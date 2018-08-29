Market Volatility Bulletin: Implied Correlation Index Is Low, But Suggests Vol Could Fall More

Implied correlation is low, but pockets seen over the last month indicate that there is scope for even lower correlations (and volatility).

2018 has turned out to be a rough year for both long and short traders of vol in the hedge fund space.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are all at or near all-time highs today, as markets cheer breakthroughs in trade discussions with Mexico and now potentially with Canada. After a two-day run where VIX settled higher alongside SPX, that coincidental movement is subsiding: VIX is down 2.5% with about an hour to go before the close.

Virtually every one of the Sector SPDRS is higher on the day.

In spite of the fact that the US Treasury (IEF, TLT, AGG) held auctions on 2,5, and 7-year notes, the yield curve remained quite calm for the day. Treasury VIX readings have been heading lower over the course of the last month.

Thoughts on Volatility

Those who pine for the good old days where markets traded in more than one direction find themselves let down once again, after a rather slippery six-month period resolves in new all-time highs and diminished vol. Secondary markets can certainly confound many and invite participants with questionable understanding.

In the full course of time, hopefully extra study and time spent in the discipline does in fact pay off.

Speaking of training doing a person no good, it appears that 2018 is shaping up to be a year where both long and short-vol funds are slated for losses. This makes sense to me in light of the bat-out-of-hell vol spike that we saw in February and which more or less continued through early May.

Since that time, however, the mood has shifted rather suddenly. If one kept feeding their long-vol positions over the past four months or so, the gains from earlier in the year are likely to have evaporated.

Pat Hennessy demonstrates that the high-vol seasonality that approaches is not quite as dramatic as some in the volatility community may insist upon if we simply strip away an outlier. Now, at some point I do think we see a financial crisis out of China or Europe (perhaps Italy). But I have no real reason to believe that this must happen over the next thirteen weeks or so.

Term Structure

Short-vol position holders (SVXY, ZIV) hold the reins in this market, even if spot VIX refuses to spend much time with a ten handle. The roll yield resides in firm contango, which strikes me as strange considering how far we have until the Sep contract expires.

I see spot VIX as range-bound here: call it 11.5-14.5 over the next few sessions absent some kind of major new development.

The implied correlation index (KCJ) suggests that we're at the lower end of the range for the month, but there is scope for even more depressed levels on the indicator. This index more or less has to be low for SPX vol itself to print in the 10-15 neighborhood, as implied correlation is a factor in building VIX.

Long-vol players (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) would likely have even less change jingling in their pockets if the HV20 had more scope to summon down the term structure; there is basically a nine vol-point gap between current HV20 and the VIX6M index.

When the gap between the long-term average VIX (around 19) and the short-term realized VIX (currently 7) is huge, the term structure may reasonably resist adhering too closely to more recent events.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

ifollow posed a question yesterday that follows up on material about the shape of the term structure. It is a reasonable question, but the most important point I'd like to make very clearly is that nobody knows for certain what spot VIX, or any financial metric or value, is about to do. Or at least if they do, they are neither writing nor reading this Bulletin!

Granted ifollow is likely wording the question in certain terms when he or she means "high probability". But I raise this point because it is dangerous when commenters or contributors tell you what is about to happen. For what it's worth, I read the current term structure as saying that spot may well spike, but that will not necessarily translate to much action on the side of the VX term structure.

