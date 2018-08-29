African Rainbow-Restructured Debt Might Be A Problem But Not In The Long Term

African Rainbow Minerals (OTCPK:AFRBY) is a South African mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, SA (read: South Africa). The company operates separate business segments for its platinum, iron ore, copper and coal businesses, besides having ~15% interest in the third largest SA gold miner; Harmony Gold (HMY). AFRBY is a subsidiary of HMY and the 15% interest owned in its parent entity was acquired in 2003 as a result of a merger between AFRBY and HMY. Except for AFRBY's copper business, all businesses are spread across South Africa. Moreover, I would like to clarify that AFRBY recently disposed of its copper business.

In this article I will analyze the impact of restructuring of AFRBY's coal debt. My analysis indicates that AFRBY will face short-to-medium term consequences of the restructuring scheme. These consequences will include impact on company's cash balances and may also affect its ability to pay dividends going forward. In the long term however, this restructuring scheme will relieve the company from debt burden (including principal and interest) and will also help improve cash flows going forward. Additionally, the company has strong fundamentals and a suitable valuation compared with peers that support a long investment case. Nonetheless, I will also discuss the inherent risks associated with SA mining and that may have an impact on AFRBY's operations.

Analysis of AFRBY's H1 2018 results:

The following diagram shows AFRBY's mining interests, mostly based in SA. It also shows significant ownership over its platinum and iron divisions enabling it to have a greater share in the underlying assets:

On 16th March 2018, AFRBY announced its results for H1 2018 ended 31 December 2017. AFRBY posted an impressive half year compared on a Y/Y basis. As seen below the headline earnings increased 15% Y/Y from Rm 1,693 (read: million Rand) to Rm 1,945.

[Note: Headline earnings refer to earnings attributable to operations and capital investment activities only.]

Improving Margins: The net profit for H1 2018 stood at Rm 1,891 compared with net loss of Rm 283 reported during H1 2017; a great Y/Y improvement. Improvement in profits was derived by better EBITDA margins from nearly all business segments except for platinum products (also called Platinum Metals Group or PGM). The greatest contributor to EBITDA margins was coal operations where margins improved by 13% Y/Y (from 30% to 43%). Next in line was an 11% improvement in EBITDA margins from manganese production, followed by a 6% increase in both iron ore and nickel business.

Improving cash and declining debt: At the end of H1 2018, C&CE (read: cash and cash equivalents) stood at Rm 1,919. This was a Rm 584 increase Y/Y. Going forward, these improved cash balances will help AFRBY fund mine expansion and development, and repay existing debt thus bringing D/E values down. For reference; the long-term borrowings stood at Rm 3,618 at H1 2017, while they were reduced to Rm 2,311 in H1 2018.

Improving Dividends: Increased cash balances also resulted in more distribution to the shareholders. Dividends paid during six months increased by Rm 810; effectively doubling during the year.

Increasing CAPEX: On a Y/Y basis, AFRBY increased its CAPEX by ~23% during the six month period; from Rm 489 in H1 2017 to Rm 603 in H1 2018. In my opinion, management looks committed to generate increased returns for the shareholders. They are making choices between the more profitable and less profitable ventures. For reference; the Lubambe copper project was disposed of during the year and will result in lower debt outstading.

African Rainbow is comparatively undervalued:

With significant improvements observed in EBITDA margins, cash balances, dividend payments and CAPEX, AFRBY also has a suitable valuation. At the time of writing this article the stock last traded at $7.85 and as shown in the graph below. AFRBY stock is trading at a 20% discount to its book value (based on P/B ratio), based on a Book Value of ~$9.89/share. The graph below provides the current P/B ratio of AFRBY in comparison with competitors EXXARO and NGLOY.

AFRBY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Lets consider the valuation in terms of P/E ratio. The P/E graph for the selected companies, is presented below:

AFRBY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

AFRBY's P/E ratio is the lowest among peers indicating that this stock is comparatively neglected by the investors. This is noteworthy, because at present this stock is not on the radar of many investors. As indicated above, the stock is undervalued compared to its book values and as it moves closer to its market value, investors can book profits on the go.

A restructuring of AFRBY coal debt and its impact on the company:

ARM's coal business comprises of two units named GGV (read: Goedgevonden mine) and PCB (read: Participative Coal Business). ARM owns 51% interest in the first and 20% in the latter. Similarly, ARM owes a debt of ~R3.98 B to GOSA (read: Glencore Operations South Africa) (OTC:GLNCF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) for its GGV operations; and has a receivable debt of ~R1.83 B from its PCB operations (note that majority of PCB operations are owned by GOSA).

In my opinion, a restructuring of these debts may prove a burden on company's cash balances in the short and medium term, but in the long term AFRBY will benefit from the scheme. Let's investigate this scheme to evaluate its impact on AFRBY's cash balances. Consider the following extract from the company's press release about the restructuring scheme:

Source: Press Release

Have a look at the following table that represents AFRBY's interest payment related to coal operations during the H1 2018 and compares it with H1 2017 results:

Source: Interim Results H1 2018

For one thing, AFRBY delivered increasing cash operating profits Y/Y. It will also see declining interest payments. Now according to the restructuring scheme, this payment of ~Rm 250 (in H1 2018) will be entirely wiped out from the books going forward. If half-yearly cash operating profits are assumed to sustain at ~Rm 750 then in future AFRBY will be paying an additional ~Rm 500 (~Rm 750-250) cash to GLNCY in lieu of principal repayment.

As mentioned earlier, the outstanding debt owed to GLNCY is approximately ~R4 billion, so this would imply that for the next 5.33 half-yearly-cycles (Rm 4,000/ 750) AFRBY coal will have to pay its half-yearly cash operating profits for the repayment of this debt.

Put it another way, if cash operating profits from coal business sustain at the current levels then AFRBY would need another 2 years and 8 months to get relieved of the debt owed to GLNCY. Given that AFRBY's H1 2018 C&CE stood at ~R1.9 B, I believe this hit of ~Rm 750 won't be a problem initially. However, going forward this may reduce the company's total C&CE balances and AFRBY may face problems in paying dividends.

Another impact of this restructuring is that AFRBY will not be paid its share of profit going forward (from its 20% investment in PCB). As shown below this amounts to ~Rm 111 for H1 2018.

Source: Interim Results H1 2018

In my opinion, the whole story comes down to this: AFRBY will not have to pay ~Rm 250 of interest on account of debt owed to GLNCY, however will forfeit its attributable share from PCB, until the debt is extinguished. As I have analysed above, this may take about 2 years and 8 months to completely extinguish the debt, assuming that AFRBY is able to sustain cash operating profits from its GGV unit, at the current levels. The above analysis indicates that AFRBY will save ~Rm 139 (Rm 250 less Rm 111) during the said period. Thereafter, AFRBY will enjoy income from its PCB operations as well as interest-free cash operating profits from its GGV coal business.

The risks with South African mining:

SA is considered to be a resource haven in Africa; with rich resources of multiple minerals, base metals and precious metals. However, the mining companies operating in SA have consistently faced troubles over the years on account of the following factors: (Note that this is not an all-inclusive list)

Adverse political, regulatory and legislative environment: South Africa is a country facing political turmoil. The presidential elections will be conducted in 2019 and the mining environment may be affected if candidate Julius Malema wins the election. The election of this candidate will be a big negative for the SA mining industry, because on more than one occasions previously, JM has proved his despise for the white population of SA. His election poses the risk that he might try to nationalize all mining interests in SA, in furtherance of his EFF (read: Economic Freedom Fighters) objectives.

South Africa is a country facing political turmoil. The presidential elections will be conducted in 2019 and the mining environment may be affected if candidate Julius Malema wins the election. The election of this candidate will be a big negative for the SA mining industry, because on more than one occasions previously, JM has proved his despise for the white population of SA. His election poses the risk that he might try to nationalize all mining interests in SA, in furtherance of his EFF (read: Economic Freedom Fighters) objectives. Poor labor relations: In a less developed country like SA, the mine workers' unions often create bottlenecks in production through labor strikes to pressurize the management to increase workers' wages. However, if management yields to the union's demands then operating costs would increase. Eventually, large-scale automation of the mining process is the solution. Furthermore, the mine workers' union is always prepared to drag mining companies' management in lawsuits to bag compensation for their workers and at times they have succeeded. For instance, consider the class action lawsuit faced by SA miners including AFRBY (and also including GFI, HMY, SBGL,AAUKF and AU) who were required to pay ~R5 billion to compensate mine workers against silicosis contacted during mine operations.

In a less developed country like SA, the mine workers' unions often create bottlenecks in production through labor strikes to pressurize the management to increase workers' wages. However, if management yields to the union's demands then operating costs would increase. Eventually, large-scale automation of the mining process is the solution. Furthermore, the mine workers' union is always prepared to drag mining companies' management in lawsuits to bag compensation for their workers and at times they have succeeded. For instance, consider the class action lawsuit faced by SA miners including AFRBY (and also including GFI, HMY, SBGL,AAUKF and AU) who were required to pay ~R5 billion to compensate mine workers against silicosis contacted during mine operations. Operating costs : An increase in operating cost results not only from poor labor relations, but also from depleting mines because many SA mines are old-age and provide declining grades.

: An increase in operating cost results not only from poor labor relations, but also from depleting mines because many SA mines are old-age and provide declining grades. Rand-US Dollar exchange rate: Another major factor to determine costs and profitability of the miner is the Rand-US$ exchange rate. An improvement of the Rand will mean higher costs in terms of $, and vice versa. The graph below shows that R improved against the $ during the end of the previous year and started weakening during the first half of the FY 2018:

Source: XE Corporation

Conclusion:

AFRBY is a multiple resource miner based in SA and exposed to the environmental risks associated therewith. However, the company has delivered strong performance Y/Y and this trend may be expected to continue.

Nevertheless, the recent restructuring of coal debt does indicate some problems for the company in the short-to-medium term (in terms of cash and dividend payout) but in my opinion these problems are likely to diminish in the long term; and with a suitable comparative valuation I believe AFRBY is a good long investment.

