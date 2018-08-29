ZAGG: A Steady Change

Analyst: Eric Lin

All financial values discussed herein are denominated in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Business Overview/Fundamentals

ZAGG

In 2005, ZAGG (ZAGG) introduced the InvisibleShield, a patented self-healing film designed to provide protection for Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPod. With the idea stemming from using material designed to protect military-helicopter blades, the product provided full body protection and served as a sleek alternative to bulky cases. As touchscreen devices became increasingly popular among consumers, the demand for InvisibleShield skyrocketed and established ZAGG as the leading brand in mobile screen protection.

Having seen success with its screen protection business, ZAGG began expanding its product lines and started diversifying the brand's customer base to increase overall market share. In 2011, the company acquired IFROGZ, a designer and manufacturer of protective phone cases, audio products, and other mobile accessories. ZAGG also combined with mophie in 2016 and added a leading battery case and mobile power brand to its portfolio. mophie's products include external storage options, universal battery cases, cables, adaptors, and docks. The majority of IFROGZ's products have been rebranded to ZAGG, and the company is segmented into ZAGG and mophie. Most recently, ZAGG has acquired BRAVEN, a company manufacturing high-performance Bluetooth speakers for outdoor and active lifestyle use.

According to The NPD Group, ZAGG currently holds the leading market share by dollar value in battery cases, external power, and screen protection, largely due to the strength of its brands. The company's strong brand names, combined with high service standards and industry-leading lifetime warranty, has allowed the business to position its products as premium accessories and enjoy high margins. Moving forward, ZAGG's strategy is to focus on product design, targeted global distribution, operational excellence, and becoming the preferred brand among consumers.

Product Mix and Distribution

Screen Protection

Screen protection remains at the core of ZAGG's business, making up over 50% of ZAGG's revenue and contributing a gross margin of approximately 40%. Screen protection products are sold primarily under the InvisibleShield line, and the company formulated new film, impact protection, and self-healing products throughout the years. ZAGG offers consumers a wide array of protection types from film and glass to sapphire infused hybrid glass. According to management, the original film products contribute the highest margins. Recent shifts in consumer tastes have made glass the most popular. While changing consumer tastes may lead to slightly lower margins, we believe this will continue to be a key category for ZAGG as replacement cycles of mobile devices are estimated to be 2.46 years. As customers typically buy new screen protectors upon the purchase of new phones, these products benefit from natural refresh cycles. ZAGG offers a lifetime warranty on InvisibleShield products. However, because of the short replacement cycle of mobile devices, ZAGG is limited in exposure to warranty claims. The company simplifies the application process of its products through their trademarked EZ apply tabs, which helps align screen protectors. Also, with the InvisibleShield on Demand ("ISOD") solution, retailers can supply consumers with screen protection for nearly any mobile device without having to hold excess inventory. As the sales of screen protectors are heavily tied to mobile device releases, ISOD ensures that InvisibleShield products are readily available. We believe this is a key category.

Source: Company website

Keyboards

ZAGG entered the mobile keyboard category in 2010 as the company sought to not only protect mobile devices but also enhance productivity and the end user experience. ZAGG introduced Bluetooth-enabled tablet keyboards, as well as other features such as channel tablet stands and special function keys that have become industry standards. Current keyboard products include device specific folio and detachable cases. Keyboard sales made up 9% of total revenue in 2016. Unfortunately, sales for this category have declined by 30% for the past two years. With figures from analyst firm IDC showing that overall tablet sales fell by 6.5% last year, it is evident that this category is not an area of growth for ZAGG.

Source: Company website

Power Management

ZAGG's power management products are sold under both business segments but primarily under mophie. This product category includes portable chargers, charging cables, wall chargers, and charging docks. Recently, mophie introduced a wireless charging pad utilizing Qi wireless technology that is compatible with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. mophie's power management products are known for their quality and contributed to 15% of revenue in 2016.

Source: Company website

Power Cases

Power cases also account for 15% of ZAGG's revenue and are sold under the mophie segment. mophie's original juice pack was the first ever power case to be certified by Apple Inc., and the space pack was the first battery case with built-in storage. mophie was also the first manufacturer to offer power cases that support wireless charging technologies. In addition to traditional battery cases, ZAGG's charge force products are wireless charging enabled, while its hold force products allow for devices to be attached to magnetic accessories. According to research by NPD Group, ZAGG's holds over 60% market share in this segment. We see power management and cases to be the areas of most significant growth for ZAGG. In addition, power cases also benefit from the natural refresh cycle as form factor changes mean that consumers need to purchase new cases along with their new devices.

Source: Company website

Audio

ZAGG's IFROGZ brand brings an assortment of audio products aimed at delivering high performance and functionality while eliminating unnecessary features that increase costs. In the third quarter of 2013, IFROGZ introduced portable Bluetooth speakers with emphasis on sound quality, functionality, and design. Wireless audio products were also introduced in the third quarter of 2016, and ZAGG now offers a range of wired and wireless headphones in addition to Bluetooth speakers. The strength of the IFROGZ and BRAVEN brands is significantly weaker than the competition. Unfortunately, ~81.0% of the U.S wireless headphone market was dominated by 10 brands, with Beats, Apple, and Bose covering 74% of the market. Customers of these brands tend to have high brand loyalty as products such as Apple's AirPods have synergistic functionality with other Apple devices. Due to these reasons, we do not see this as an area of growth for ZAGG.

Source: Company website

Source: Company website

Supply Chain

ZAGG does not directly manufacture their products or packaging and, instead, uses various third-party partners to perform these services. These partners select sub-suppliers providing raw materials and other components in the manufacturing process. However, ZAGG has used the same film supplier for InvisibleShield products for the past nine years, who has contractually agreed not to sell the materials to competitors. One risk here is because ZAGG only uses one supplier for screen protection, which contributes to 50% of company sales, an interruption of supply from this source could potentially materially impact the company's earnings. Battery cases and power management, keyboard, and audio products are sourced from factories in Asia with specific expertise and each factory uses a sub-supplier for raw materials and other components. ZAGG has also established relationships with package assembly, warehousing, shipping and logistics companies worldwide. Management believes that relationship with manufacturers and suppliers are excellent and does not anticipate interruptions in ZAGG's ability to acquire materials and produce products.

Marketing and Distribution

ZAGG sells its products to consumers directly via its website, big-box electronics retailers, wireless retailers, distributors, and franchisees that own and operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores. It should be noted that three customers make up a significant portion of sales. These customers are Superior Communications (30%), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) (9%) and GENCO Distribution Systems (8%). ZAGG has contracts with these customers governing their relationship; however, these contracts are not long term, and retailers make purchases on a per-order basis. As key customers contribute to 66% of ZAGG's sales, a cease in orders by one party materially impacts the company's operations. As of Q4 2017, ZAGG has begun transitioning from a distributor model to one that transacts directly with certain key retail customers. While this change has adversely impacted sales by approximately $15 million, improved forecasting capability and inventory management is expected to improve operating margins over the long term.

Products are available worldwide through websites and partner retailers in Ireland, the Netherlands, and China. America is the largest market for ZAGG as it contributed to over 88% of 2016 revenues. The company advertises their products on the internet, through retail partner print advertisements, and point of sale displays at retail locations.

Macro Environment

With the expansion of the economy and rising disposable income, the increasing adoption of smartphones and other devices has driven the popularity of mobile accessories. A significant market has not only emerged for protecting portable devices but also enhancing the consumer experience with accessories. Having chargers, screen protectors, cases and audio products are now considered the standard in addition to owning a mobile device. In 2016, the mobile phone accessories market was valued at $63 billion USD and is expected to reach over $104 billion by 2024.

Aesthetics are becoming increasingly important, as buyers now consider look, feel, and performance in their purchase decisions. We believe ZAGG's focus on design has allowed its products to gain popularity among consumers. We found this to highlighted by customer reviews on several e-commerce platforms such as Apple's online store. As such, we are confident that ZAGG will continue to gain market share in its industry.

Geographically, North America is the second-largest market for phone accessories with the market being valued at $14.5 billion in 2016. This region is expected to witness a 14% growth in total revenue by 2023 as smartphone users in North America are expected to reach 262.2 million by 2019. In Europe, the market for mobile accessories is anticipated to behold the highest compound annual growth rate over the next five years. The Asia Pacific region holds a majority in the share of market at $28.7 billion and is expected to account for over 53% share throughout 2023. Growth in this region is driven by emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia where the sales of smartphones have increased, creating secondary demand for accessories.

Furthermore, a rise in disposable income, growth of e-commerce websites, availability of low-cost products, and changing lifestyle patterns are expected to boost demand for mobile phone accessories. As results outside the U.S. have been a key area of focus for ZAGG, the company is starting to gain traction internationally as business has increased 70% over the past year. Unfortunately, the economic conditions in the above-mentioned countries mean growth of the market in this region is hindered by high demand for low-price accessories, as well as a lack of brand awareness. Overall, the global market for mobile accessories will be expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2025 with the protective case segment estimated to grow at 5.9% CAGR, while the power segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% CAGR. Because ZAGG is a key player in the above-mentioned categories, we believe the segment growth will present significant opportunities for ZAGG.

Industry Overview

The landscape of the mobile accessories industry is characterized by the presence of many multinational and regional brands. Key players such as ZAGG are focusing on mergers and acquisitions and new product launches to expand their business, while local brands offer fewer products to keep prices competitive. Because of low prices, many customers buy mobile accessories locally or online. While the large availability of regional low-cost players poses a threat to the profit margins for established brands, growing urban population and upper-class individuals around the world has resulted in strong demand for premium phone accessories. Also, many regional players are seeking to merge with multinational companies for growth.

Catalysts

mophie Acquisition - Potential for Long-Term Growth

Through ZAGG's $100 million acquisition of mophie in the first quarter of 2016, ZAGG added an industry leading brand to its portfolio. In the past, mophie has collaborated with several luxury brands such as Swarovski Elements and Valentino SpA and positioned itself as a quality brand. As mentioned above, mophie's original Juice Pack was the first battery to be certified by Apple. Through mophie, ZAGG has strengthened its relationship with Apple, which is part of major retail, a key distribution channel for ZAGG.

The acquisition has allowed ZAGG to become the market share leader in battery cases, external batteries, screen protection, as well as tablet keyboards. mophie's reputation in the power accessories market aligns with ZAGG's corporate objective of being the preferred brand among consumers. Key benefits of the transaction include enhanced manufacturing, distribution, cross-selling opportunities, and product development capabilities. Most importantly, mophie gave ZAGG the leading position in the rapidly growing power segment.

Increasing Battery Consumption and Lack of Improvement in Battery Technology

While the acquisition of mophie has allowed ZAGG to diversify its business and minimize risks in specific categories, it also set ZAGG up to be a key player in the mobile power market. This is a particularly important segment as it has been identified by research data to be the highest growth category in mobile accessories. According to market research by ReportLinker, the global external battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% over the next decade. This growth is driven by technological advancements in mobile software applications that increase mobile dependency. Less time is now spent on computers, while mobile devices now account for 65% of digital media consumption. An emarketer study found that the total time spent on devices by active mobile users averaged 4 hours, 5 minutes per day. Unfortunately, while social media, financial, and other graphically intensive applications drain power at an alarming rate, battery technology is not materially improving.

Over the past decade, Apple and other major device manufacturers used lithium batteries due to their affordability, wide market reach, and relatively compact nature. Lithium is a highly reactive element and has proven to be effective in storing energy and handling recharging cycles. This is the same technology used in the first iPhone, and according to research by Avicenne Energy, capacities tend to improve at ~5% a year. The best way to improve the capacity is to simply increase the size, but as consumer tastes favour thinner devices with power consuming features and large displays, battery life is unlikely to last more than two days for the next decade. As mobile devices become necessary to daily lives, increasing power consumption will translate to demand for power accessories. With mophie's reputable brand, widespread distribution, quality products and innovative designs, we believe they are positioned better than any other brand to take advantage of the market growth. However, mophie has been nine months late in bringing a charging case to market for the iPhone X, which has resulted in a decrease in power management sales by 60% year over year. If ZAGG wishes to capitalize on the mophie acquisition, it will be imperative for accessories to be available for major device launches as consumers want to protect their newly purchased devices as soon as possible.

Wireless Charging Technology Landscape

Wireless charging technology has been available in mobile devices as early as 2009. Despite being offered by numerous manufacturers including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Motorola, and LG, the number of chargers sold per wirelessly chargeable phone stood below 30%. The reason behind the low attachment rate was due to a fragmented market. Manufacturers were split between A4WP, WPC, as well as Qi technologies - all are incompatible with one another. Wireless charging has a network effect, allowing the benefits of the technology to grow as it is adopted by more users. But similar to Wi-Fi, this benefit is only reached if the industry aligns to a single technology as the standard.

Source: Company website

With the release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X at the end of 2017, Apple has also introduced wireless charging and selected Qi technology to be used in their devices. This is also the technology used by the flagship Samsung Galaxy devices and, with adoption by Apple, 70% of North American mobile phone market now uses the same wireless charging technology. This effectively standardizes the industry, and we believe that Apple's execution of new features tends to have a significant impact on consumers. Applications for the Qi standard are already growing, particularly in vehicle and hospitality. Analysis from Research and Markets shows that the wireless charging market is expected to grow at 34% CAGR by the end of 2023. With the acquisition of mophie, ZAGG has established itself as a major player in the market with strong growth potential.

International Markets

As mentioned above, international markets for cellphone accessories are expected to see significant growth in upcoming years. Management has recognized the importance of this market and has made targeted global distribution as a key aspect of the company's strategy. Since the end of 2012, ZAGG's international presence has grown. In 2017, sales outside the U.S contributed 16% to ZAGG's total revenues and increased 27% year over year. The majority of international traction gained by ZAGG has been in Europe, where the patent-pending ISOD products have been deployed. Asia is still the largest and fastest growing market, and we believe analysts are overlooking the company's efforts in this region because of its relatively low revenue contribution. The company is beginning to see traction and with management plans for incremental product placement, the introduction of mophie products, and identification of new customers, we expect international sales to be critical to the future success of the company.

Management Team

Chris Ahern

Chris Ahern serves as the CEO of ZAGG and President of mophie. Mr. Ahern also held roles as the President of International at ZAGG, and Managing Director of European sales. In his prior role, he was responsible for leading ZAGG's business in Europe and Asia where he grew revenue and improved operational efficiency. Mr. Ahern has over 17 years of experience in sales, operations, and supply chain management in international markets. Mr. Ahern currently holds 0.41% of common shares outstanding, equivalent to a market value of $1.7 million.

Brian Stech

Brian Stech is the current President of ZAGG and is responsible for leading the strategy and execution of the company's product, brand, and distribution initiatives. Prior to his current role, Mr. Stech served as the company's Chief Commercial officer and lead the strategy and execution of the Company's brand, products, and distribution. Mr. Stech's annual compensation of $1.4 million was composed of $0.5 million cash compensation, $0.4 million in Short-Term Compensation, and $0.6 million in Long-Term Compensation. As of July 2, 2018, Brian held 0.74% of common shares outstanding.

Shareholder Base, Liquidity, Capital Structure

ZAGG's shares are listed on the NASDAQ and, as of August 1, 2018, there were 28,159,918 shares outstanding. Institutional investors hold 91.40% of these shares. A breakdown of the top five shareholders is shown below.

Investor Name % Shares Outstanding Current Position Value ($M) Position Date RBC Global Asset Management 10.26 2,889,372 42.5 03/31/2018 Dimensional Fund Advisors, LP 7.10 1,999,009 29.4 03/31/2018 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, NA 6.48 1,825,475 26.8 03/31/2018 Wasatch Advisors Inc 5.20 1,464,157 21.5 03/31/2018 The Vanguard Group, Inc 4.83 1,359,645 20.0 03/31/2018

Source: Capital IQ

Average three-month daily share volume is 477,000 and short interest is 6.38% of free float. Management has strengthened the company's balance sheet and paid down all $87 million of debt associated with the mophie acquisition. Currently, ZAGG's debt consists of a credit facility maturing April 11, 2023. Last quarter, management has also repurchased $3 million common stock, leaving $14.6 million under authorization.

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

To forecast revenue in our DCF, we segmented ZAGG based on audio, screen protection, power management, power cases, wireless keyboards, and other products. Based on industry growth, historical growth, company expansion strategy and performance relative to the industry, we have forecasted 2018 revenue to be in line with management projections of $550 to $570 million. While screen protection, power cases and audio revenues continue to grow steadily, growth was forecasted to be most aggressive for power management products.

As ZAGG continues to integrate with mophie and BRAVEN, we expect the company to improve their supply chain and product efficiency. Management states that mophie is striving towards 30% margins for the segment. We believe that EBITDA margins will continue to expand, eventually reaching 13% in steady-state. With the new U.S tax plan in place, management has stated that ZAGG will pay a 25% tax rate moving forward.

For our valuation, we applied a 50% weighting to our DCF. Our WACC of 12.9% was derived using CAPM. We assumed a capital structure consisting of 96% equity as the company's debt only consists of a revolving credit facility. We used a risk-free rate of 2.94% based on the 10-year U.S Treasury yield, market risk premium of 9.0%, and an adjusted beta of 1.70 (Bloomberg). With a perpetuity growth rate of 2.0%, we arrived at an implied share price of $18.10.

Comparable Company Analysis

We applied a 50% weighting of comparable company analysis to our valuation. Although the mobile accessories space consists of many designers and manufacturers, there are few publicly traded firms, and ZAGG is the only company offering products in such a wide range of sub-segments. As such, we have selected companies that offer products competing with ZAGG in the mobile accessories market. Historically, ZAGG has traded at EV/EBITDA target multiples averaging 13.0x discount to its peers (Bloomberg). With this in mind, we have applied the minimum next twelve months EV/EBITDA for a $12.24/share target.

Risks

Shift in Wireless Charging Technology

Although Apple's adoption of Qi has standardized current wireless charging technologies, the introduction of technologies allowing for contactless wireless charging will eventually become preferred among consumers. One limiting factor of the Qi technology is the requirement for devices to lie on the surface of the pads during charging. This limits the usability of devices while being charged. Several power-at-a distance wireless chargers have been introduced allowing for power delivery for up to 15 feet. Companies such as Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) has introduced truly contactless charging, and as this technology becomes more commercially viable, mophie needs to adapt accordingly and introduce superior products that allow it to stay competitive within the market.

International Markets

The success of ZAGG products in international markets is subject to various execution risks. As mentioned above, the presence of many regional brands poses a significant threat to ZAGG. Furthermore, in Asian markets, there is an abundance of low-cost mobile phone accessories. These products are offered at a fraction of price of original products, and more consumers are opting for these products, especially in India and China. The success of ZAGG's products overseas will be dependent on increasing door count and growing brand awareness.

Recommendation

With industry-leading brands and growth in screen protection products that are high in margin and make up over 50% of ZAGG's revenue, we believe that ZAGG is an investment with upside potential. Mobile accessories is an industry that is projected to see significant growth over the next decade, particularly in the battery accessories market; however, when it comes to wireless charging, we do not believe current products will see high attachment rates. Furthermore, there is significant risk stemming from uncertainty in the ability to adapt to the changing wireless charging technology landscape.

In terms of international markets, the company recognizes the importance of this high growth region. While management has begun executing on international markets, we believe it will be a challenge for ZAGG to establish itself in a geography dominated by many low-cost players. We are recommending a hold rating on ZAGG with a target share price of $15.00 representing a very small upside from the current share price of $14.90.

Appendices

