Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/27/18

|
Includes: CNBKA, GFN, OBLN, RIGL
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/27/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL);
  • Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN);
  • General Finance (GFN), and;
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Liberty Latin America (OTC:LILAB);
  • Ichor Holdings (ICHR);
  • COTY (COTY);
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS);
  • Veritone (VERI);
  • Quinstreet (QNST);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Domain Partners Vii

BO

Obalon Therapeutics

OBLN

JB*

$3,000,014

2

Interwest Partners X

BO

Obalon Therapeutics

OBLN

JB*

$2,000,000

3

Nair Balan

CEO, DIR

Liberty Latin America

LILAB

B

$1,995,619

4

Singer Robert S

DIR

COTY

COTY

B

$290,000

5

Mayer Eldon C Iii

VP

Rigel Pharm

RIGL

B

$282,320

6

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

JB*, B

$200,034

7

Havner Family Trust

BO

General Finance

GFN

B

$138,000

8

Andreson Jeff

CFO

Ichor Holdings

ICHR

B

$125,944

9

Kamdar Kim P

DIR

Obalon Therapeutics

OBLN

JB*

$100,000

10

Tullman Stephen A

DIR

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

AB

$98,985

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Medpace

BO

Medpace

MEDP

JS*

$286,068,576

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$45,852,576

3

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$16,729,900

4

Acacia Research

BO

Veritone

VERI

JS*

$10,500,000

5

Simons James R

DIR

Quinstreet

QNST

AS

$9,590,276

6

Calkins Matthew W

CEO, DIR, BO

Appian

APPN

S

$6,956,200

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR, BO

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$5,936,400

8

Argonaut 22

BO

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$4,947,000

9

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$2,217,878

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,528,837

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

