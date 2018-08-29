Tesla: Where In The World Did That Revenue Come From?

Amid mounting evidence of sales and delivery issues for the Model 3, Tesla investors must scrutinize this recent adverse disclosure development.

Today's mystery from the incomplete disclosure category: fully 8.7% of automotive sales in the first half of 2018 is due to unexplained growth in Other geographic revenue.

Introduction

Back in December, I wrote that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has a history of inaccurate, incomplete and misleading disclosures. The extensive SEC comments directed at Tesla that provided the foundation of that article had an important goal: to get Tesla to provide its investors with the information they need to make informed investment decisions.

While Tesla has specifically addressed many of the issues raised in that article, the company has yet to fully comply with the spirit of those SEC comments by improving the overall quality of information in the company’s filings. The ongoing poor quality of Tesla’s disclosures has given rise to mysteries large and small since then.

CoverDrive recently wrote about one such mystery, noting "Tesla’s China Sales Just Don’t Add Up". And today I present you with another new and growing geographic mystery: nearly $300M of unexplained growth in Other geographic revenue in Q1 2018 and over $250M of such revenue in Q2 2018.

This curious development was first pointed out by TeslaCharts on Twitter. As a side note, it’s exactly this kind of detail that can easily be missed in reading the filings but that jumps out in chart form when the data is scrutinized as Chart 1 below shows.

Today TeslaCharts and I collaborate in presenting to you the latest disclosure mystery and, more importantly, asking for your help in solving it.

Around the World in Five Tables

Shortly after Q1 2018 earnings, TeslaCharts tweeted out an important and as of yet unanswered question about the Other revenue disclosure in Note 15 of the company’s 10-Q. (Note this is geographic Other revenue, not ‘Service and other’ revenue reported on the income statement).

Looking back at Note 15 of the Q1 2018 10-Q, we can see that Tesla breaks out revenue by geography into four categories: United States, China, Norway and Other as the table below shows:

Table 1: Geographic Breakout of Tesla Revenue

Source: 10-Q

And following 2Q 2018, the numbers were as follows:

Table 2: Geographic Breakout of Tesla Revenue

Source: 10-Q

A Closer Look

Based on reported delivery patterns, it follows from logic that Canada and the rest of Europe (excluding Norway) make up a substantial portion of the Other category.

Also, since Model 3 sales were exclusively in the United States in Q1 2018, Other revenue must be primarily composed of Model S and Model X plus the South Australia battery project. For Q2 2018, there was no South Australia battery revenue, but, according to Green Car Reports, there were 2,306 Model 3 sales which we'll adjust for later.

The available data and related disclosures make the revenue pattern for the Other geographic segment very interesting. Here is the pattern for the past six quarters:

Chart 1: Tesla Revenue in Rest of World

Source: Corporate filings, TeslaCharts

There was a big jump in Other starting in Q1 2018 and continuing into Q2 2018. The initial Q1 2018 jump is large both sequentially from Q4 2017 at 46% and year-over-year to Q1 2017 at 14%. Similarly, the Q2 2018 jump is 12.3% sequentially and 47.3% year-over-year.

Even more odd is that the large increase in Other occurred despite a massive drop in global Model S and Model X deliveries in Q1 2018. Combined Model S and Model X global deliveries were 25,051 in Q1 2017, 28,425 in Q4 2017 and only 21,815 in Q1 2018 according to company 8-Ks filed for each of those periods.

So now we’re on the hunt for an area of the world where Tesla’s automotive revenue is not, strictly speaking, sensitive to the larger trend of its automobile deliveries.

Norway

As the Vikings were known to say, our most important baggage on our journeys is wisdom. So it’s appropriate that we’ll first delve into Norway, the only country for which we have specific revenue and delivery data, to try and solve this mystery. Below is a table of Norway deliveries, revenue and revenue per car for the last six quarters through Q2 2018:

Table 3: Norway Deliveries and Revenue

Source: Company filings and author's calculations

Next we’ll move on to Europe (excluding Norway) and Canada deliveries. We’ll apply the average price calculated for Norway to estimate revenue from these regions with one adjustment for Q2 to account for the large increase in Model 3 deliveries that started in Canada in Q1 2018:

Table 4: Tesla European (Ex-Norway) and Canada Revenue

Source: Green Car Reports, Tesla Motors Club, Company filings and author's calculations

The penultimate step in our exercise is to subtract our estimated revenue number (the sixth column in Table 4 above) from the total reported Other revenue in Table 5 below:

Table 5: Other Revenue

Source: Company filings and author's calculations

Having estimated the largest portion of Other revenue in table 4 and subtracted it from total Other revenue (table 5) as reported, we are left with an estimate of revenue for the rest of the world (“ROW”), comprised of areas other than the US, China, Norway, Europe and Canada. As you can see from the circled numbers table 5 above, these amounts were $386M in Q1 2018 and $295M in Q2 2018.

We’re not quite done yet, though. Recall the South Australia battery project mentioned earlier. Since we know the value of that deal, we subtract its $72.5M of revenue in Q1 2018 and zero from Q2 2018 from our totals for ROW.

That leaves $312M for Q1 and $295M for Q2 in unexplained or seemingly “extra” Other revenue. Not only are these unexplained numbers large, but the Q1 2018 number jumped up substantially on both a sequential to 4Q 2017 and year-over-year to Q1 2017 basis. The number remained elevated into Q2 2018.

Does a Change In Lease Accounting Explain it?

One possible explanation for the jump in unexplained Other geographic revenue is that it is a result of the company’s adoption of ASC 606, which accelerated revenue recognition for certain customer transactions involving leases.

The result of this lease accounting change in Q1 2018 was to increase automotive sales revenue by $299M, decrease automotive leasing revenue by $165M and to decrease energy generation and storage revenue by $3.4M. The net effect was approximately $130M in additional revenue globally spread across the United States, Norway, China and Other. Unfortunately, Tesla did not break this out in the 10Q.

As Table 6 below shows, assuming a proportionate impact on Other, the impact would have been $893M/$3,409M = 0.262. Applying that ratio we can estimate .262 x $130M = $34M of the increase in Other revenue as attributable to the lease accounting change.

Removing the estimated impact from ASC 606 leaves remaining, unexplained “extra” revenue in Other in Q1 2018 of $312M - $34M = $278M and $254M in Q2 2018 using the same methodology.

For the first half of 2018, such unexplained revenue equals a stunning 8.7% of total automotive revenue: [($278M + $254M) / $6,093]

Table 6: ASC 606 Estimated Adjustment to Other Geographic Revenue

So clearly the change in lease accounting standard does not explain the increase in Other geographic revenue.

Why Does it Matter?

While our search for a plausible explanation yields no firm answer, a look at another possibility should give investors concern. Recent photographs, such as the one below have documented over 4,300 Tesla cars sitting in the desert gathering dust.

Photo 1, Approximately 2,240 Tesla Cars Sit at 500 E. Louise Avenue, Lathrop, CA on 8/24/18

Source: "$TSLA Shorty Air Force", @Paul91701736 on Twitter Photo 2: Approximately 400 Cars Sit Outside 17100 Harlan Road, Lathrop, CA on 8/24/18 (Are there any inside, too?)

Source: "$TSLA Shorty Air Force", @Paul91701736 on Twitter

Photo 3: Approximately 1,700 Cars in Burbank, CA on 8/17/18

Source: "Latrilife", @Latrilife on Twitter

Their forlorn presence may suggest a logistical problem in getting the cars to the required delivery centers or a quality problem preventing them from being sold.

Regardless, those 4,300 cars (estimated by the photographers and Twitter commentary counting rows and cars per row) represent hundreds of millions of dollars in unsold inventory. Every produced-but-unsold car heightens the risk of the company failing to achieve its revenue and cash flows targets each quarter.

Are these thousands of undelivered cars somehow connected to the unexplained increase in Other revenue? Only Tesla can disclose information that would allow us to rule that out.

Tesla has a very active enthusiast/owner community, with car registration data being tracked by country in the Tesla Motors Club forums for Europe. Separately, the company reports sales for China, the United States and Norway. Taken together with the increase in Other geographic revenue, these facts raise the question of where thousands of Teslas are being sold without any visibility. Given the pressure on the company to achieve revenue and cash flow targets, it also raises the possibility that the unexplained Other revenue is the result of an arrangement that results in revenue but that might not otherwise be fully embraced by investors.

Conclusion:

Public companies must strike a balance between providing enough detail for investors to make informed investment decisions on the one hand, while also protecting competitive or sensitive data and maintaining an efficient financial reporting function on the other hand.

In Tesla’s case, though, the large and unexplained increase in Other geographic data raises a red flag for investors when considered in the context of both its materiality, at an annualized revenue run rate of 8.7% of automotive revenue, and the other facts and circumstances surrounding it- primarily the thousands of cars sitting in lots in California.

In the absence of good information, investors are left to guess. For a company with a history of inaccurate, incomplete and misleading disclosures, the guesses must cover all bases.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.