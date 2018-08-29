Lower Sugar Prices May Help Offset Coca-Cola's Sales Decline

Decreased costs due to lower prices of raw materials (sugar) may still help offset the sales decline while innovative efforts in terms of product offerings may restore future sales growth.

Situation Today

The price of sugar has continued to drop - falling by approximately 20% in the last three months. Growing health concerns that reduce demand and a surge in production, often due to country-specific protective policies, have caused a growing worldwide surplus of sugar with correspondingly lower prices (source).

At the same time, many companies (including Coca Cola (NYSE: KO)) that sell sugary products have experienced negative pressures on sales in line with consumers' changing preferences toward more healthy (less sugary) products.

Still, margins may be positively impacted as the lower sugar price drives down the costs of raw material inputs.

Data

As evident by the chart below, the price of sugar has been in a downtrend for years. This has coincided with changing preferences, especially in developed countries (US, Europe, Australia, etc.), where customers have become ever more concerned about the negative health effects of sugar. The high levels of production, often driven by political protectionism towards the agricultural industry, have then further contributed to the downside pressures on sugar prices.

^SGSH data by YCharts

Just in 2018, the price has dropped by nearly a third and today stands at 10.31 cents per pound.

(Source: Finviz)

Moving to Coca Cola, sugar is one of the main raw material ingredients in many of its products. The Company has experienced declining sales since 2012 and has faced increased scrutiny and criticism over the use of sugar in its beverages, the potential negative impact of that on people's health and its possible role in causing obesity.

(Source: Morningstar)

In response to the health concerns, the Company has continuously put in effort to introduce new "no-sugar" or "low-sugar" products (e.g. Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Coca Cola Life) and reduce sugar in many of its beverages (source: annual report 2017).

Looking at the gross margin for Coca Cola we can see indications of benefits from lower input prices, which despite being quite lower now than 10 years ago has risen from roughly 60% in 2012 to nearly 63% in 2017 (and currently is near 64% when looked at trailing twelve months).

(Source: Morningstar)

Although the positive effects aren't very visible on the bottom line, the free cash flow has still steadily hovered around $1.5/share in the last 10 years. This may go to show that while sales have been declining the improved margins (in part due to lower sugar prices) have enabled shareholders to still reap relatively unchanged rewards.

(Source: Morningstar)

Summary

Overall, we have in recent years witnessed a continuous decline in the price of sugar as rising health concerns have decreased demand for the commodity while protective agricultural policies have incentivized production.

Companies that provide sugary products, e.g. Coca Cola, have suffered as a result of the changing consumer preferences with sales declining and increased regulatory pressures. Nonetheless, the drop in the price of sugar decreases the raw material input costs for those companies and subsequently offsets, at least in part, the negative effects from lower revenues. This is quite evident when looking at Coca Cola, which has experienced lower sales with a modest improvement in gross margins, allowing the bottom line (in terms of free cash flow) to stay relatively unchanged.

Coinciding with the currently lower price of sugar, the efforts on behalf of the Company to reduce its reliance on sugar and increase focus on more healthy alternatives is likely to further dampen the negative impact of diminished demand while possibly laying the foundation for restored future sales growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.