over the next 6-12 months, I see Enbridge stock reaching the mid 40's, representing a 22% upside from current levels. Coupled with a stable 5.7% yield, buying Enbridge at these levels could produce a total return of almost 28%.

Debt is still a concern for Enbridge and the company will need to continue a disciplined deleveraging plan to bring debt to EBITDA levels below 5.0X. Despite this concern, Enbridge’s future cash flow growth outweighs its current debt concerns. The stock has had a myriad of positive catalysts over the last year including: the reorganization of sponsored vehicles to simplify the corporate structure, successful asset sales, softened impact of the FERC regulatory proposals, and most importantly the approval of Enbridge’s preferred route on the Line 3 project. With these tailwinds, the depressed stock price represents a great buying opportunity in a company that is well into its turnaround. Management has been doing the right things to offer investors confidence that the clouds overhanging Enbridge have started to clear. Looking to the future, Enbridge is well positioned to benefit from Canadian oil sands production growth with stable long-term contracts. Dividend growth to 2020 will be secured by the development of the $22Billion portfolio of secured growth projects that will both diversify and stabilize future cash flows. Enbridge is a long-term hold and should be a core position in any dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.